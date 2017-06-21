Which châteaux are listed most often?...
Wine Lister is a data-driven wine rating system which uses a sophisticated algorithm to provide a holistic assessment of individual fine wines. By gathering, analysing and aggregating all the facts that count in a single score, Wine Lister offers unique insights into the global fine wine market.
How It Works
- Wine Lister rates wines across three categories: Quality, Brand, and Economics
- Each category consists of several criteria
- Ratings exist for each vintage, and at wine level
- Quality is given the largest weighting, then Brand, and finally Economics
- Data-driven algorithms ensure objectivity
- Scores are awarded using the entire 1,000-point scale
