Exclusive Rhône Valley Wine Tour with Decanter

June’s warm and long days might seem a long way away but Decanter’s exclusive Rhône Valley tour is just around the corner. Something to look forward to and beat the January blues.

The tour will be an unforgettable, word-class experience for wine lovers and oenophiles , against the backdrop of a unique location.

A one-off itinerary with privileged access to the Rhône’s finest producers supported by Matt Walls’ expert insight. A unique opportunity to taste iconic wines alongside delicious local cuisine and to meet some of the region’s most charismatic winemakers.

Join Matt on this journey of discovery and get a first hand experience of how the Decanter team explores wine regions, engages with winemakers, understands the complexity of terroirs and, most importantly, tastes and scores wines.

Everything you need to know about our exclusive Rhône Valley wine tour:



Rhône Valley Wine Tour with Decanter 12-19th June 2022

Over the course of seven days, guests will explore the dramatic landscapes of the Rhône Valley, making their way downstream. Each day will end with overnight stay at a luxury or boutique hotel.

After checking in on the day of arrival, guests will be given space to settle in and freshen up. They will then join a welcome dinner at award-winning Chef Phillippe Giradon’s Michelin-starred restaurant. The trip’s host and Decanter Rhône editor Matt Walls will greet them and walk them through the programme for the week.

The second day will start with a visit to Domaines Stéphane Ogier and Georges Vernay, with the opportunity to meet the renowned winemakers.

The comprehensive itinerary will cross both the Northern and Southern Rhône – from Hermitage and Saint-Joseph to Avignon, by way of Cornas, Saint-Péray, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Gigondas and Vacqueyras.

Among the iconic estates guests will visit are Yann Chave, Laurent Habrard and Chapoutier.

The programme is not limited to estate visits and tastings though. Other significant stops include a guided tour of the Palais des Papes, one of the largest and most important medieval Gothic buildings in Europe. Guests will also have the chance to explore freely and relax during designated leisure time.

Matt Walls will host a farewell gala dinner to close what will undoubtedly be an unforgettable trip, that combines hedonist enjoyment with intense learning.

Read the full itinerary in the Rhône trip brochure here.

Spaces are strictly limited and selling fast. Book soon to avoid disappointment.

Decanter Wine Experiences are arranged in partnership with Academic Travel Abroad Inc.

For full terms and conditions, see here.

Related content: