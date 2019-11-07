Photo highlights: Decanter Fine Wine Encounter 2019
147 winemakers from all over the world arrived to pour their top wines for Decanter’s passionate attendees. Guests had access to more than 600 fine wines. With five Masterclasses and four Discovery Theatre sessions taking place too, it was an incredible day of wine tasting for everyone who visited. See photo highlights of the day below.
Thanks to all of the producers and visitors for making it such a memorable day.
Thanks also to our sponsors: Riedel and Tŷ Nant
Over 1,800 wine lovers gathered at The Landmark Hotel for the 2019 Decanter Fine Wine Encounter.
The Laurent-Perrier masterclass was the first of the day, led by Michel Fauconnet - cellar master, and Stéphane Dalyac - CEO of Laurent-Perrier.
The Laurent-Perrier masterclass showcased Laurent-Perrier 2007, 2006, 2004, 1999; Laurent-Perrier, Grand Siècle 24, 23, 22, 20, 17 (magnum) and Laurent-Perrier, Cuvée Alexandra Rosé.
The first Discovery Theatre session was ‘A comparative sparkling tasting with Raventós i Blanc’ presented by Pepe Raventós - winemaker at Raventós i Blanc; Sophie & Pierre Larmandier - winemakers and owners of Champagne Larmandier-Bernier and Hervé Jestin - winemaker at Champagne Leclerc Briant.
In the second extraordinary masterclass visitors tasted through 30 years of Gaja with the following wines: Gaja, Costa Russi, Piedmont 2016 and 1990; Gaja, Sorì Tildin, Piedmont 2016 and 1990; Gaja, Sorì San Lorenzo, Piedmont 2016 and 1988; Gaja, Barbaresco Piedmont 2016 and 1982; Gaja, Ca’Marcanda, Bolgheri, Tuscany 2001; Gaja, Darmagi, Langhe, Piedmont 2001.
The masterclass ‘Gaja – 30 years of legendary winemaking’ was led by the charismatic Gaia Gaja herself, (Gaja Estates’ co–owner).
Top 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) winning wines were showcased at the event.
The DWWA stand included 43 Gold, Platinum and Best in Show wines for visitors to taste.
The second Discovery Theatre of the day was a comparative tasting of wines from the Loire with Rebecca Gibb, MW. The wines were:
Langlois-Château, Quadrille, Crémant de Loire 2008; Domaine Vincent Carême, Le Clos Vouvray 2017; Domaine de Rocheville, Le Page, Saumur-Champigny 2015; Clos de L’Elu, Maupiti, Vin de France 2018; Domaine Charles Joguet, Clos du Chêne Vert, Chinon 2015 and Moulin Touchais, Coteaux du Layon 1985.
Vicente Cebrián-Sagarriga, Count of Creixell, president and owner of Marqués de Murrieta hosted the third masterclass highlighting the evolution of this magnificent estate with a tasting of 10 vintages spanning 2016 - 1980.
The Marqués de Murrieta wines shown were Dalmau Reserva 2016, 2014, 2013, 2012;
Castillo Ygay Gran Reserva Especial 2010, 2009, 2007, 2005; Ygay Gran Reserva Especial Blanco 1986
and Castillo Ygay Gran Reserva Especial 1980.
Guests had the opportunity to taste wines from 154 wineries from 17 wine-producing regions around the world.
The third Discovery Theatre was ‘Château Arnauld – a vertical Médoc tasting’ showcasing vintages 2016 – 2011.
The Château Lafleur masterclass, presented by Omri Ram, winemaker, was an exceptional showcase of
Château Lafleur, 2013, 2010, 2007, 2003, 2002, 2001 and Les Pensées de Lafleur, 2013, 2010.
The final Discovery Theatre session was ‘Bodegas Montecillo, Rioja – celebrating 150 years’, featuring six wines with vintages as far back as 1975.
Visitors had access to three ballrooms showcasing more than 600 fine wines, making it an unrivalled day out for fine wine lovers.
The last masterclass was a tasting of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon led by Jane Anson, Decanter columnist and DWWA judge, featuring ten legendary wineries.
Visitors had the chance to discover new producers and to meet their winemaking heroes.
Visitors also had the chance to try out the new Decanter Premium app before it goes live.