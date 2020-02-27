Meet the winner of the UK Ruinart Sommelier Challenge 2020

The 10th year of the Ruinart Sommelier Challenge, the UK edition was judged by an expert panel comprised of Ruinart’s Chef de Cave Frédéric Panaïotis, the 2019 winner Jitka Auermüllerová and DWWA Regional Chair and CEO of the Court of Master Sommeliers Europe Ronan Sayburn MS.

‘I really enjoyed the UK finals day. It was a good opportunity to challenge my tasting skills, learn more, and also to meet the other Sommelier finalists,’ said Fauvel.

The finals judging, which took place at Spring Restaurant at Somerset House, consisted of a blind tasting of 4 wines. The sommelier candidates had 40 minutes to provide a detailed assessment of each wine, according to either the Court of Master Sommeliers or WSET format. This included evaluating the appearance, nose, palate, and ageing potential; providing a conclusion and correct identification of the wine; and finally suggesting the correct serving temperature and food pairing.

The blind tasting proved challenging, as the wines presented were four different vintage Champagnes in very different styles. The line-up was revealed as:

• Agrapart, Mineral, Blanc de Blancs 2012

• Cedric Bouchard Roses de Jeanne, Cote de Val Vilaine, Blanc de Noirs 2016

• Dom Perignon 2008

• Bereche Le Cran Ludes 1er Cru 2011

The blind tasting was followed by an intense masterclass on the ripening of a grape berry, led by Ruinart’s Chef de Cave Frédéric Panaïotis. Panaïotis explored how it is possible to define optimum maturity, as well as the influence of vintage variation and climate change on ripening and harvest dates in Champagne.

Panaïotis’ masterclass was followed by an informal lunch of beautifully presented small plates from Australian chef Skye Gyngell.

Along with winners from 13 other countries around the world – USA, France, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, UK, Spain, Italy, Nordics, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan – Fauvel will take part in a four-day educational trip to Champagne this June, which will include tastings, vineyard visits and masterclasses.