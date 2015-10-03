5. How to promote your DWWA win

1. Make sure your bottles stand out with DWWA metallic bottle stickers

2. Sign up to promotional events organised by Decanter

Decanter proudly promotes your award-winning wine through its global digital networks, bespoke consumer tastings, presence at major wine trade shows and promotions with leading retailers around the world.

3. Show your DWWA certificates and medal logos

Ensure all companies you work with have access to DWWA logos and certificates, so that they can create point of sale materials to help you sell more of your wine, both on-trade and off-trade.

4. NEW! Exclusive trade tasting for winning wines looking for UK distribution

Entering DWWA can be the first step towards finding the right distributor for your wine! You will have the opportunity to sign up to Decanter’s Unsigned Talent Tasting in London – where your winning wine will be tasted by the UK’s leading importers and retailers. Simply indicate your interest in taking part when you register online for DWWA.

5. Share your win on social media

6. Advertise with Decanter

