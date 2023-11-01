Don’t miss the Decanter Wine Club Holiday Offer

Our much anticipated holiday shipment has landed, and we have an exciting offer to share with new members. We have partnered with Gabriel Glas, the go-to choice for many Michelin Star restaurants and prestigious wineries, to ensure our new subscribers enjoy every sip from the perfect vessel. As a special gift to our new members, you’ll receive a complimentary set of the renowned StandArt glasses by Gabriel Glas.

The StandArt glasses are versatile, durable and machine-blown in such a shape to suit all styles of wine. Contrary to the myth that each wine demands a unique glass, these glasses are ingeniously designed to elevate the enjoyment of any wine style. Here’s why you’ll love them:

🍷 One-for-all: Say goodbye to a cluttered cabinet of wine glasses. The StandArt glass adapts effortlessly to all styles of wine.

🍷 Savour Aromas: The wider bowl allows wine aromas to flourish, while a slightly narrower aperture ensures no unwanted exterior aromas intrude on your wine enjoyment.

🍷 Perfect Balance: The unique curvature maintains the ideal balance of acidity and alcohol, ensuring a balanced, enjoyable glass of wine every time.

🍷 No More Slurping: The slight concave dip in the glass’s curvature guarantees a smooth, elegant pour.

These are the glasses to enjoy this month’s top-scoring wines. In this month’s holiday shipment, brace yourself for an exclusive selection of top scorers, including not one but two Decanter World Wine Awards winners (97 and 96 points, respectively), two exclusive imports, and an assortment of holiday-perfect wines, each boasting no less than 95 Decanter points. These are the bottles that will truly impress your guests this holiday season.

Feeling generous? Gift the Decanter Wine Club to your loved ones and let them also enjoy exceptional wines.

Special Offer: Join us today and receive $50 off your first order and a luxurious set of StandArt Gabriel Glass stemware* valued at $68. Luxury wine subscriptions don’t come better than this.

*The Gabriel Glas offer is limited to the first 100 subscribers to the Decanter Wine Club. The offer is not included in gifted cases and is available in the USA only.

