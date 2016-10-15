This special Fine Wine Encounter will bring top producers together under one roof to showcase the evolution of Bordeaux wines over thirty years or more. Each Château will be bringing vintages from the 1990s onwards for you to taste and compare. Bordeaux is the epicentre of fine wine and this Encounter will be a truly memorable experience for wine lovers.
Your ticket will give you full access to the Grand Tasting rooms, promising an unforgettable day as you walk around, taste and savour some of the best wines from Bordeaux.