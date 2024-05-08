{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MDY5MmUzNDYyYjFjN2Y0YmU5MTgwNjM3Yzg5MmZjOTRhZWNkNDAyMTAzYmEzODRkOGZkY2U5ZDFiZDc3ZjBjMQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Explore the iconic Champagne region: Join us on this exclusive tour

Bookings are now open for the latest Decanter Wine Experience – a luxurious six-day trip to Champagne – offering participants the perfect blend of tradition and innovation and providing an unparalleled taste of the region’s rich history and behind-the-scenes secrets of Champagne production.
Nicola Moors

The exclusive tour, which comprises visits to renowned Champagne houses like Pommery and Bollinger, has been carefully curated by Decanter’s Champagne correspondent Tom Hewson. It offers you the opportunity to learn about everything from grape to bottle, all while enjoying tastings of some of the world’s finest Champagnes paired with seasonal, traditional French cuisine. You’ll spend five nights in the regions’s luxurious five-star La Caserne Chanzy Hotel & Spa in Reims.

La Côte aux Enfants Vineyard

‘There’s never been a better time to put aside any
preconceptions about houses, brands, growers
and styles and immerse yourself in a 360-degree
picture of modern champagne in the hands of
its most insightful creator.’

Tom Hewson, Decanter’s Champagne correspondent 

Whether you’re a Champagne enthusiast or simply curious to learn more about what goes into the famous bubbles, this tour is bound to leave you eager for more.

Antoine Paillard

Take a look at the trip brochure for an exclusive look at the itinerary.

Due to the exclusivity of this trip, spaces are strictly limited.

DOWNLOAD THE CHAMPAGNE BROCHURE

BOOK NOW

