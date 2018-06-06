Top Wine Society wines to buy

A recent tasting of the Wine Society's new releases turned up a few gems. Here are our top picks for the summer....

Decanter’s Tasting team recently tasted the latest additions to the Wine Society’s range.

The long-established firm, a cooperative owned by its members, was awarded Outstanding Retailer of the Year, Online Retailer of the Year and Regional France Specialist of the Year at the 2017 Decanter Retailer Awards.

Its range is curated by nine buyers.

Recommended Wine Society buys:

