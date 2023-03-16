Bordeaux 2020 in bottle

-
St-Estèphe 2020 in bottle: overview plus top-scoring wines
St-Julien 2020 in bottle: overview plus top-scoring wines
Pauillac 2020 in bottle: overview plus top-scoring wines
Margaux 2020 in bottle: overview plus top-scoring wines
Best Pessac-Leognan & Graves 2021 wines tasted en primeur
St-Emilion 2020 in bottle: overview plus top-scoring wines
Pomerol 2020 in bottle: overview plus top-scoring wines
