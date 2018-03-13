Great value Rioja with high scores

Despite it's fame and popularity, prices for Rioja remain reasonable compared to other fine wine producing regions. Here are some recommendations from Decanter experts, all under £30 and over 90 points...

Value Rioja
TAGS:

We all know and love Rioja, a wine famous for its Crianza, Reserva and Gran Reserva styles.

These remain the lynchpin of the region’s wines, but we are increasingly seeing newer styles too, including single-varietal reds and fresh, unoaked whites, as well as super-pale rosés reminiscent of Provence.

Below we have highlighted some great value Rioja wines, all achieving scores from Decanter of at least 90 points.

Ranging from under £10 to less than £30, these represent true value in their respective price brackets.

Looking to expand your wine horizons, or after great gift ideas?

Subscribe to Decanter Premium for tons of exclusive content and over 1,000 wine reviews every month

Great value Rioja:

You might also like:

Best Rioja: Wines to try

Mature Rioja: Panel tasting results