Bodega Trapiche: breaking new ground

Argentinian winery Bodega Trapiche is a pioneer in its homeland, where it is widely recognised for its ongoing quest for innovation, since its origins back in 1883.

For example, the winery pioneered the introduction of Bordeaux grape varieties to Argentina, as well as introducing modern winemaking techniques. In addition Trapiche pushed the boundaries for winegrowing, exploring micro-terroirs and discovering new sites for vineyards.

It’s easy to understand, then, why Trapiche’s progress is a mirror to the development of New World winemaking practices. An unquenchable thirst for discovery has also led the winery to dive into premium winemaking and export operations.

Bodega Trapiche was born in Mendoza, at the foot of the Andes mountain range, a land where European immigrants found the perfect conditions for growing vines.

In its early days, the winery planted vines in the district of Maipú, in a region now known locally as the Primera Zona, or First Zone, where the first quality vineyards were planted in Mendoza.

The soils here gave rise to impressive Cabernet Sauvignons and Malbecs, with great varietal expression, and presaged the evolution of the area into the cradle of Argentinian winemaking.

Trapiche then expanded to Uco Valley, the region of Argentina that has seen the most development and potential over the last 20 years. Here the mountain climate and the exploration of micro-terroirs have breathed life into a diverse array of Malbec wines, Argentina’s flagship variety.

Trapiche views the exploration of the land and its natural resources an open door to new challenges and progress. Understanding the land to be Argentina’s most important asset has prompted the winery to challenge itself and go beyond the known boundaries.

As a result of extensive research, Trapiche has successfully grown vines 6km from the Atlantic Ocean, in the province of Buenos Aires. This cool climate region, suitable for dry farming with loess soils, has growing conditions opposite to those of Mendoza.

The result? Argentina’s first wines with oceanic influence: Costa y Pampa. Fresh and delicate, these groundbreaking wines had previously seemed impossible to craft in the country.

Trapiche has received worldwide recognition for its relentless quest for innovation, winning several important awards in 2019. Named New World Winery of the Year by Wine Enthusiast, Trapiche was also distinguished for the fifth year as the only Argentinian winery to feature in the Top 50 list of The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands by Drinks International.

Meanwhile Trapiche Terroir Series Finca Coletto Malbec 2015 has been named World’s Best Malbec in the Citadelles du Vin wine competition. With such a collection of honours, perhaps it’s no surprise that, for the fourth year running, Trapiche has been recognised by the prestigious World Ranking Wines & Spirits as Argentina’s most-awarded winery.

Exploration and discovery lie at the heart of Bodega Trapiche, which thrives on innovation as a guiding principle in the search for new horizons. Wine is a fascinating territory. Concentrating its efforts in groundbreaking research, Trapiche is driven by a strong will to continue uncovering varietal expressions loved and admired by the entire world.

