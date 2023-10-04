Dr Caroline Gilby MW

Regional Chair, Balkans, Caucasus & Eurasia (joint with Simon Woolf)



Awarded the title of Best Wine Personality in the Balkans in 2022, Caroline Gilby MW is the only foreigner ever to be given the title of “Friend of Hungarian Winemakers”. In addition to international wine judging, she is also a speaker, wine writer and prize-winning author. Based in the UK



