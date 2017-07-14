New wine bar openings – London

New! Each month, Decanter.com bring you news of the latest wine bar openings in London, helping you to find the perfect spot to discover the next big thing in our vinous world.

Newcomer Wines – Dalston

Where: Dalston E8

What

At this new wine bar and shop in Dalston you can find Austrian wines, ciders and beers, as well as a growing selection of European wines they source from other importers who share their passion for honest, naturally made wines.

The terrace out back is the best spot to soak up the sun whilst nursing on Austrian wines that are honest, distinctive and delicious.

Who

Newcomer Wines was started by Peter Honegger and Daniela Pillhofer – a young Austrian couple with a passion for food and wine. Peter and Daniela wanted to see the wines they love to drink back home available here in the UK, so they started working with a handful of artisanal producers – sourcing wines directly from wineries in Austria, now working with a total of 28 producers from Austria and its neighbouring countries.

Why it’s worth a visit

The prices are low for the wines on offer as the shop is the main business here and the wine bar simply the icing on top of the cake. I’m a sucker for their bar snacks too, especially the charcuterie which features the best Speck I have ever eaten.

Wines are intriguing but do make sure you try their Cider from Swiss producer Vulcain and you might well not want to drink any other ever again.

Humble Grape – Islington

Where: Islington N1

What

The third installment from the wine merchant and bar Humble Grape. Following on from Clapham and Blackfriars, the Islington branch has a much lighter, airier feel with more of a focus on the eating side of life. The wines are just as good and the quirky selection has something for everyone, from natural wines, classics and wines from off the beaten track. We plumped for a white Faugères, which was extremely good, chosen by walking up to the wine shelves in the middle of the bar. This space also doubles up as a wine shop if you are short on time.

Who

Originally Humble Grape started out life as a pop-up. Since then, their South African CEO, James Dawson, has grown the shop/bar from its original site in Clapham, helped by an extremely successful crowd funding campaign on Seedrs. Their ethos hasn’t changed though, offering handcrafted wines that are sourced directly from family run wineries.

Why it’s worth a visit

There is an eclectic mix and it will take you multiple visits to get your head around the whole wine list; with the big plus that even if you are a seasoned wine pro, you’ll find something new. And it ticks boxes for all who simply want to go out for a decent meal and a good glass of wine without any of the fuss; we wouldn’t be scared to take our non-wine friends here!

by Harry Fawkes

161 Kirkdale, Food + Drink – Sydenham

Where: Sydenham SE26

What

Ok, so not brand new, but hitting its stride after a couple of years in this up-and-coming part of London. The vibe is completely different from other wine bars in London, as 161 Kirkdale strikes the balance between amazing coffee shop, craft beer bar, eclectic wine merchant and an ever changing, well cooked menu.

Small, light, with bottles scattered around the picture rail shelving, it might be easier to ask for a recommendation than to find something you recognise. The wines are prominently organic and natural and can be consumed there or taken home. The lure of the olives, bread and menu on the blackboard might convince you to stay.

Who

Alex Thorp cut his teeth as a barman and manager extraordinaire at Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen in Cornwall, and more recently Toast in Dulwich. With his wide ranging tastes and knowledge in both wine, beer and spirits – any list put together at 161 will never be dull; luckily he seems to have come through his Grappa phase which was one of his original passions! This is his first venture out on his own and they’ve started importing wines too with Matthieu l’Hotelier’s Les Champs Jumeaux wines from the Loire first up on the list.

Why it’s worth a visit

Prices are good, sourcing of ingredients and wine are top notch, and whilst this bar isn’t an all-night affair; you can go in at any time of day for a coffee, cake or glass of wine or a well cooked, evening meal. It’s almost impossible to go in for a single glass – you’ll end up sitting down, chatting, ordering a board of hams, then another glass of something interesting, then a third…

by Harry Fawkes

