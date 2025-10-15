The Loire’s white wines: France’s freshest voice

From the salty kiss of Muscadet on the Atlantic coast to the shapeshifting Chenin Blanc that ranges from crisp green apple to baked tarte tatin in the glass, and the taut poise of Sauvignon Blanc walking the tightrope between acidity and minerality, the Loire Valley is the definition of freshness. In a world thirsty for light, bright, vibrant and food-friendly wines, the Loire delivers with effortless precision.

Stretching from the Atlantic inland toward the heart of France, the Loire Valley’s cool to moderate climate shapes wines of striking purity and verve. These are bottles built on pure fruit intensity rather than power, moderate in alcohol, naturally high in acidity, and irresistibly gastronomic. Three white grapes dominate, yet each produces a dazzling range of styles depending on where it’s grown.

Chenin Blanc: The ancient native

Cultivated since the 9th century, Chenin Blanc is chameleon with many guises. The wines range from bone dry, off-dry, medium to lusciously sweet, offering fresh picked apples with light body to ageworthy, complex with nutty, honeyed layers. It’s always marked by a natural vivid acidity and supple texture. Exceptional producers abound from Vouvray, Montlouis, Savennières and wider Anjou. Standout examples from Domaine des Aubuiseières, Cuvée Saint Jean Vouvray AOC (93 points) and Château de Villeneuve, Les Cormiers, Chenin Blanc Saumur AOC (95 points) show the grape’s capacity to deliver profound, cellar-worthy wines.

Melon Blanc: The seaside whisper

Once known as Melon de Bourgogne, Melon Blanc found its true home in the Atlantic reaches of the Loire. In Muscadet Sèvre et Maine, it yields light-bodied, unoaked whites with bracing salinity and maritime lift.

When labelled Sur Lie, the wines have aged on their lees, gaining savoury depth and creamy texture without losing their trademark freshness. They are an ideal match for oysters and shellfish.

Producers are increasingly revealing the grape’s ageing potential, with Famille Lieubeau Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Clisson (94 points) a fine example. The region also nurtures the lesser-known white grape called Folle Blanche, whose vibrant minerality shines in wines like Vignoble Gilbert Chon Perle Bleue (90 points).

Sauvignon Blanc: The elegant benchmark

Sauvignon Blanc has conquered the world, yet its Loire heartland remains the benchmark. While New Zealand, Chile and California have carved their own exuberant, juicy fruit, or oak-polished versions, Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé still deliver the grape’s most refined form.

Here, on soils of silex, chalk and limestone, the wines are taut and nervy, citrus and orchard fruit framed by a cool, stony edge. For those seeking value, look to Touraine, where wines like Château de Quinçay Touraine Chenonceaux Blanc (92 points) offer superb finesse without the prestige price tag.

Conclusion: Wines that captivate

From the coastal vineyards of the Nantais to the chalky slopes of the Centre-Loire, the Loire’s white wines are as diverse and dynamic as the river itself. Each appellation delivers its own interplay of freshness, texture, and terroir, proof that the Loire’s voice remains as compelling and contemporary as ever.

Nine Loire white wines to try…

Château de Villeneuve, Les Cormiers, Chenin Blanc Saumur AOC

95 pts

This stunning bottle of Chenin Blanc is the top cuvée, only made in the best vintages, from vineyards on tuffeau soils on a plateau overlooking the Loire River. Lively aromas of honey, ginger and acacia wood with beeswax and yellow flower pollen. The palate is electric: soaring minerality brightens the rich texture with gorgeous, creamy citrus, grilled pineapple and viscous lemon curd, before a dazzling finish of minerality and taut rich citrus cream. A wonderful, exciting wine. Alc xx

Domaine du Petit Bondieu, Chinon Haut Midi Blanc

94 pts

A wonderfully fresh and modern take on Bourgueil, with soaring red fruit aromatics matched by glorious, floral freshness and backed by forest-scented depth. The palate is light on its feet, with ruby-fruited freshness as juicy strawberries and ripe raspberries interplay with notes of alpine herbs, smoked sea salt and intense linearity to the finish. Alc xx

Famille Lieubeau, Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Clisson 2020

94 pts

Taut, briny and upright, a dazzling Muscadet of such ocean-borne energy and electricity, sourced from organically farmed vines on gneiss bedrock soils overlooking the River Maine. Aromas of white wildflowers, salty sea air and smoky, grilled lemon wedge leap out. The palate is electric, pulsing with juicy lemon and lemon verbena offsetting a savoury edge that finishes softly and lingers in saline, mineral tones. Alc xx

Domaine des Aubuiseières, Cuvée Saint Jean Vouvray AOC

93 pts

Deliciously fleshy, honeyed and complex, Bernard Fouquet’s Cuvée de Silex shows stunning minerality from the 50-60-year-old vines planted in flint and clay. Aromas are honeyed and bright, offering ample complexity. On the palate, fleshy stone fruit, honeyed apricot and delicious, ripe yellow apples linger long and are lifted by notes of lovely, sea spray salinity. Alc xx



Famille Couillaud, Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Sur Lie 2024

93 pts

Beguilingly fresh with plenty of depth, this Muscadet sur lie from Famille Coullaud is one to consider for short cellaring. The six months of battonage on the lees has given this wine a texture to match its abundance of piercing, saline minerality. Attractive notes of yellow blossom and sweet nectarine are framed by a soaring, mineral sea air. The palate shows depth and ample freshness, with citrus and salt throughout. Alc xx



Véronique Günther-Chéreau, cru Monnières Saint-Fiacre 2019

93 pts

Tasted at five years, this is a refined Muscadet layered with serious minerality. Aromas linger on the mineral side, with crushed shells, sea breeze and some piquant notes of preserved lemon. The palate shows a savoury streak alongside salty seaspray, smoky, grilled lemon wedge and lingering notes of beeswax and dried herbs. Alc xx

Château de Quinçay, Touraine Chenonceaux Blanc

92 pts

A serious Sauvignon Blanc from 55-year-old vines: with six months spent on the lees you get a dazzling texture on the palate. The layered aromatics of tropical papaya and guava play nicely with the juicy, sweet Meyer lemon pulp. The palate is rich, with notes of ripe pineapple and mango that lead into a mouthwatering finish. Alc xx



Domaine Delobel, L’Ellipse Touraine Oisly AOC

92 pts

A vibrant Sauvignon Blanc from Touraine that leaps out of the glass. From the organically farmed Domaine Delobel, this wine sits with its lees in stainless steel for five to six months, giving it a depth and texture to match its vibrancy. Green mango, ripe papaya and crushed sea shells mark the aromatics. Rich Meyer lemon is framed by soaring, mineral stoniness and brilliant acidity, which carries a long finish. Alc xx

Vignoble Gilbert Chon, Perle Bleue

90 pts

This Folle Blanche bottling from Gros-plant du Pays Nantais shows a soaring minerality and freshness that begs to be paired with rich fish dishes. Aromatics of chipped flint, grilled lemon peel and lemon zest make way for a palate of roaring acidity and thirst-slaking freshness. Juicy citrus rind, Meyer lemon pulp and a touch of wet stone all add to the show. Alc xx

Scores were generated as part of a blind tasting held in partnership with Vins de Loire. All wines were tasted blind and supplied free of charge to feature in paid-for content.