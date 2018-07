See Henschke's latest releases, plus some older surprises. Introduction by Sarah Ahmed and details by Antony Rose...

This year, Henschke celebrate the 150th anniversary of the family’s first commercial release in 1868 – the perfect excuse to show rare museum classics as well as latest releases. Sixth generation winemaker Johann Henschke, who returned to the fold in 2013, presented the wines at a recent tasting in London.

Scroll down to see Sarah’s tasting notes & scores

