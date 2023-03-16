{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer YzZhYjU1OGQ2ZThjN2Q4N2UzYjA3NWEwYTJlYzUwZmRjOTcxMjZkYTA3MTIwNTMxZGY4Mjk4MmU0MDY4ZWVjMQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

DWWA judge profile: Tina Gellie

Shivani Tomar Shivani Tomar

Tina Gellie is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Tina Gellie has been working for Decanter since 2008. She started as Chief Sub-Editor and now serves as the brand’s Content Editor, Regional Editor for Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Canada, and oversees Decanter’s busy tastings calendar.

Tina is an award-winning wine writer and editor and has received several scholarships on her way to earning her WSET Diploma. She is also a freeman of The Worshipful Company of Distillers. Prior to her wine career, Tina worked as a newspaper journalist for broadsheets in London and Australia.

See more judges for the 2023 DWWA. 

Latest Wine News