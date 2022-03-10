Last Places Remaining: Rhône Tour With Matt Walls

The week-long trip into one of France’s most exciting appellations with closed-door access to some of the most revered vineyards and their cellars will be going ahead this June.

Walls has curated a trip to highlight the very best the Rhône has to offer – a 360 trip that encompasses great food, delicious wine, sightseeing and downtime – where he’ll be imparting his expert knowledge of the region, honed over the years.

Trip Highlights Include:

Meeting some of the greatest winemakers of the Rhône Valley.

Walking among the picturesque vineyards of this beautiful wine region.

Visiting renowned domains such as, but not limited to, Yann Chave, Georges Vernay and Chapoutier.

Enjoying an in-depth exploration of Rhône wines and exclusive access to reputable vineyards.

Tasting some of the most prestigious red and white wines from legendary appellations.

Sampling some of the finest local cuisine at Michelin-starred establishments, favourite neighbourhood restaurants recommended by locals, and during simple picnics and tasting tours.

Don’t miss your opportunity to join this exceptional trip.

12-19th June 2022

