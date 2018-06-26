Find standout wines from Laithwaite's recent releases, as selected by our tasting team. Most recently, we've added wines chosen by Tina Gellie, including great value sparkling, red, white and rosé for summer.

Laithwaite’s wines are predominantly sold online and via wine clubs, but the retailer also has a smattering of stores around the south of the UK, including in London, near to London Bridge, and Beaconsfield, Gloucester, Reading and Banbury in Oxfordshire.

In 2011, the company planted three hectares of vines in Windsor Great Park, overseen by Royal Farms, the company run by the Duke of Edinburgh. These vines have since come to fruition and the result has been dubbed the ‘Queen’s English wine’.

Laithwaite’s was named Portugal Specialist of the Year 2017 at Decanter’s Retailer Awards.

The wines below were all chosen following a recent tasting of the Laithwaite’s range, hosted by the retailer for journalists and critics.

Best Laithwaite’s wine to try:

