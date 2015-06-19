Decanter experts give their verdict, tasting notes and drinking windows on Pomerol wines from the Barolo 2008 vintage.
Difficult weather led to variable quality, but the one common thread in these Barolos is firm tannins. While in the best examples this promises classic, ageworthy wines like 1978, Tom Maresca recommends the basic wines over the crus for more immediate enjoyment. See his top picks here…
Claudio Alario, Riva Rocca, Verduno
Paolo Scavino, Monvigliero
Comm GB Burlotto Acclivi 2008
Renato Ratti, La Morra, Conca
Alessandro Veglio, Barolo
Aurelio Settimo, Barolo
Cordero di Montezemolo, Bricco Gattera
Grimaldo Luigino, San Biagio
Mauro Molino, Vigna Gancia
Renato Ratti, Marcenasco 2008
Ceretto, Bricco Rocche Brunate
Negretti, Mirau
Vietti, Brunate
Fontanafredda, Serralunga d’Alba, La Rosa
Massolino, Margheria
Pio Cesare, Ornato
Rivetto, Del Comune di Serralunga d’alba
Negretti, Bricco Ambrogio, Roddi
Paolo Scavino, Bric Del Fiasc
Roccheviberti, Rocche di Castiglione, Barolo
Boroli, Barolo
Mascarello Bartolo, Barolo
Borgogno Fratelli, Cannubi
Brezza, Cannubi
Marcarini, Brunate 2008
Rinaldi Giuseppe, Cannubi S.Lorenzo Ravera
Vajra, Bricco delle viole 2008
Poderi Einaudi, Costa Grimaldi
Seghesio, Monforte d’Alba, Vigneto La Villa
Poderi Colla, Dardi Le Rose Bussia
Abbona Marziano, Pressenda
Cogno Elvio, Novello, Ravera
Cogno Elvio, Cascina Nuova
Abbona Marziano, Terlo Ravera
Pio Cesare
