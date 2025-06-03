Welcome to the Ritz Paris: the ultimate luxury escape for wine lovers

Heaven, Ernest Hemingway once wrote, would look like the Ritz Paris.

On entering from the bustle of the Place Vendôme, you realise what he meant. From your first step inside you are bathed in sheer opulence: soaring windows, glimmering lamplight, and the finest upholstery in that signature Ritz blue.

This is the quintessence of luxury, and you have arrived.

The hallways – adorned by exquisite Louis XV antiques – take the breath away. But it’s inside your room where you are truly transported.

First, there’s the scent, which you might close your eyes to savour. Amber, black pepper, jasmine – this is ambre péristyle, the perfume that one only finds at the Ritz Paris.

Then, you open your eyes to take in the space. Sumptuous fabric, glittering mirrors, the finest in French décor: rooms arranged for the utmost comfort.

A moment here and you see why the leading lights of art and culture – from Coco Chanel to Maria Callas and F Scott Fitzgerald – considered the Ritz Paris home.

Tempting as it is to linger, so much awaits.

There’s the Ritz Club & Spa, a temple of relaxation where treatments of the highest quality leave you renewed. Or you might wander through the Grand Jardin, a breathtaking rush of lawns, magnolias and white roses that you’ll scarcely believe is in the heart of Paris.

Until August, the Ritz Bar resides there too – where you can savour the magic of sunset with one of seven bespoke cocktails, or a glass of one of France’s most prestigious Champagnes.

For dinner, there’s Espadron Restaurant – led by Michelin-starred Eugénie Béziat. In her hands, you are enchanted, transported by her imaginative vision for French cuisine.

But for wine lovers in search of the ultimate luxury, there are dîners confidentiels. Here, head sommelier Florian Guilloteau guides an intimate group through a gourmet menu, accompanied by unforgettable wines – including from a unique guest winery.

Ritz Paris remains the pinnacle destination for those who adore French wine. Said to hold 120,000 bottles in their expansive cellar, there’s a reason it was dubbed Europe’s Greatest Hotel.

Experience the ultimate luxury for yourself at the Ritz Paris

Discover more about Ritz Paris

Connect on