Port is the quintessential Christmas drink for many, and there are various styles to choose from. Decanter's tastings team and fortified wine specialist Richard Mayson highlight top Christmas Port recommendations for gifts as well as the cheeseboard

Christmas Port recommendations:

Whether your preferred style is a white Port, a nutty tawny, a fruity LBV or a sledgehammer vintage Port, the sheer variety on offer should be celebrated.

Below, we have picked out some top examples, drinking well now, that we think should be on your Christmas Port wishlist.

Top Ports for Christmas

Updated 22/12/17

