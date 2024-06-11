Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2024: Highlights

Seven hours, 60 floors up, more than 50 premium producers and four exceptional masterclasses – consumers and wineries were unanimous in heralding the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) New York City as Manhattan’s greatest world wine event.

In its third year, the DFWE NYC 2024 welcomed more than 500 wine lovers from across the Empire State and as far away as California, Washington and North Carolina.

Held at the glitzy and spacious Manhatta, which offers unparalleled views over the city, this NYC iteration of Decanter’s renowned global events series brought together 28 Gold, Platinum and Best-in Show medal-winners from the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) as well as 180 premium wines from more than 50 world-class producers.

DWWA 2024 results out on 19 June!

Each producer at the Grand Tasting brought one special wine, either an old vintage or a large-format bottle – and often both – to share with guests.

Among the highlights were: magnums of Damilano’s 1752 Cannubi Barolo 2013, Joseph Phelps’ 2006 Insignia, Château Lagrange 2003 and Château Haut Bages Libéral 2008; double magnums of T-Oinos’ 2022 Clos Stegasta Assyrtiko and Dow’s 10 Year Old Tawny Port; and a jeroboam of E Guigal’s 2016 Château de Nalys.

Other special bottles included Château Léoville Las Cases 2003, Speri’s 2003 Sant’Urbano Amarone Classico, Catena Zapata’s 2004 Nicolás Catena Zapata, Remírez de Ganuza’s 2005 Rioja Gran Reserva and Tenuta Sette Ponti’s 2005 Oreno.

And that was just the Grand Tasting. Those who snapped up tickets to one of the four masterclasses throughout the day had the rare chance to enjoy expert guided tastings of 34 cuvées from the likes of Châteaux Haut-Brion and La Mission Haut-Brion back to 1995, and Napa’s Peter Michael Winery back to 2006.

Apart from the wines, of course, the biggest drawcard to the DFWEs is the chance for attendees to speak with the winemakers and winery owners themselves.

Rhône superstar Michel Chapoutier of M Chapoutier and Count Vicente Dalmau Cebrián-Sagarriga of Marqués de Murrieta in Rioja stole the show in their masterclasses, wine lovers queuing for autographs and selfies after each session.

Coming soon: Full masterclass reports from the NYC Fine Wine Encounter 2024

Haut-Brion, La Mission Haut-Brion & Quintus

Peter Michael Winery

M Chapoutier

Marqués de Murrieta

In the Grand Tasting, of the 13 tables spanning the length and breadth of Italy, we welcomed winemakers and owners from six estates, including Allegrini, Baricci, Barone Pizzini, Masciarelli, Tenuta Sette Ponti and Zenato.

Key figures from several US wineries were in attendance too, including Ross Cobb (Cobb Wines), Rebekah Wineburg (Quintessa), Chris Peterson (Avennia), Roger Scommegna (Signal Ridge) and Olive Hamilton Russell (Hamilton Russell Oregon).

Winemakers and owners from Remírez de Ganuza, Marqués de Riscal, Montes, Santa Rita and Catena Zapata also generously took time out of their busy schedules to fly over for the event, pour wines and chat at length with guests.

Indeed, producers remarked at the high level of knowledge and genuine interest in wine among the DFWE NYC guests compared to those at other events – making it an enjoyable experience for all.

If you attended, keep an eye out for our photo gallery, as you may be featured. Or, if you have a favourite moment you want to share with us, you could be in with a chance to win a pair of Grand Tasting tickets to next year’s DFWE NYC.

Upload your images to X (Twitter) and Instagram by 1 July, and make sure you tag @Decanter and use the hashtag #DecanterFWE.

In the meantime, if you can’t wait for June 2025, why not join us at our inaugural DFWE Singapore on 26 October or the original DFWE London on 16 November?

The DFWE NYC 2024 was kindly sponsored by Riedel. Event photography was done by Mark Reinertson Photography and Studio Smith.

