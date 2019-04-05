DWWA judge profile: Cameron Douglas MS

Cameron Douglas MS is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Cameron Douglas MS

New Zealand’s first and only Master Sommelier, Cameron Douglas MS is a well-known and experienced writer, educator, speaker, and reviewer of all things beverage.

As a professional sommelier, he writes for a number of publications, as well as maintaining extensive tasting notes on his website. He consults to the hospitality industry and interested public in New Zealand and Internationally, and counts a number of notable restaurants, hotels, and related establishments as his clients.

In New York he created the wine list for Michelin-starred restaurant The Musket Room.

Douglas is in charge of the wine and beverage programme at AUT University in Auckland, and lives his life around his enthusiasm – travelling, tasting and talking wine – with regular speaker, presenter, judge and guest lecturer spots at conferences, competitions and educational institutions throughout the USA as well as Oceania, London and Asia. He enjoys an unofficial ambassadorial role for New Zealand wine in his travels.

Douglas was awarded the Grand Siècle Trophy for achieving the highest marks upon passing his MS exams in London in 2007. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas; and is Patron of the New Zealand Sommeliers and Wine Professionals Association

Cameron Douglas MS was first a judge at the DWWA in 2015.