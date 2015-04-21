Bordeaux 2014: Top 10 Pauillac reds

See the top 10 Pauillac reds from the 2014 vintage, as tasted by Steven Spurrier.

Pauillac
TAGS:

Having the deepest gravel in the Medoc with some chalk and clay, Pauillac also has the highest proportion of Cabernet Sauvignon and so was a strong contender for the best commune in 2014 – especially as the autumn heatwave meant Medoc Cabernet ripened later, giving an advantage over Merlot.

There are many different Pauillacs, but they are all definitely ‘Pauillac’, and in a Bordeaux vintage like 2014 the showing was strong overall. Yet, along with some striking successes, there were still some wines that failed to capture the clarity and class of the vintage.

Perhaps this will show in time, but with a harvest so well suited to the commune I expected more regularity. 2014 was not a year to go for over-extraction and my preferred wines showed elegance over power. The two Pichons were, as usual, totally different in profile, while the second wines from the three first growths showed particularly well.

Here are Steven Spurrier’s 10 top scoring Pauillac reds:

Château Pontet-Canet 2014

Château Pontet-Canet 2014

Classic Cabernet nose of cassis. Lovely purity and depth with a silky texture that caresses...

Points 95
Château Lynch-Bages 2014

Château Lynch-Bages 2014

Very well-expressed natural concentration of fruit, very ripe tannins and lots of complexity to come...

Points 92
Château Pichon Longueville Baron 2014

Château Pichon Longueville Baron 2014

Château Pichon Longueville Baron 2014 Pauillac Second Growth 17.75/20pts (92/100pts) Lots of depth and meaty grip from 80% Cabernet Sauvignon.…

Points 92
Château Clerc-Milon 2014

Château Clerc-Milon 2014

More briary, robust and structured than its stable mate d'Armailhac. Impressive vineyard depth...

Points 91

See also: