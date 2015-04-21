Bordeaux 2014: Top 10 Pauillac reds

See the top 10 Pauillac reds from the 2014 vintage, as tasted by Steven Spurrier.
Having the deepest gravel in the Medoc with some chalk and clay, Pauillac also has the highest proportion of Cabernet Sauvignon and so was a strong contender for the best commune in 2014 – especially as the autumn heatwave meant Medoc Cabernet ripened later, giving an advantage over Merlot.
There are many different Pauillacs, but they are all definitely ‘Pauillac’, and in a Bordeaux vintage like 2014 the showing was strong overall. Yet, along with some striking successes, there were still some wines that failed to capture the clarity and class of the vintage.
Perhaps this will show in time, but with a harvest so well suited to the commune I expected more regularity. 2014 was not a year to go for over-extraction and my preferred wines showed elegance over power. The two Pichons were, as usual, totally different in profile, while the second wines from the three first growths showed particularly well.
Here are Steven Spurrier’s 10 top scoring Pauillac reds:
Château Latour 2014
Château Lafite Rothschild 2014
Lovely floral nose and almost understated compared to Mouton - just a line of clarity...
Château Mouton Rothschild 2014
Explosively floral nose - the usual exotic Mouton fruit underlined by very ripe 16% Merlot...
Château Pontet-Canet 2014
Classic Cabernet nose of cassis. Lovely purity and depth with a silky texture that caresses...
Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste 2014
All the clarity and depth expected of GPL, with an added level of fragrance, elegance...
Château Lynch-Bages 2014
Very well-expressed natural concentration of fruit, very ripe tannins and lots of complexity to come...
Château Pichon Longueville Baron 2014
Château Pichon Longueville Baron 2014 Pauillac Second Growth 17.75/20pts (92/100pts) Lots of depth and meaty grip from 80% Cabernet Sauvignon.…
Les Forts de Latour, Château Latour 2014
Read the tasting notes for Les Forts de Latour, Château Latour 2014 with real class and terrific purity and vigour,…
Carruades de Lafite-Rothschild, Château Lafite-Rothschild 2014
Beautifully expressed and polished aromas showing Lafite's wild violets, very fine texture...
Château Clerc-Milon 2014
More briary, robust and structured than its stable mate d'Armailhac. Impressive vineyard depth...
