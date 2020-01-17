Why enter the Decanter World Wine Awards?

The Decanter World Wine Awards is the world's largest and most influential wine competition. Co-founded by Decanter and Steven Spurrier, the competition is now in its 17th year.
To introduce Decanter World Wine Awards into the new decade, we take a look at interviews from the competition’s three Co-Chairs and select Regional Chairs to hear what makes DWWA the wine competition producers should enter and the significance of winning a DWWA medal to both the producer and consumer.
“I think it’s really well recognised around the world that Decanter World Wine Awards set the standard for having the most rigorous and high-quality competition among all the others out there.”
– Jeannie Cho Lee MW, Regional Chair for Burgundy
Why enter DWWA: The Co-Chairs
Michael Hill Smith MW
International wine judge, wine consultant and Australia’s first Master of Wine
Sarah Jane Evans MW
Award-winning journalist and ex-chair of the Institute of Masters of Wine
Andrew Jefford
Decanter columnist and blogger, wine writer and broadcaster
Why enter DWWA: The Regional Chairs
Barbara Philip MW
Regional Chair for Canada
Peter Liem
Regional Chair for Champagne
Jeanne Cho Lee MW
Regional Chair for Burgundy
