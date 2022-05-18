DWWA judge profile: Matthew Horsley

Matthew Horsley is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Matthew Horsley

Matthew Horsley is a buyer at The Wine Society, having worked for them for over 9 years.

After graduating university with a degree in Philosophy, Theology and Religious Studies, Matthew joined The Wine Society as a Christmas temp before joining the Tastings and Events Team where he spent three and a half years. He joined the Buying Department in 2017 and now buys the wines of England, Greece and Hungary for The Society.

He passed his WSET Diploma in 2016 and is currently studying for the Master of Wine qualification.

Matthew was a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards for the first time in 2021.

Outside of work, he is often found walking his cocker spaniel puppy, Bilbo, to the pub and back.