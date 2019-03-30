Ungrafted’s unassuming entrance soon expands into a cavernous, airy space, complete with mezzanine floor.
But this warehouse structure retains a sense of intimacy thanks to its use of features such natural wood tables and wall-art. A glass-walled wine cellar is built into a corner of the room.
Opened by sommelier couple Chris Gaither and Rebecca Fineman MS in December 2018, this bar lies in lies in San Francisco’s Dogpatch area.
It’s a traditionally working-class part of town near to the waterfront that has been undergoing a transformation and boasts a range of restaurants, bars and art galleries away from the well-trodden routes through better known districts.
Staff, who are all sommeliers, place a strong emphasis on warm, relaxed service; part of a laudable movement towards taking the ego out of wine.
There is clearly an eye for detail, from the delicately presented sharing plates to the well-appointed table layout.
The wine list is suitably hefty. Ungrafted specialises in Champagne, but its full menu displays a range of classics and more off-beat options.
You can spend serious money on top names – including $5,500 on a DRC 2011 wine – but you’ll also find Porter Creek ‘old vine’ Carignan, sourced from California’s Mendocino County, available by the glass. There are a good number of half-bottles, too.
Talley Chardonnay from the Arroyo Grande Valley, with its well-integrated oak and bright acidity, was great when paired with crispy chicken skins served with avocado and michelada on a Saturday afternoon.
Reservations are best for evenings, according to staff, but a small number of front tables are held for walk-ins.
This could be a neighbourhood hangout, but is equally great for tourists willing to step off the established track in San Francisco. It was worth the trip.
Find more San Francisco wine bars to visit