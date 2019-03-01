Top Las Vegas restaurants and wine bars

Co-owned by master sommelier Luis de Santos, this Chinatown hangout features Latin-inspired small plates showing Japanese flair. Indulge in clams and mussels con chorizo, finish with an ethereal flan and pair with a dynamic list that mimics Mordeo’s vision, focusing mainly on Spanish wines. You can also explore a wine selection curated by Ira Harmon MS, which takes guests to the Napa Valley, Côte de Beaune and Rioja sip by sip.

Chinatown

Arguably the most popular area for visitors to eat and drink, and a hub for food and beverage professionals when they’ve finished service on the Strip. Wind down with chef-driven bites from Asia and beyond, and explore the many good wine lists that can be found, until the early hours of dawn. Come here for noodles, Korean barbecue and magical Japanese desserts, but also be prepared to discover the unexpected: Fernet on tap at District One, gastro fusion at Sparrow & Wolf, and rum-based cocktails at The Golden Tiki.

Spring Mountain Road between Valley View and Rainbow Blvds

There’s something fairytale-like about dining in a room surrounded by a two-storey, 20,000-plus book collection. The menu celebrates American classics with theatrical table-side preparations, as well as large sharing dishes for two, including the signature NoMad Roast Chicken. The wine list includes a comprehensive Champagne offering, verticals from Burgundy and first-growth Bordeaux – some as old as the books on the shelves.

Atomic testing during the 1950s was a spectator event at Las Vegas’ oldest freestanding bar, which was named for imbibing on the rooftop until a flash would light up the sky. Today the local hangout features 20 rotating taps, and next door, inside a converted automotive garage, chef Justin Kingsley Hall serves up American fare with a boutique wine list.

Start with an Aperol spritz, then choose from hundreds of salumi and formaggi, pizzas and pastas, dry-aged steaks, chocolates, gelati – a huge selection overseen by executive chef Nicole Brisson. A perk unique to Eataly’s Vegas location includes select 24-hour counter service and, of course, the largest Italian wine selection in the city.

The name means ‘delicate’ in Thai and this modern Thai spot attracts discriminating wine professionals and enthusiasts, thanks to the work of sommelier/chef/ restaurateur Bank Atcharawan. The list showcases small producers, lesser-known regions and esoteric finds, with a stunning sparkling selection and a reserve list of rare bottles.

Just 15 minutes west of the Strip, dramatic red Aztec sandstone formations of the Jurassic period form one of the top rock-climbing spots in the US. A scenic 20km park loop offers roadside picnic areas – a perfect setting for wine, cheese and salumi to celebrate the beauty of the outdoors that is often overlooked by Las Vegas visitors.

The shop acts as the wine list for this charming French waterside restaurant, with a selection of over 950 labels from the most sought-after names in the world. Find Burgundy from every appellation, mature Bordeaux, plus at least 50 US Pinot Noirs.

Guests are part of Gino’s family when dining at Ferraro’s, family-owned since 1985. The menu is a modern take on Italian tradition with time-honoured recipes including osso bucco and spaghetti aglio e olio. The extensive list provides wines from all 20 regions for the ultimate sip trip to Italy.

If anything defines old-school Vegas, it’s the steakhouse. Buried inside the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino, Vic’s is intimate and stylish, yet boasts attitude and muscle with its USDA Prime grain-fed steaks. The wine list shows outstanding depth in mature vintages and a breadth of top producers.