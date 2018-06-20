Top supermarket wines: DWWA medal winners

At the Decanter World Wine Awards 2018, wines available in UK supermarkets proved that they're not only excellent value but also worthy some of the highest accolades. Here are the Gold and Platinum medal winners you can find at the supermarket...

DWWA 2018: Top supermarket wines

From almost 16,903 wines blind-tasted by our expert judges, the wines below fought off tough competition to win Gold and Platinum medals at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2018.

All were under £20 and available in high street favourites such as Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Waitrose and Marks & Spencer.

Scroll down to see the top supermarket wines

Waitrose Cellar came out on top this year, supplying seven of the wines below, including a Platinum medal winning sweet Riesling from Nelson in New Zealand. It’s named ‘Sweet Agnes’ after the winemaker’s mother and received high praise from DWWA judges for its ‘lush, vibrant and rich’ character.

Other highlights came from Morrisons, who supply two Platinum Value medal winners –Workshop Wine Co’s Mastercraft Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand and their own brand of Ruby Port.

There’s also plenty to satisfy Sherry lovers, with three great value Gold medal winners stocked by Waitrose – from Bodegas Hidalgo’s beautifully saline single-vineyard Manzanilla Pasada, to classic Palo Cortado and Oloroso styles from Gonzalez Byass.

Plus if you’re hunting for the perfect red to compliment a meaty summer barbecue, this year’s awards turned out two star buy Malbecs from Argentina’s Uco Valley.

Look out for Marks & Spencer’s aptly named ‘The Party Malbec’, full of elegance and flavours of cherries, violets and wild herbs. Or Morrison’s Viñalba, Reservado De La Familia Malbec, boasting dark cherries, spices, violets and plums – good for opening this weekend or cellaring.

Great value DWWA 2018 winners available in UK supermarkets