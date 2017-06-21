Quick links: Back to Investment |
Wine Lister Logo Wine Lister is a data-driven wine rating system which uses a sophisticated algorithm to provide a holistic assessment of individual fine wines. By gathering, analysing and aggregating all the facts that count in a single score, Wine Lister offers unique insights into the global fine wine market.

How It Works

Wine Lister Infographic

  • Wine Lister rates wines across three categories: Quality, Brand, and Economics
  • Each category consists of several criteria
  • Ratings exist for each vintage, and at wine level
  • Quality is given the largest weighting, then Brand, and finally Economics
  • Data-driven algorithms ensure objectivity
  • Scores are awarded using the entire 1,000-point scale

Latest Articles

