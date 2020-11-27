Best Amazon Black Friday deals on gins to buy for Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner and with more of us shopping online this year due to lockdown restrictions, it’s a great time to take advantage of Black Friday offers.
If you’re looking for the perfect gift for your favourite gin lover, it can be difficult to know where to start. The current boom in the gin category means there are hundreds of brands to choose from, including classic London Dry styles and characterful craft gins, as well as exotic botanicals and flavoured gins.
To make life easier – and save you some money – we’ve rounded up our top five deals on gins that will bring a smile to the face of any gin-drinker on Christmas Day.
Gins to buy for Christmas
Edinburgh Christmas Gin
With spicy, aromatic notes of frankincense and myrrh alongside the classic juniper, this is a warming gin either to sip or mix in a G&T.
£34.99 £23.99 on Amazon UK
No.3 London Dry Gin
Made by Berry Bros & Rudd, this is a quintessential London Dry style – perfect for the gin purists who like a classic G&T.
£36.50 £24.90 on Amazon UK
Bloom Gin
Created by Master Distiller Joanne Moore, Bloom has chamomile and honeysuckle botanicals and makes a super-smooth, floral G&T.
£25 £17.99 on Amazon UK
Tarquin’s Cornish Dry Gin
One for fans of small-batch craft gins, Tarquin’s is a modern take on a classic London Dry gin. Its icy blue frosted bottle looks the part for a winter tipple too.
£32.50 £21.99 on Amazon UK
Malfy Con Arancia Sicilian Blood Orange Italian Gin
With its vibrant, warming colour, Malfy’s Blood Orange gin is as good to look at as it is to taste. Deliciously fruity sipper or in a G&T.
£28 £26.49 on Amazon UK