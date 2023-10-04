Decanter Recommends is a list of Decanter-endorsed wines seeking distribution in the UK market.
The wines below have been tasted & rated at the Decanter World Wine Awards, then evaluated and approved from a commercial standpoint by a panel of leading wine buyers as part of the DWWA Buyers' Report.
With both quality and commercial viability confirmed across multiple stages of judging & deliberation, Decanter recommends the below wines as worthwhile additions to a UK portfolio. Select the wines of interest for more information and to contact these producers directly.
The 2024 Co-Chairs
DWWA 2024 Co-Chair
Australia's first Master of Wine, wine consultant Michael Hill Smith is co-founder of several Australian wineries and chair of the Tranche Wine and Food Scholarship. He was awarded an Order of Australia (AM) in 2008 for his contribution to the industry. Based in Australia
The 2024 Regional Chairs
Regional Chair, Argentina & Rest of South America (excluding Chile)
Director of Wines of the PIC Group, an acclaimed global restaurant group, award-winning Sommelier Paz Levinson is an established wine writer and co-founder of Argentinian wine events company, Argentina Reloaded. Based in France
Regional Chair, Asia
World authority on Marselan, Chinese wine and Japanese Koshu, international wine judge Poh Tiong Ch'ng has been the DWWA Regional Chair for Asia since its inception in 2004. A writer and a speaker, he is also Wine Consultant to Singapore's largest wine retailer. Based in Singapore
Regional Chair, Australia (joint with Justin Knock MW)
Leading wine journalist and educator Huon Hooke has published 19 books on wine and contributed to many print publications. His work is now mainly found online on The Real Review, the most widely read wine publication in Australia and New Zealand. Based in Australia
Regional Chair, Australia (joint with Huon Hooke)
Justin Knock MW is the Director of Wine for Decant London, a fine wine merchant and importer. His diverse background includes brand building, education and retail. He has also made wine in multiple regions of Australia for Treasury Wine Estates. Based in the UK
Regional Chair, Austria & Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg
Best Sommelier in the World 1998, Master of Saké and Master of Wine Markus del Monego is owner and managing director of consultancy company tasteTainment, which advises merchants, producers and private individuals on wine. Based in Germany
Regional Chair, Balkans, Caucasus & Eurasia (joint with Simon Woolf)
Awarded the title of Best Wine Personality in the Balkans in 2022, Caroline Gilby MW is the only foreigner ever to be given the title of “Friend of Hungarian Winemakers”. In addition to international wine judging, she is also a speaker, wine writer and prize-winning author. Based in the UK
Regional Chair, Balkans, Caucasus & Eurasia (joint with Caroline Gilby MW)
Author and journalist Simon J Woolf has written for many publications including Decanter and also edits The Morning Claret, an online natural, biodynamic, organic and orange wine specialist magazine. Based in The Netherlands
Regional Chair, Beaujolais, South West & Rest of France (Jura, Savoie & Corsica)
Buying Director for Watermill Wines, Dominique Vrigneau is not only renowned for his knowledge of French, Argentinian and Austrian wines, but he was one of the foremost pioneers of Australian wines in the UK in the 1980s. Based in the UK
Regional Chair, Burgundy (excluding Beaujolais)
Founder of WineAlpha fine wine consultancy, Charles Curtis MW is former Head of Wine for Christie's in both Asia and the Americas. He is a successful author publishing works including The Original Grand Crus of Burgundy. Based in the USA
Regional Chair, Greece & Cyprus
Terry Kandylis earned the title of UK Sommelier of the Year in 2016 and Best Sommelier in Greece in 2015. With experience working at The Fat Duck, The Ledbury and 67 Pall Mall, he is currently Group Wine Director at Caprice Holdings Ltd. Based in the UK
Regional Chair, Northern Italy
Regional Chair for Northern Italy since 2019, Michael Garner is a WSET wine educator, writer and author with works including co-authoring Barolo: Tar and Roses. He is co-owner of Italian Wine Specialists Tria Wines with business partner Paul Merritt. Based in the UK
Regional Chair, Tuscany
Highly-respected wine lecturer, Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW teaches both wine industry professionals and consumers at WSET London and other wine schools around the world. She is also a wine writer and consults for a number of restaurants and wineries. Based in the UK
Regional Chair, Veneto
Wine writer and educator Richard Baudains published his first article on Italian wine for Decanter in 1989. He is on the team of the Slow Wine Guide for Friuli Venezia Giulia and teaches M.A. Courses on Wine Journalism at the Università delle Scienze Gastronomiche. Based in Italy
Regional Chair, New Zealand
Experienced wine writer, commentator, judge, reviewer, presenter and consultant, Cameron J. Douglas is New Zealand's first and only Master Sommelier. He is the current Group Beverage Manager for Rodd and Gunn & The Lodge Bar Dining. Based in New Zealand
Regional Chair, Port & Madeira
Richard Mayson is one of the most respected authorities on Port, Sherry, Madeira and the wines of Spain and Portugal. He divides his time between writing and lecturing and has written several books including the prize-winning The Wines and Vineyards of Portugal. Based in the UK
Regional Chair, South Africa
Former news journalist Fiona MdDonald is an international wine judge and writer. She contributes to a number of publications and is the editor of Cheers magazine in South Africa. She is also a member of the Platter’s South African wine guide tasting panel and writing team. Based in South Africa
Regional Chair, South & Eastern Mediterranean
Caro Maurer MW is a German wine writer who divides her time between General- Anzeiger, the daily newspaper in Bonn, and the magazine Der Feinschmecker. Caro is also a wine educator and judges at many international wine competitions. Based in Germany
Regional Chair, Spain (joint with Ferran Centelles & Beth Willard)
A columnist for several wine magazines in Spain and Belgium and wine writer for a number of publications in Italy, the UK and the US, Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW has also written and co-written more than 9 books. He is Member of the Grand Order of Caballeros del Vino. Based in Spain
Regional Chair, Spain (joint with Pedro Ballesteros Torres & Beth Willard)
Awarding-winning sommelier and Spanish specialist for www.jancisrobinson.com Ferran Centelles is an international wine judge and author. His main occupation is Wine Director of elBullifoundation which he has been involved in since 1999. Based in Spain
Regional Chair, Spain (joint with Pedro Ballesteros Torres & Ferran Centelles)
Beth Willard developed a profound knowledge of Spanish wine during the 10 years she worked as Buying Manager for Direct Wines. She continues to source wines for various global markets while also being a key figure in the promotion of Spanish wine. Based in the UK
Regional Chair, Switzerland
Master Sommelier Stefan Neumann has spent most of his career in the world Michelin-starred restaurants, such as Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons. He now runs his own consultancy and recently launched an online blind tasting course to help wine students pass their exams. Based in the UK
Regional Chair, USA & Central America
Named one of Wine Business Monthly’s Wine Business Leaders in 2021, James Tidwell MS is a sommelier, writer, speaker, and educator. In addition, he founded and produces the TEXSOM Conference, a professional education conference for wine. Based in the USA