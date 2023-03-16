bordeaux 2020 top scoring wines

After tasting more than 900 Bordeaux 2020 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 349 wines all with 92 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Les Carmes Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan2020100
Château Mouton RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)2020100
Château Troplong MondotSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)2020100
Château TrotanoyPomerol2020100
PetrusPomerol2020100
Château Bélair-MonangeSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202099
Château CanonSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202099
Château Ducru-BeaucaillouSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202099
Château La Fleur-PétrusPomerol202099
Château Lafite RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202099
Château LatourPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202099
Château MargauxMargaux (1er Cru Classé)202099
Château AusoneSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202098
Château Calon SégurSt-Estèphe (3ème Cru Classé)202098
Château Cheval BlancSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202098
Château FigeacSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202098
Château Gruaud-LaroseSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202098
Château L'ÉvangilePomerol202098
Château La ConseillantePomerol202098
Château LafleurPomerol202098
Château Larcis DucasseSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202098
Château Lynch-BagesPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202098
Château MontroseSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)202098
Château PalmerMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202098
Château Pichon BaronPauillac (2ème Cru Classé)202098
Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de LalandePauillac (2ème Cru Classé)202098
Château Rauzan-SéglaMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202098
Château Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202098
Vieux Château CertanPomerol202098
Château AngélusSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202097
Château BatailleyPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202097
Château Beauséjour Duffau-LagarrosseSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202097
Château Brane-CantenacMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202097
Château Cos d'EstournelSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)202097
Château Duhart-MilonPauillac (4ème Cru Classé)202097
Château Haut-Bages LibéralPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202097
Château Haut-BaillyPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202097
Château Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé)202097
Château L'Eglise-ClinetPomerol202097
Château Le PinPomerol202097
Château Léoville-Las CasesSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202097
Château PavieSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202097
Château Pavie MacquinSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202097
Château Pontet-CanetPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202097
Château SuduirautSauternes (1er Cru Classé)202097
Clos FourtetSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202097
Château BatailleyPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202096
Château BeychevelleSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202096
Château Cos d'Estournel, BlancBordeaux Blanc202096
Château d'IssanMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202096
Château Doisy-DaëneSauternes (2ème Cru Classé)202096
Château Grand-Puy-LacostePauillac202096
Château HosannaPomerol202096
Château La DominiqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202096
Château La Mission Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202096
Château Léoville PoyferréSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202096
Château MargauxPavillon BlancBordeaux Blanc202096
Château Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202096
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan202096
Château Suduiraut, Pur SemillonBordeaux Blanc202096
Château Trotte VieilleSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202096
Château ValandraudSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202096
Clos du ClocherPomerol202096
Domaine de ChevalierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202096
Les Champs LibresBordeaux Blanc202096
Château Branaire-DucruSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202095
Château Cheval Blanc, Petit ChevalSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202095
Château Clerc MilonPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202095
Château ClinetPomerol202095
Château CouhinsPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202095
Château Couhins-LurtonBlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202095
Château CoutetSauternes (1er Grand Cru Classé)202095
Château du Domaine de L’EglisePomerol202095
Château FilhotSauternes (2ème Cru Classé)202095
Château GazinPomerol202095
Château GiscoursMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202095
Château Grand VillageBordeaux Blanc202095
Château Grand VillageBordeaux Supérieur202095
Château Haut-BrionBlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202095
Château L'Eglise-Clinet, Le Petit EglisePomerol202095
Château La GaffelièreSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202095
Château La Mission Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202095
Château La ViolettePomerol202095
Château Lafite Rothschild, Carruades de LafitePauillac202095
Château LassègueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202095
Château Latour à PomerolPomerol202095
Château Léoville BartonSaint-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202095
Château Pape ClémentPessac-Léognan202095
Château Pichon Baron, Les Griffons de Pichon BaronPauillac202095
Château Suduiraut, Vieilles Vignes Blanc SecBordeaux Blanc202095
Clos 1873St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202095
Domaine de ChevalierBlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202095
Château ArnauldHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202094
Château Bélair-Monange, Annonce de Bélair-MonangeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202094
Château Bellefont-BelcierSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château Bellevue-MondotteSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202094
Château BonalguePomerol202094
Château Cantenac BrownMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202094
Château Certan de MayPomerol202094
Château Couhins-LurtonPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202094
Château d'ArmailhacPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202094
Château de FerrandSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château de SalesPomerol202094
Château DesmirailMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202094
Château Durfort-VivensMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202094
Château FerrièreMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202094
Château Feytit-ClinetPomerol202094
Château FigeacPetit FigeacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202094
Château Fleur CardinaleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château FonplégadeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château GloriaSt-Julien202094
Château Grand MayneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château Jean FaureSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château KirwanMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202094
Château La PointePomerol202094
Château La SerreSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château Lafite RothschildAnseillanPauillac202094
Château LagrangeSt-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)202094
Château LaroqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château LatourLes Forts de LatourPauillac202094
Château Le GayPomerol202094
Château Le PrieuréSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, C de CarmesPessac-Léognan202094
Château Les CruzellesLalande-de-Pomerol202094
Château Lynch-MoussasPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202094
Château Malartic-LagravièrePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202094
Château Malartic-Lagravière, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202094
Château MargauxPavillon RougeMargaux202094
Château Marquis de TermeMargaux (4ème Cru Classé)202094
Château Mouton Rothschild, Petit MoutonPauillac202094
Château NéninPomerol202094
Château PalmerAlter EgoMargaux202094
Château Pape ClémentBlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202094
Château PédesclauxPauillac202094
Château Phélan SégurSt-Estèphe202094
Château Prieuré-LichineMargaux202094
Château Saint-PierreSt-Julien202094
Château SansonnetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Les Hauts de SmithPessac-Léognan202094
Château Suduiraut, Lions de SuduirautSauternes202094
Château TalbotSt-Julien202094
Château Valandraud, BlancBordeaux Blanc202094
Clos des JacobinsSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Clos DubreuilSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202094
Clos St-MartinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Domaine de l'ACastillon Côtes de Bordeaux202094
Domaine de la SolitudePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202094
Domaine Simon Blanchard, Au Champ de la FenêtreSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)202094
Domaine Virginie ThunevinBordeaux202094
Les Perrières de LafleurBordeaux Supérieur202094
Château Angélus, Carillon d'AngélusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202093
Château AngludetMargaux202093
Château BeauregardPomerol202093
Château Bélair-Monange, Haut Roc BlanquantSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202093
Château BelgraveHaut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)202093
Château BellevueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202093
Château BerliquetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202093
Château BourgneufPomerol202093
Château Branas Grand PoujeauxMoulis-en-Médoc202093
Château Calon Ségur, Marquis de Calon SégurSt-Estèphe202093
Château CantemerleHaut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)202093
Château CarbonnieuxPessac-Léognan202093
Château Clerc Milon, Pastourelle de Clerc MilonPauillac202093
Château Cos d'Estournel, Pagodes de CosSt-Estèphe202093
Château Cos d'Estournel, Pagodes de Cos BlancBordeaux Blanc202093
Château DassaultSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202093
Château de La DauphineFronsac202093
Château de MyratSauternes (2ème Cru Classé)202093
Château de PezSt-Estèphe202093
Château de PressacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202093
Château des Fougères, Clos MontesquieuGraves202093
Château du TertreMargaux (5ème Cru Classé)202093
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, Le Petit Ducru de Ducru BeaucaillouSt-Julien202093
Château Durfort-Vivens, Le PlateauMargaux202093
Château Feytit-ClinetPomerol202093
Château FonbadetPauillac202093
Château Franc MayneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202093
Château Grand-Puy DucassePauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202093
Château Haut-Brion, Le Clarence de Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202093
Château L'EnclosPomerol202093
Château La CommanderieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202093
Château La Commanderie, Cuvée RubisLalande-de-Pomerol202093
Château La GravePomerol202093
Château La LouvièrePessac-Léognan202093
Château La LouvièreBlancPessac-Léognan202093
Château La Rose SarronGraves (Ambassadeur de Graves)202093
Château La RousselleFronsac202093
Château LabégorceMargaux202093
Château Lafleur-GazinPomerol202093
Château Lafleur, Les Pensées de LafleurPomerol202093
Château Lafon-RochetSt-Estèphe (4ème Cru Classé)202093
Château LarmandeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202093
Château LarozeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202093
Château Larrivet Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan202093
Château LascombesMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202093
Château Latour-MartillacPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202093
Château LatourPauillacPauillac202093
Château Le Bon PasteurPomerol202093
Château Le ThilPessac-Léognan202093
Château Léoville-Las Cases, Clos de MarquisSt-Julien202093
Château Lilian LadouysSt-Estèphe202093
Château Lynch-Bages, Echo de Lynch-BagesPauillac202093
Château Marquis d'AlesmeMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202093
Château MarsauFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux202093
Château MeyneySt-Estèphe202093
Château Monregard la CroixPomerol202093
Château MontlandrieCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux202093
Château Montrose, Dame de MontroseSt-Estèphe202093
Château Pavie DecesseSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202093
Château PavieAromes de PavieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202093
Château Petit Faurie de SoutardSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202093
Château Petit-VillagePomerol202093
Château PibranPauillac202093
Château Prieuré-LichineMargaux (4ème Cru Classé)202093
Château Roquetaillade La GrangeGraves (Ambassadeur de Graves)202093
Château RougetPomerol202093
Château Saint-PierrePomerol202093
Château SiranMargaux202093
Château SoutardSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202093
Château St-Georges Côte PavieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202093
Château Tour de PressacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202093
Château Tour MailletPomerol202093
Château Tronquoy-LalandeSt-Estèphe202093
Château Troplong Mondot, MondotSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202093
Château Valandraud, Esprit de ValandraudSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202093
Château Valandraud, Virginie de ValandraudBordeaux Blanc202093
Château Vray Croix de GayPomerol202093
Clos Badon ThunevinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202093
Clos de la Vieille EglisePomerol202093
Clos du Beau-PèrePomerol202093
Clos les Grandes VersannesSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202093
Clos LunellesCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux202093
Domaine Simon Blanchard, GuitardSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)202093
Vieux Château Certan, La Gravette de CertanPomerol202093
Château Angélus, No.3St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202092
Château AnthonicMoulis-en-Médoc202092
Château BadetteSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202092
Château Balestard La TonnelleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202092
Château Batailley, Les Lions de BatailleyPauillac202092
Château Beauregard DucasseGraves202092
Château BoutisseSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202092
Château BrownPessac-Léognan202092
Château Canon PécresseCanon-Fronsac202092
Château Cap St GeorgeSt-Émilion (St-Georges St-Émilion)202092
Château CapbernSt-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois)202092
Château Capet-GuillierSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202092
Chateau Caronne Ste-GemmeHaut-Médoc202092
Château Chantegrive, Cuvée CarolineGraves202092
Château ChauvinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202092
Château ClarkeListrac-Médoc202092
Château ClauzetSt-Estèphe202092
Château Croix CardinaleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202092
Château Croizet BagesPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202092
Château d’AgassacHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202092
Château DalemFronsac202092
Château DaugaySt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202092
Château DauzacMargaux (5ème Cru Classé)202092
Château de FieuzalBlancPessac-Léognan202092
Château de MalleretBordeaux Blanc202092
Château de MalleretHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202092
Château de Pez2ndSt-Estèphe202092
Château de PortetsGraves (Ambassadeur de Graves)202092
Château DestieuxSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202092
Château Doisy-VédrinesSauternes (2ème Cru Classé)202092
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, La Croix Ducru BeaucaillouSt-Julien202092
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, Madame de BeaucaillouHaut-Médoc202092
Château Duhart-Milon, Moulin de DuhartPauillac202092
Château Durfort-VivensLe HammeauMargaux202092
Château Faurie de SouchardSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202092
Château FerrandeGraves202092
Château FombraugeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202092
Château FonroqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202092
Château FontenilLe DefiVin de France202092
Château Franc-Maillet, Cuvée Jean BaptistePomerol202092
Château Giscours, La Sirène de GiscoursMargaux202092
Château Giscours, Le Haut-Médoc du GiscoursHaut-Médoc202092
Château Grand CorbinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202092
Château Grand Corbin DespagneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202092
Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste, Lacoste-BoriePauillac202092
Château Haut-Bages Libéral, La Chapelle de Haut-Bages LibéralPauillac202092
Château Haut-Bailly, Haut-Bailly IIPessac-Léognan202092
Château Haut-Brion, La Clarte de Haut BrionPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202092
Château La ChenadeLalande-de-Pomerol202092
Château La Croix BellevueLalande-de-Pomerol202092
Château La Croix de GayPomerol202092
Château la Croix de PezSt-Estèphe202092
Château La Croix MontlabertSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202092
Château La GurgueMargaux202092
Château La MarzelleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202092
Château La Tour CarnetHaut-Médoc (4ème Cru Classé)202092
Château La Tour FigeacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202092
Château La Vieille CureFronsac202092
Château LanessanHaut-Médoc202092
Château Langoa BartonSt-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)202092
Château Le Bon Pasteur, L'EtoilePomerol202092
Château Le BoscqSt-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202092
Château Le ChateletSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202092
Château Le CrockSt-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202092
Château Le PapePessac-Léognan202092
Château Le Pin BeausoleilBordeaux Supérieur202092
Château Léoville Poyferré, Pavillon de PoyferréSt-Julien202092
Château Les Charmes-GodardFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux202092
Château Les Grandes MuraillesSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202092
Château Les Hauts-ConseillantsLalande-de-Pomerol202092
Château LouisSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202092
Château Lynch-Moussas, Les Hauts de Lynch-MoussasHaut-Médoc202092
Château MailletPomerol202092
Château MalescasseHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202092
Château Malescot St ExupéryMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202092
Château Marquis de TermeCuvée, 1762Margaux202092
Château MazeyresPomerol202092
Château MeyreHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)202092
Château MonbousquetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202092
Château MontvielPomerol202092
Château Moulin RicheSt-Julien202092
Château MoutinGraves (Ambassadeur de Graves)202092
Château Petit BocqSt-Estèphe202092
Château Pichon Baron, Les Tourelles de LonguevillePauillac202092
Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, Réserve de la ComtessePauillac202092
Château Pierre 1erSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202092
Château PotensacMédoc202092
Château Quinault L'EnclosSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202092
Château Rol ValentinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202092
Château SanctusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202092
Château Sanctus, La Bienfaisance du Château SanctusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202092
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut Lafitte BlancPessac-Léognan202092
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Les Hauts de SmithPessac-Léognan202092
Château Sociando-MalletHaut-Médoc202092
Château Tour de CapetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202092
Château TrianonSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202092
Château Trotte Vieille, Dame de Trotte VieilleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202092
Château Valandraud, Virginie de ValandraudSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202092
Château VillemaurineSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202092
Clos 126Pomerol202092
Clos FloridèneGraves202092
Clos Haut-PeyragueySauternes (1er Cru Classé)202092
Domaine de la SolitudePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202092
Domaine Les SadonsPauillac202092
DourtheLa Grande CuvéeBordeaux202092
SaintaymeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202092

