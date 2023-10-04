DWWA key dates and prices | DWWA entry website | DWWA Buyers' Report: the process | Contact us | Subscribe to the newsletter

Producers seeking distribution in the UK market

 Decanter Recommends is a list of Decanter-endorsed wines seeking distribution in the UK market.

The wines below have been tasted & rated at the Decanter World Wine Awards, then evaluated and approved from a commercial standpoint by a panel of leading wine buyers as part of the DWWA Buyers' Report.

With both quality and commercial viability confirmed across multiple stages of judging & deliberation, Decanter recommends the below wines as worthwhile additions to a UK portfolio. Select the wines of interest for more information and to contact these producers directly.

The 2024 Co-Chairs

Sarah Jane Evans MW

DWWA 2024 Co-Chair

Award-winning journalist, Master of Wine and Spanish wine and Sherry expert Sarah Jane Evans divides her time between contributing to leading wine magazines and reference books, wine education and judging wines internationally. Based in the UK

Michael Hill Smith MW

DWWA 2024 Co-Chair

Australia's first Master of Wine, wine consultant Michael Hill Smith is co-founder of several Australian wineries and chair of the Tranche Wine and Food Scholarship. He was awarded an Order of Australia (AM) in 2008 for his contribution to the industry. Based in Australia

Andrew Jefford

DWWA 2024 Co-Chair

Andrew Jefford is an accomplished and well published author; he is a Contributing Editor and a regular columnist for both Decanter and The World of Fine Wine, as well as Academic Advisor to the Wine Scholar Guild. Based in France

Ronan Sayburn MS

DWWA 2024 Co-Chair

With over 30 years' experience in the wine trade, Master Sommelier Ronan Sayburn has led and trained wine service teams in some of the most prestigious restaurants in the UK. He is currently CEO for the Court of Master Sommeliers Europe. Based in the UK

The 2024 Regional Chairs

Paz Levinson

Regional Chair, Argentina & Rest of South America (excluding Chile)

Director of Wines of the PIC Group, an acclaimed global restaurant group, award-winning Sommelier Paz Levinson is an established wine writer and co-founder of Argentinian wine events company, Argentina Reloaded. Based in France

Poh Tiong Ch'ng

Regional Chair, Asia


World authority on Marselan, Chinese wine and Japanese Koshu, international wine judge Poh Tiong Ch'ng has been the DWWA Regional Chair for Asia since its inception in 2004. A writer and a speaker, he is also Wine Consultant to Singapore's largest wine retailer. Based in Singapore

Huon Hooke

Regional Chair, Australia (joint with Justin Knock MW)

Leading wine journalist and educator Huon Hooke has published 19 books on wine and contributed to many print publications. His work is now mainly found online on The Real Review, the most widely read wine publication in Australia and New Zealand. Based in Australia

Justin Knock MW

Regional Chair, Australia (joint with Huon Hooke)


Justin Knock MW is the Director of Wine for Decant London, a fine wine merchant and importer. His diverse background includes brand building, education and retail. He has also made wine in multiple regions of Australia for Treasury Wine Estates. Based in the UK

Markus del Monego MW

Regional Chair, Austria & Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg

Best Sommelier in the World 1998, Master of Saké and Master of Wine Markus del Monego is owner and managing director of consultancy company tasteTainment, which advises merchants, producers and private individuals on wine. Based in Germany


Dr Caroline Gilby MW

Regional Chair, Balkans, Caucasus & Eurasia (joint with Simon Woolf)

Awarded the title of Best Wine Personality in the Balkans in 2022, Caroline Gilby MW is the only foreigner ever to be given the title of “Friend of Hungarian Winemakers”. In addition to international wine judging, she is also a speaker, wine writer and prize-winning author. Based in the UK

Simon J Woolf

Regional Chair, Balkans, Caucasus & Eurasia (joint with Caroline Gilby MW)

Author and journalist Simon J Woolf has written for many publications including Decanter and also edits The Morning Claret, an online natural, biodynamic, organic and orange wine specialist magazine. Based in The Netherlands

Barbara Philip MW

Regional Chair, Canada


Category manager at BC LIQUOR in Canada and responsible for selecting European and Canadian wines for the chain of 198 stores, Barbara Philip MW is also a freelance lecturer and radio columnist with extensive sommelier experience. Based in Canada

Peter Richards MW

Regional Chair, Chile

Described as ‘the world’s leading commentator on Chilean wine’, author and broadcaster Peter Richards MW chairs the Decanter Retailer Awards and co-hosts the very successful Wine Blast podcast with his wife Susie Barrie MW. Based in the UK



Thierry Meyer

Regional Chair, Alsace

Alsace born and bred, Thierry Meyer, founder of www.oenoalsace.com, one of the most comprehensive websites dedicated to the region’s wines, is also responsible for the Alsace Master-level education programme for the Wine Scholar Guild. Based in France


Dominique Vrigneau

Regional Chair, Beaujolais, South West & Rest of France (Jura, Savoie & Corsica)

Buying Director for Watermill Wines, Dominique Vrigneau is not only renowned for his knowledge of French, Argentinian and Austrian wines, but he was one of the foremost pioneers of Australian wines in the UK in the 1980s. Based in the UK

Charles Curtis MW

Regional Chair, Burgundy (excluding Beaujolais)

Founder of WineAlpha fine wine consultancy, Charles Curtis MW is former Head of Wine for Christie's in both Asia and the Americas. He is a successful author publishing works including The Original Grand Crus of Burgundy. Based in the USA

Justin Howard-Sneyd MW

Regional Chair, Languedoc-Roussillon

Justin Howard-Sneyd is an international wine consultant, regenerative viticulture advocate, entrepreneur and wine communicator, as well as owner of 4 hectare estate, Domaine of the Bee, near Maury in the Roussillon. Based in the UK

Jim Budd

Regional Chair, Loire


Jim Budd has been writing for Decanter since 1989 and has been judging for the DWWA since it's establishment in 2004. Former chair of the Circle of Wine Writers, Budd is also a translator from French to English for producers in France. Based in the UK

Rod Smith MW

Regional Chair, Provence


Currently Vice-Chair of the Institute of Masters of Wine, international judge, journalist and wine marketer Rod Smith MW an established WSET wine educator and owner/director of the Riviera Wine Academy in the South of France. Based in France

Matt Walls

Regional Chair, Rhône


Freelance wine writer, journalist and consultant Matt Walls judges wine and food competitions, presents trade and consumer tastings and masterclasses and helps restaurants to create exceptional wine lists. Based in the UK

Terry Kandylis

Regional Chair, Greece & Cyprus

Terry Kandylis earned the title of UK Sommelier of the Year in 2016 and Best Sommelier in Greece in 2015. With experience working at The Fat Duck, The Ledbury and 67 Pall Mall, he is currently Group Wine Director at Caprice Holdings Ltd. Based in the UK

Andy Howard MW

Regional Chair, Central Italy


Educator, consultant and former buyer for Marks & Spencer Andy Howard MW runs his own consultancy business, Vinetrades Ltd. He is a Contributing Editor at Decanter and also writes for Jancisrobinson.com. Based in the UK

Michael Garner

Regional Chair, Northern Italy

Regional Chair for Northern Italy since 2019, Michael Garner is a WSET wine educator, writer and author with works including co-authoring Barolo: Tar and Roses. He is co-owner of Italian Wine Specialists Tria Wines with business partner Paul Merritt. Based in the UK


Anthony Rose

Regional Chair, Southern Italy

Award-winning wine writer Anthony Rose was wine correspondent of The Independent from 1986 – 2016 and currently contributes to several titles including Decanter, The World of Fine Wine, The Real Review and The Oxford Companion to Wine. Based in the UK

Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW

Regional Chair, Tuscany

Highly-respected wine lecturer, Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW teaches both wine industry professionals and consumers at WSET London and other wine schools around the world. She is also a wine writer and consults for a number of restaurants and wineries. Based in the UK

Richard Baudains

Regional Chair, Veneto

Wine writer and educator Richard Baudains published his first article on Italian wine for Decanter in 1989. He is on the team of the Slow Wine Guide for Friuli Venezia Giulia and teaches M.A. Courses on Wine Journalism at the Università delle Scienze Gastronomiche. Based in Italy

Cameron J. Douglas MS

Regional Chair, New Zealand

Experienced wine writer, commentator, judge, reviewer, presenter and consultant, Cameron J. Douglas is New Zealand's first and only Master Sommelier. He is the current Group Beverage Manager for Rodd and Gunn & The Lodge Bar Dining. Based in New Zealand

Richard Mayson

Regional Chair, Port & Madeira

Richard Mayson is one of the most respected authorities on Port, Sherry, Madeira and the wines of Spain and Portugal. He divides his time between writing and lecturing and has written several books including the prize-winning The Wines and Vineyards of Portugal. Based in the UK

Sarah Ahmed

Regional Chair, Portugal

Acknowledged authority on Portuguese wine, Sarah Ahmed has been Portugal Regional Chair at DWWA since 2011. She regularly contributes to a number of leading wine magazines and reference books and is the founder of www.thewinedetective.co.uk. Based in the UK

Fiona McDonald

Regional Chair, South Africa

Former news journalist Fiona MdDonald is an international wine judge and writer. She contributes to a number of publications and is the editor of Cheers magazine in South Africa. She is also a member of the Platter’s South African wine guide tasting panel and writing team. Based in South Africa

Caro Maurer MW

Regional Chair, South & Eastern Mediterranean


Caro Maurer MW is a German wine writer who divides her time between General- Anzeiger, the daily newspaper in Bonn, and the magazine Der Feinschmecker. Caro is also a wine educator and judges at many international wine competitions. Based in Germany

Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW

Regional Chair, Spain (joint with Ferran Centelles & Beth Willard)

A columnist for several wine magazines in Spain and Belgium and wine writer for a number of publications in Italy, the UK and the US, Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW has also written and co-written more than 9 books. He is Member of the Grand Order of Caballeros del Vino. Based in Spain

Ferran Centelles

Regional Chair, Spain (joint with Pedro Ballesteros Torres & Beth Willard)

Awarding-winning sommelier and Spanish specialist for www.jancisrobinson.com Ferran Centelles is an international wine judge and author. His main occupation is Wine Director of elBullifoundation which he has been involved in since 1999. Based in Spain

Beth Willard

Regional Chair, Spain (joint with Pedro Ballesteros Torres & Ferran Centelles)

Beth Willard developed a profound knowledge of Spanish wine during the 10 years she worked as Buying Manager for Direct Wines. She continues to source wines for various global markets while also being a key figure in the promotion of Spanish wine. Based in the UK

Stefan Neumann MS

Regional Chair, Switzerland


Master Sommelier Stefan Neumann has spent most of his career in the world Michelin-starred restaurants, such as Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons. He now runs his own consultancy and recently launched an online blind tasting course to help wine students pass their exams. Based in the UK

Simon Field MW

Regional Chair, UK


Former long-term buyer for Berry Bros. & Rudd Simon Field MW is now a freelance wine writer contributing especially to The World of Fine Wine. He has many areas of expertise and has been a judge at DWWA since 2005. Based in the UK


James Tidwell MS

Regional Chair, USA & Central America

Named one of Wine Business Monthly’s Wine Business Leaders in 2021, James Tidwell MS is a sommelier, writer, speaker, and educator. In addition, he founded and produces the TEXSOM Conference, a professional education conference for wine. Based in the USA