Tesco wines to buy this winter

Decanter's experts recommend 16 Tesco wines for drinking this festive period, after attending the retailer's recent press tasting event.

Tesco’s Finest range of wines has been a key focus for the UK supermarket in 2017, with over 20 new wines added.

As well as covering the most well known regions and styles, it also covers slightly more obscure ground – including a sparkling Franciacorta, a white from Saint-Mont and even a Lambrusco.

Below are 16 recommendations picked out from a recent tasting of over 100 Tesco wines, offering great value and checking all the boxes for drinking this winter, whether it’s vintage Port with a cheeseboard, Lambrusco with some charcuterie, or a Coonawarra Cabernet with roast lamb.

16 Tesco wine recommendations:

