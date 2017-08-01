These Co-op wines are excellent value

Christelle Guibert recommends six value-for-money picks from a recent tasting held by the UK's Co-op retailer in London...

If you need to stock up for your summer barbecues, or even want to plan ahead for the winter festivities, Decanter’s tasting director, Christelle Guibert, has selected six of the best value Co-op wines from the convenience store’s shelves.

Click on the wines to see full tasting notes and price information. UK only.

Best value Co-op wines to try:

