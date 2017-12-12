Great Sainsbury’s wines to try this winter

Decanter's tastings team has recommended some great wines from the UK supermarket's range, including several bottles to pair with food.
Sainsbury’s has previously vowed to cut down on wine multi-buy deals, and said it wants to focus on providing customers with single-bottle value across the range.
Decanter’s tasting team has picked out some food-friendly options from a recent tasting of the Sainsbury’s wine range, and perhaps surprisingly the majority are whites ranging from crisp Pouilly-Fumé through to rich, barrel fermented Chenin Blanc.
Also included are a Champagne – always a great choice with smoked salmon – and a Pauillac, which will be pretty handy with a main course of roast beef or a venison stew.
Top Sainsbury’s wines:
The top 9 tasting notes are our recommendations from the latest tasting. Continue scrolling down to see older Sainsbury’s wine reviews.
UPDATES:
5/12/2017: Added 9 wines from the latest tasting
