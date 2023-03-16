DWWA judge profile: Tina Gellie

Tina Gellie is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Tina Gellie has been working for Decanter since 2008. She started as Chief Sub-Editor and now serves as the brand’s Content Editor, Regional Editor for Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Canada, and oversees Decanter’s busy tastings calendar.

Tina is an award-winning wine writer and editor and has received several scholarships on her way to earning her WSET Diploma. She is also a freeman of The Worshipful Company of Distillers. Prior to her wine career, Tina worked as a newspaper journalist for broadsheets in London and Australia.

