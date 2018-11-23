Top whisky deals for Christmas

With Christmas fast approaching, the deals are stacking up for some interesting whiskies from around the world. We've rounded up some of the top whisk(e)y deals below.

The sophistication of whisky – or whiskey depending on your persuasion – goes hand in hand with fine wine.

With Christmas nearly upon us, we’ve had a look at some of the top offers at different price levels – from introductory styles to drams for the serious aficionado.

Now part of the LVMH stable Glenmorangie has had investment with new whiskies added. The Quinta Ruban, after time in American Oak, is then finished in Port barrels, which rounds off the whisky giving in a mellow, dark chocolate and spice profile.

Stockists: Amazon

£43.95, £12.00 off – Buy Now

Dalmore 15 Year Old Single Malt Whisky

A combination of citrus, aromatic spices, dried fruits and nuttiness, this whisky is smooth, rich and well rounded.

£49.90, £15.09 off – Buy Now

Haig Club Clubman Single Grain Scotch Whisky

This isn’t really for the seasoned Scotch drinker and some have questioned the perfume-style bottle housing David Beckham’s first foray into whisky world. But, it’s pitched more as a way of introducing new drinkers to Scotch; everyone knows someone who claims to have never enjoyed whisk(e)y. It’s a light grain whisky matured in Bourbon casks, distilled at Cameronbridge Distillery.

Stockists: Waitrose and Amazon

Aberlour 12 year old

Aberlour distillery lies in the heart of Speyside, known more for its fruity and spicy style of whiskies compared to Scotland’s peat-smoked Western Isles. This double-cask matured Aberlour 12 is a classic, albeit it has a greater richness than some of its Speyside cousins. One to enjoy with Christmas cake, perhaps.

£28.00, £5.75 off – Buy Now

Laphroaig 10 year old

Dare we call it the ‘Marmite’ of single malt Scotch whisky? The story goes that Laphroaig was at one point the only Scotch available over-the-counter at pharmacies during US Prohibition because the authorities couldn’t believe that anyone would want to drink it. Forget the naysayers; if the smoky, peaty style is your thing then this whisky from Islay’s coast – with a certain medicinal quality and a hint of sea-salt from the waves crashing around the warehouse – is worth a go.

Auchentoshan American Oak Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Auchentoshan is Scotland’s only triple distilled whisky – which of course is similar in style to the Irish counterparts. The American oak adds a vanilla top note to this Whisky; as it would in any wine aged in vanilla. One of the biggest discounts on the market this Christmas.

£20.00, £17.00 off – Buy Now

USA Whiskey, Bourbon and whiskies from around the world

Knob Creek Small Batch Kentucky Straight Whiskey

A barrel aged Bourbon with a sweet profile. Marmalade, spices and Vanilla make this a powerful whiskey – great for mixers. Another good Bourbon on offer is the Woodford Reserve, loved by bar tenders here.

£28.00 – £7.00 off – Buy Now

Nikka Coffey Malt Whisky, Japan

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, you’ll know by now that the Japanese make whiskies and that many of them are really rather good. Hibiki 17 year old, for example, is a fine thing and now almost impossible to find. This Nikka Coffey Malt Whisky has been making waves of late, as shown by its award in Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible 2018.

£50.95 – £5 off – Buy Now

Updated 23/11/18