Decanter's Tasting team recommend five alternatives to Châteauneuf-du-Pape...

Châteauneuf-du-Pape is arguably the most famous appellation of the southern Rhône valley. If you love its style but not the cost, read on as Decanter’s Tasting team recommend five muscular alternatives worth trying.

Rhône powerhouses Syrah and Grenache make up the majority of the wines below, as they do in almost all Châteauneuf-du-Pape – even though there are 18 varieties allowed.

But there are also some more unusual suggestions such as Braucol and Tempranillo.

Five alternatives to Châteauneuf-du-Pape: