Top Wine Society wines to buy

A recent tasting of the Wine Society's new releases turned up a few gems. Here are some of our favourites...

Decanter’s Tina Gellie and James Button recently tasted through the latest additions to the Wine Society’s ranks.

The firm, a cooperative owned by its members and founded in 1874, has long been popular with wine lovers in the UK.

The Wine Society’s range, which is curated by nine buyers, has garnered several accolades, including Outstanding Retailer of the Year, Online Retailer of the Year and Regional France Specialist of the Year at the 2017 Decanter Retailer Awards.

Recommended Wine Society buys:

Wines updated 22/08/2018.

You might also like: