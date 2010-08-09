Jadot winemaker rebuffs faultless wine culture

Wineries that 'clean up' their wines are removing the life from them, according to Louis Jadot’s head winemaker in the September issue of Decanter.

The latest edition of the magazine includes an interview with Jacques Lardiere, a member of the company’s team for forty years.

He told Decanter, ‘I’m not after technical perfection. I don’t have much time for the Australian approach, where the ideal wine is the most neutral.’

‘It’s easy to clean up a wine, but by removing faults, unless they’re truly detrimental, you also remove its life.’

‘I refuse to go along with it,’ he adds.

The veteran winemaker is set to retire at the end of 2012, and will be replaced by Frederic Barnier of Chateau de Chassagne-Montrachet.

Read Lardiere’s views on biodynamics, terroir and much more in this month’s Decanter.

Written by Decanter staff