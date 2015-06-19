Barolo 2008

Decanter experts give their verdict, tasting notes and drinking windows on Pomerol wines from the Barolo 2008 vintage.

Barolo 2008
TAGS:

Difficult weather led to variable quality, but the one common thread in these Barolos is firm tannins. While in the best examples this promises classic, ageworthy wines like 1978, Tom Maresca recommends the basic wines over the crus for more immediate enjoyment. See his top picks here…

barolo 2008, Aurelio Settimo Barolo

Aurelio Settimo, Barolo

See Decanter experts' rating, tasting notes and drinking window for Aurelio Settimo 2008.

Points 93
barolo 2008, Negretti Mirau 2008

Negretti, Mirau

See Decanter experts' rating and tasting notes for Negretti 2008.

Points 88
barolo 2008, Vietti Brunate

Vietti, Brunate

See Decanter experts' rating and tasting notes for Vietti 2008.

Points 88
barolo 2008, Pio Cesare Ornato 2008

Pio Cesare, Ornato

See Decanter experts' rating and tasting notes for Pio Cesare 2008.

Points 88
barolo 2008, Boroli Barolo 2008

Boroli, Barolo

See Decanter experts' rating, tasting notes and drinking window for Boroli 2008.

Points 88
barolo 2008, Brezza Cannubi 2008

Brezza, Cannubi

See Decanter experts' rating and tasting notes for Brezza 2008.

Points 90
Barolo 2008, Pio Cesare 2008

Pio Cesare

See Decanter experts' rating and tasting notes for Pio Cesare 2008.

Points 93