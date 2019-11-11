Gian Annibale Rossi di Medelana dies

He was was known for his great wine Lupicaia, a Cabernet Sauvignon-based SuperTuscan.

Gian Annibale was from a noble family, stretching back to The Holy Roman Emperor Frederick II and the Swabians to Italy and whom, since 1271, have held farmlands and vineyards in the country.

After inheriting the estate, he decided to steer Castello del Terriccio in a new direction, creating a true viticultural research laboratory and state of the art fine wine production.’Pucci Rossi’, as he was known to his friends, was passionate about vineyards.

‘He loved to experiment with new vineyards all over his property, managing the clones and the plantings, predicting the final outcome,’ said Carlo Ferrini, long-time consultant winemaker to the estate.

He was also a passionate equestrian whose time was often occupied by international horse events, until he was injured in a riding accident, which left him without the use of his legs.

He continued to manage the rest of the estate, and to do so drove a jeep across his land, to oversee the agricultural work in the fields and vineyards.

Beyond cultivating rich biodiversity all across the estate, his sole objective since 1993 was to produce an outstanding wine.

Lapo Mazzei, who also passed away just a few months ago, was responsible for bringing Carlo Ferrini to Gian Annibale. The Lupicaia project was born: a great Cabernet Sauvignon aspiring to none other than Château Latour.

Sometimes blended with Merlot when exceptional, or with Petit Verdot when mature, Lupicaia has always demonstrated well-harmonized power and elegance, giving the wine a special, restrained longevity which will stand in time as a memento of the charm and great personality of Pucci Rossi.