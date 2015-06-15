St Joseph 2010: panel tasting results

Decanter experts gives their verdict, tasting notes and drinking windows on St Joseph 2010.
With many small domaines and two zones, St-Joseph is poorly understood. But these northern Rhônes are worth seeking out, says John Livingstone-Learmonth
See the top 20 wines from our St Joseph panel tasting here…
François Villard, Mairlant, St Joseph 2010
Louis Chèze, Ro-Rée, St Joseph 2010
Eric Rocher, Terroir de Champal, St Joseph 2010
Yves Cuilleron, Les Serines, St Joseph 2010
Romain Duvernay, St Joseph 2010
Delas, Ste Epine, St Joseph 2010
Domaine Bernard Gripa, Le Berceau, St Joseph 2010
There's 'something for everyone' in this hugely positive tasting, with a raft of good-value, approachable food-friendly wines - the best…
Domaine des Remizières, St Joseph 2010
Domaine Faury, La Gloriette, St Joseph 2010
Domaine-Michelas-St.-Jemms,-Sainte-Epine, St Joseph 2010
Free Run Wines, Les Calades, St Joseph 2010
Louis Chèze, Caroline, Cuvée Prestige, St Joseph 2010
M&S Ogier d’Ampuis, St Joseph 2010
Pierre Gaillard, Les Pierres, St Joseph 2010
Domaine Mucyn, St Joseph 2010
Emmanuel Darnaud, St Joseph 2010.
La Tour Coste, La Combe, St Joseph 2010
Maxime Gaillard, Equis, St Joseph 2010.
Pierre Gaillard, St Joseph 2010
Vidal-Fleury, St Joseph 2010
Two words crack the code that is St-Joseph, and they are ‘Syrah’ and ‘granite’. St-Joseph is a poorly understood appellation that has no village to show off its wares, unlike Cornas or Crozes-Hermitage. It wanders down the right bank of the Rhône over nearly 65km, is home to a plethor of small domaines, and is not much exported.
While these features may hamper the marketing of the wine, they also contribute to a countryside authenticity. Holdings at St-Joseph are mostly under 10 hectares, and domaines and their small cellars are dotted around the hills and valleys of the land wedged between the granite slab of the Massif Central and the powerful running Rhône River.
St-Joseph’s roots lie in the rugged existence of hill farmers who for centuries grew cereals, livestock feeds and some dairy up on the meadows and gulleys of the plateau, or fruit trees and vines on the slopes. Wine has always been made here to drink, without ceremony.
Legislation created two St-Josephs, though. The heart is the southern sector opposite Hermitage, formed in 1956. Here there are six communes led by the villages of Mauves, St-Jean-de-Muzols and Tournon. Mauves is the seat of the most dynastic families: Jean-Louis Chave, Coursodon, Gonon, Gripa and Marsanne. Their benchmark wines are marked by red fruits, fine-grained tannins and slight floral notes. At St-Jean-de-Muzols and Tournon, the wines have interesting tension and fine fibre, a true granite ‘clack’; senior figures here include Guigal and Delas, with their Vignes de l’Hospice and Côte St-Epine plot-specific wines.