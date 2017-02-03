William Kelley picks his top wines from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 2014 from Corney & Barrow’s annual tasting...
Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 2014
Invitations to Corney & Barrow’s annual Domaine de la Romanée-Conti tasting are always keenly coveted, so it was a pleasure and a privilege to look at the Domaine’s 2014s from bottle.
This is an attractive vintage across the Côte d’Or, despite a growing season that presented plenty of challenges—including hail, outbreaks of botrytis and the predations of the suzukii fruit fly—to anxious vignerons.
Despite those challenges, the 2014 red Burgundies tend to be sappy, limpid, classically-proportioned wines with bright fruit and plenty of charm; many are comparatively open and accessible.
The Domaine’s 2014s share many of those merits, but they are also decidedly serious, endowed with firm cores of tannin and acidity which will require over a decade to unwind in the cellar.
Those with the patience and wherewithal to enjoy them in their prime will be fortunate indeed.
Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, La Tâche Grand Cru Monopole 2014
Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, La Tâche Grand Cru Monopole 2014 An exotic bouquet of raspberry, orange peel, nutmeg, clove and…
Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Romanée-Conti Grand Cru Monopole 2014
Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Romanée-Conti Grand Cru Monopole 2014 The 2014 Romanée-Conti is fabulous, bursting from the glass with a…
Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Romanée-St-Vivant Grand Cru 2014
Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Romanée-St-Vivant Grand Cru 2014 The Romanée-Saint-Vivant is supremely elegant in 2014, with a detailed and high-toned…
Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Grands Echezeaux Grand Cru 2014
Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Grands Echezeaux Grand Cru 2014 The Grands-Echézeaux is a very serious wine indeed in 2014,…
Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Richebourg Grand Cru 2014
Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Richebourg Grand Cru 2014 The Richebourg is the most overtly structured of the Domaine’s 2015s, revealing…
Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Echezeaux Grand Cru 2014
Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Echezeaux Grand Cru 2014 The Echézeaux displays a deeper, more saturated hue, and a more…
Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Domaine Prince Florent de Mérode, Corton Grand Cru 2014
The Domaine's Corton is a blend of Bressandes...