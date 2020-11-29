Cyber Monday whisky deals: Haig Club, JD, Glenfiddich…

Cyber Monday whisky deals
The massive shopping weekend continues and we are busy unearthing the best Cyber Monday whisky offers for you. We continuously update this page to ensure you get the best buys on your single malts and blended Scotch and Irish whisky, as well as bourbons, ryes and other global drams.
Whisky deals of the day: 29 November
For US whiskey fans, don’t miss our Top 10 under $50 from Wine.com, which features Balcones Texas Rye Whiskey at 51% off!
In the UK, you can’t go past as well a host of new offers from Amazon UK, including David Beckham’s whisky for 40% off, bargains on a Glenfiddich single malt and Gentleman Jack, as well as a Maker’s Mark Christmas jumper gift set. While on the high street, Waitrose has an incredible 55% off a Speyside single malt, a top Welsh whisky and Woodford Reserve bourbon too…
Haig Club Clubman Single Grain Scotch Whisky
David Beckham’s whisky, distilled at Cameronbridge Distillery, founded in 1824 by John Haig. Matured in bourbon casks, it has notes of vanilla and dried fruits. At 40%, off the price is as pretty as the bottle – perfect to serve in a Highball or Old Fashioned cocktail. Alc 40%
£25 Now £15 at Amazon UK
Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey
Inspired by the original gentleman distiller, this is the world’s only double-mellowed whiskey, which has a second charcoal filtering after reaching maturity for even more smoothness. If you like Old No 7, give this a try! Alc 40%
£36 Now £23 at Amazon UK
Glenfiddich 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky
A classic Speyside style: subtle oak joins fresh orchard fruit, sweet citrus and honeyed granola notes on a creamy palate. Now 36% at Amazon, including a limited-release gift tin, it would make a great Christmas gift. Alc 40%
£42 Now £27 at Amazon UK
Maker’s Mark Bourbon with Adult Christmas Jumper Gift Set
Look no further for the perfect Christmas gift for any Maker’s Mark fan: a limited-edition adult-size Christmas jumper (in S, M or L) with a full-sized bottle of bourbon. If you just want the ever-popular vanilla-caramel flavoured whiskey, then Amazon has it at 33% off, at just £20 here. Alc 45%
£55 Now £45 at Amazon UK
Johnnie Walker Double Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky
Super value at 35% off! A slightly peatier whisky compared to JW’s other lines, matured in casks that were more heavily charred. Along with toast and smoke, there’s dried fruit, toffee and creamy vanilla notes, plus the brand’s signature rich, malty core. Alc 40%
£42.50 Now £27.45 at Amazon UK
Naked Grouse Blended Malt Scotch Whisky
A base of Highland Park and Macallan whiskies matured in first-fill Sherry casks, the simplicity of the packaging belies the complexity inside. Sweet Sherry notes of dried spiced fruit, caramel and apple crumble. Great value, especially at 31% off. Alc 40%
£27.49 Now £18.99 at Amazon UK
Wild Turkey Kentucky Rye Whiskey
A popular brand of rye, now 20% off in Amazon’s Cyber Monday whisky deals. While still showing the smoky vanilla flavours common to American whiskey, rye is spicier and less sweet than bourbon with a hint of pumpernickel bread. A great addition to an Old Fashioned cocktail. Alc 40.5%
£27.95 Now £22.49 at Amazon UK
Jack Daniel’s Legacy Old No7 Tennessee Whiskey
The first bottle in Jack Daniel’s limited Legacy Edition series bottling, at 22% off the regular price. In the 1900s, these iconic square bottles weren’t always so distinctively black! The classic JD flavours of apple and butterscotch are joined here by lots of charred vanilla oak and baking spices. Alc 43%
£32 Now £24.99 at Amazon UK
Hinch Distillery Small Batch Irish Whiskey
Matured in first-fill bourbon casks, this County Down whiskey is a blend of 75% grain and 25% single malt. The smooth palate shows vanilla custard, maple fudge and smoky oak notes. A decent saving at 19% off. The 5 Year Old Double Wood is also on special for 13% off and the Peated Single Malt is 15% off. Alc 43%
£32.28 Now £26 at Amazon UK
Roe and Co Blended Irish Whiskey
First released in 2017, this gives a lot of bang for your buck – especially at 17% off. Matured in bourbon casks, there’s lots of apple pie spice, creamy vanilla and gentle sweet oak notes on a smooth, balanced palate. Perfect in an Irish coffee. Alc 45%
£30 Now £24.99 at Amazon UK
The Glenlivet Founders Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Named in tribute to distillery founder George Smith, this is a good Speyside for newcomers to the world of single malt Scotch whisky. It’s soft, rich and toffeed, with creamy, smooth chocolate notes, dried fruit and baking spices. Alc 40%
£36.59 Now £22 at Amazon UK
Aberlour 16 Year Old Double Cask Matured Single Malt Scotch Whisky
This lovely Speyside whisky is matured in both traditional oak as well as ex-Sherry casks and exudes generous, creamy dried fruit and floral notes with classic spice and a gentle malty nuttiness. Great value for 20% off the normal price. Alc 40%
£74.90 Now £60 at Amazon UK
FEW Bourbon
FEW Spirits was born in Evanston, Illinois, a city under Prohibition for more than 100 years, and takes its name from the initials of Frances Elizabeth Willard, a key figure in the Temperance Movement. This small-batch craft bourbon brims with aromas and flavours of warm cinnamon buns and toffee, with a long Christmas spice finish. Alc 46.5%
£55.95 Now £45.60 at Amazon UK
Littlemill 25 Year Old Private Cellar Edition & Mini
If you are feeling like splashing out, just 1,500 bottles were made of this – and thankfully it comes with a miniature, so you can try it before broaching the big bottle! The Littlemill distillery closed in 1994 but owners Loch Lomond still release mature stocks every year. This 2015 edition was aged in American and European oak and finished in first-fill oloroso Sherry casks. Alc 50%
£2,250 Now £1,750 at The Whisky Exchange
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
This small-batch Kentucky straight bourbon is understandably popular, boasting round, mellow and delectably sweet notes of chocolate, honeycomb and nutty spice with some lifted florals on the finish. Top value at 25% off. Alc 43%
£33.50 Now £25 at Waitrose
Penderyn Welsh Single Malt Whisky
From Wales’ only whisky distillery in Rhondda Cynon Taff, this Madeira cask-finished bottling is light and smooth with aromas of fudge, tropical and dried fruits and vanilla bean. A great buy at almost 30% off. Alc 46%
£37.75 Now £27 at Waitrose
Cardhu Gold Reserve
From one of Speyside’s oldest distilleries comes this sweeter-style of single malt that will appeal to those just getting into Scotch whisky. Aromas of rich honeyed malt and ripe tropical fruit leap from the glass and continue on the palate, along with flavours of spiced orange and vanilla. The peating is light, giving a subtle toasty smoke note. Alc 40%
£45 Now £25 at Waitrose
Top 10 whisky deals under $50 from Wine.com
- Balcones Texas Rye Whiskey – 51% off, now just $38.99
- Dalwhinnie Game of Thrones House Stark Winter Frost Single Malt Scotch Whisky – 38% off, now just $25.99
- Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey – 33% off, now just $36.99
- Speyburn Arranta Cask Single Malt Scotch Whisky – 28% off, now just $43.99
- Jack Daniels Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey – 26% off, now just $19.99
- Bowman John J Single Barrel Virginia Straight Bourbon – 24% off, now just $49.99
- Balcones Brimstone Texas Scrub Oak Smoked Whiskey – 23% off, now just $49.99
- Woodinville Washington Straight Rye Whiskey –20% off, now just $43.99
- Bernheim Original Kentucky Straight Wheat Whiskey – 20% off, now just $31.99
- High West Distillery American Prairie Bourbon – 20% off, now just $31.99
More of the best Cyber Monday whisky deals
Glen Grant 12 Year Old Whisky
In a world increasingly dominated by bold flavours, Glen Grant remains a masterclass of understatement and subtlety. This single malt is the lighter side of Speyside: orchard fruits, spring hedgerow scents, then a pinch of cinnamon and custard on warm apple pie. There’s structure and weight too, but this is a whisky that never shouts. Alc 43%
Glenmorangie Allta Whisky
The January 2019 release from this Highland distillery’s uses a yeast discovered on barley growing near the distillery. It has quite a flavour impact, adding a bready, almost nutty character to Glenmo’s trademark silky citrus fruit and hint of menthol. Alc 51.2%
Teeling Small Batch Whiskey
This blended Irish whiskey comprises grain and malt whiskies that have initially been aged in ex-bourbon barrels, before being blended and further aged in rum casks from Central America. Spicy, floral and rich, the palate also boasts plenty of vanilla custard, lemon, rum n raisin fudge and orchard fruits. Alc 46%
Old Forester 86 Proof Bourbon
A bourbon with a high proportion of rye in its recipe, Old Forester boasts an impressive historical legacy. Created in 1870, it was the first bourbon to be sold in sealed glass bottles, and it continued to be distilled during and after Prohibition. A buttery, sweet and spicy nose leads onto a palate boasting maple syrup, pecans, vanilla pod, cocoa powder and orange oils. Alc 43%
Knob Creek Rye
This Kentucky straight rye whisky packs plenty of flavour to stand up to any ingredients in a cocktail. Made in small batches at the Jim Beam distillery, the nose boasts rye bread, vanilla, charcoal and maple syrup. The rye and vanilla continue onto the palate, joined by citrus peels, salted caramel, pepper and pine. Alc 50%
Hibiki Japanese Harmony Whiskey
A blend of Yamazaki and Hakushu malts, plus Chita grain, this whisky exemplifies the subtlety of Japanese distillates, combining gentle fruit with layers of cream and white chocolate. Alc 43%