Chateau Musar: New world or Old world?

Join Marc Hochar at the Landmark Hotel in London as he showcases his family’s wines.
Five decades of Chateau Musar
4pm – 5.30pm
Saturday 11 November
The remarkable wines of Chateau Musar are cultivated from the high altitude Bekaa Valley in Lebanon – a country with an ancient winemaking culture dating back thousands of years. They are famous for their elegance, finesse and outstanding ability to age. Discover for yourself why these wines have achieved iconic status in this fascinating masterclass.
- Chateau Musar White 2008, 1997
- Musar Jeune Red 2014; Hochar Pere et Fils 2013
- Chateau Musar Red 2006, 2004, 2001, 1999,1984, 1974