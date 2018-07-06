First taste: Gaja Barbaresco 2015 release

Armit Wine has released the latest Gaja Barbaresco in the UK, so here is re-cap on how the wine, and the vintage, has been shaping up.

Armit said this week that it had launched Gaja Barbaresco 2015 on the UK market on Thursday 5 July at a ‘special release price’ of £750 for a six-bottle case, in bond.

The wine was one of the top scorers for Decanter expert Stephen Brook, following his recent tastings of new-release wines in Piedmont.

Barbaresco was generally considered to have prospered in the 2015 vintage, which was marked by a prolonged heatwave in July and well-timed rain just before harvest.

Some have drawn comparisons with the excellent 2010 vintage.

The Nebbiolo grapes achieved full ripeness in many cases and most producers had harvested by the time rains returned at the end of September, said Brook following his recent tasting of Barbaresco 2015 and 2013 Riserva wines for Decanter premium members.

Gaia Gaja has praised the 2015 wines’ combination of complexity and fruit.

Gaja Barbaresco is drawn from 22 hectares of vines spread across 14 vineyards. Vines are 40 years old on average and all planted between 250 metres and 300m above sea level.

In 2016, Gaja announced that it would be taking three single vineyard wines, Costa Russi, Sorì Tildin and Sorì San Lorenzo back into the Barbaresco appellation, after having previously declassified them.