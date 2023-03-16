Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2020 100 View The best 2020s seem to be confident without showing off or shouting too loudly and this Carmes does just that. Focussed and precise, this is complex and characterful, rich yet vibrant with a texture and taste that makes an impact straight away. Fresh black fruits, floral notes and sensational minerality do the talking - it has weight, density and structure - broad and bold yet svelte, it has direction and persistence, building quickly then settling and elongating with such clarity and purity. This is a wine you want to drink. Cool, classic, sharp and decisive with a flawless texture. Whereas '19 was more generous this is more classic and easy to understand. An excellent job - seemingly effortless winemaking in 2020 - and a bottle that is sure to be emptied pretty quickly.



Château Mouton Rothschild Pauillac (1er Cru Classé) 2020 100 View Dark fruits on the nose, blackcurrants and cherries with savoury nuances of dark chocolate and tobacco. Fresh and forward on the palate, this hits you square on, still very lean and direct, almost piercing and severe in its intensity and drive, though wonderfully precise. It’s like an arrow - serious and focussed yet full and layered. The texture is lovely, a slight graininess that lingers but it’s the acidity and the fruit purity that are so excellent - they give such a sense of vibrancy and make this wine so thrilling. Extremely youthful so you get a feeling of pent-up energy, but after a few minutes the slight density of the ripe fruit comes through, giving some plushness and weight. I love the Cabernet details and the mineral element that leaves the mouth cool and fresh. A well constructed, subtle beauty.



Château Troplong Mondot St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 100 View A sensational Troplong in 2020. Vibrant and vivid, this makes you smile from the first smell - milk chocolate, floral notes of roses and lavender, wet stones, liquorice, cinnamon and ripe bramble fruits. Round and thrilling on the palate, tannins are abundant with a chalky blueberry coolness while a salty tang settles around the mouth. Lovely precision and purity of fruit, you feel the sharp definition - still linear which makes it less immediately charming than the '19 but giving undeniable complexity. Deep but not heady, this remains pure and detailed, with a leanness from the terroir really setting this apart. After a few minutes, the glamour starts to appear giving a salivating, succulent and moreish aspect to the finish. An absolute beauty.



Château Trotanoy Pomerol 2020 100 View A sure fire hit in 2020 and one of my absolute favourites of the vintage. Perfumed black cherries, roses and dark chocolate on the nose - ripe and fresh aromas. Crystalline on the palate, the fruit purity and finesse is wonderful while still being mouthfilling with a density to the crushed velvet textured tannins that give the structure and cushioning. Seriously appealing and charming, it’s a big wine no doubt, clearly powerful with layers of black fruit but it has a sense of restraint where nothing feels overworked. Perfectly weighted with balance, poise and persistence - you know you're drinking something special here.



Petrus Pomerol 2020 100 View When you can write 427 words on one wine it’s fair to say it made an impression. A seriously impressive Petrus in 2020. Less hedonistic and instantly emotional than 2019, more sultry, almost shy and reserved but with definition, weight, succulence and suppleness that shines through. It has a silky tannic tension and clear power but no heft, only a soft muscular expansion that comes with a grip and chew to the black fruits with medicinal, liquorice edges and mouthwatering acidity. Understated yet utterly captivating, it takes its time to come out of its shell - a little serious right now but at the same time it’s stylish with a bright, lifted finish reminding you of the juicy freshness that’s possible even in such warm vintages. A shining star that will be magnificent in time.



Château Bélair-Monange St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 99 View Striking yet elegant, this holds its own being tasted after the more plush and ripe Trotanoy while this is more focussed and streamlined. Just as confident, concentrated and intense but in a different way completely. This is more reserved, refined and less overt, with an incredible purity and precision to the layers of red berry fruit and salinity from the limestone. Such nuance and detail, this is seductive with a powdery texture to the tannins. Really very well worked. Hard to pick a favourite as the length and overall sculpting here are exceptional. A gorgeous wine with star power that really leaves a lingering impression.



Château Canon St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 99 View A classy, open, expressive and radiant Canon in 2020. Less plush than I was expecting on the palate, this is linear, focussed and refined with a core of juicy red fruits; raspberries, strawberries and cherries. High acidity gives the lifeforce and sense of joy while still remaining structured and forward. Definitely not as big, or weighty as some in St-Emilion, this is more sophisticated with well integrated, very fine tannins and good use of oak. It’s not trying too hard, elegant and charming as Canon does so well with freshness and a wide, expansive finish. Clarity and intensity. Brilliant.



Château Ducru-Beaucaillou St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2020 99 View Evocative and moreish, a Ducru that beguiles and delights from the start with a scented nose full of cedar, rose, violets, cherries and damsons - a riot of Cabernet typicity. Vibrant and pulsing on the palate, this has grip and intention from the get go. Massy, full and wide in the mouth - there’s density and this is broad but it’s delicate too, a sense of weightlessness with such movement and energy and a soft sweet, succulent grip throughout. Powerful with present tannins that unravel slowly so there’s time to appreciate the details as they come. A thoughtful and intellectual wine that leaves a small on your face.



Château La Fleur-Pétrus Pomerol 2020 99 View Sumptuous and stylish, this, like many of the best in 2020, is quietly confident showing just enough structure and seriousness while still being joyous and sensual. Blueberries, pomegranates and raspberries comprise the clear and crystalline fruit with cooling minty freshness alongside touches of dark chocolate and licks of medicinal and exotic spices. Tannins are supple and just chewy giving the perfect weight to the palate with a wet stone aspect to the long finish. Totally moreish, I adore this wine and it’s one that remains in my mind.



Château Lafite Rothschild Pauillac (1er Cru Classé) 2020 99 View An utterly brilliant Lafite - a sense of understated charm, it’s certainly not shouting but delivers a bright, sharp, joyous sensation. Almost subtle in its presentation with delicacy and refinement on show yet such clear power underneath. An incredible aromatic display with ripe black fruits, pepper, liquorice and crushed stones - calm, controlled and contained with beautiful tannin integration and a chalky, salinity on the finish. Supremely complete with mass appeal.



Château Latour Pauillac (1er Cru Classé) 2020 99 View Smooth, round and bright, there is a controlled sense to this, quiet and contemplative with aromas of coffee, tobacco, dried cherries, floral scents and liquorice offset by a juicy core giving clear acidity and freshness with freshly-picked strawberry and red cherry fruit flavours. Bright and fun, the texture is dominating right now, the tannins fully on show but so well integrated - they support the fruit giving the frame, width and expansion - really providing the backbone to the overall expression. Forward and characterful, Latour can sometimes be more lean and mean, especially so young, but this is focussed and sleek, delicate and open - it really makes you smile with a vein of iron/saltiness that lingers.



Château Margaux Margaux (1er Cru Classé) 2020 99 View Cool and confident, an effortless Margaux that’s a clear success in 2020. Vivid colour in the glass with a delicately perfumed nose. Smooth and graceful on the palate, silky smooth yet rich too, deepening in layers, much more vertical than wide at this point but with clear concentration. It expands slowly but surely, really taking its time before the juicy, chewy, succulent blackcurrant, liquorice, clove, sweet spice and cooling menthol touches come forward. Nuanced and detailed with precision and clarity to the taste and overall sensation. A Margaux for the ages.



Château Ausone St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2020 98 View A deep and layered Ausone with rich, ripe blackcurrant, cherry and plum fruit that expands slowly while the texture – sleek, straight and direct – does the talking. Clean with a powdery mineral grip of liquorice and graphite that takes hold and doesn't let go. Structured and focused, no doubt muscular in its power yet presented so finely knit together. Laser-sharp, serious at the moment, this will take a while before it really starts to shine. It's not out to charm right now but it certainly captivates.



Château Calon Ségur St-Estèphe (3ème Cru Classé) 2020 98 View Very deep perfumed nose, you can smell the 1% Petit Verdot, quite potent and intense with ripe fruit aromas. Super smooth and silky on the palate however, just so juicy and lovely with tons more balance than the nose suggests. A lovely energy and freshness which comes across as both sharp and well defined - juicy and succulent but remaining intense linear in terms of structure. The weight comes from plump, ripe fruit - the blackcurrant, black cherry and plum offset by a cooling minerality and wet stone, pencil led minerality. It has richness for sure, the concentration is there, but so slight of hand, so well executed and long. This really is very impressive.



Château Cheval Blanc St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2020 98 View A satisfying, edgy and seductive Cheval. Perhaps more difficult to understand than the 2019 which was more openly charming at this point but there is lovely attention to detail here with delicate floral aromas, blue fruit and liquorice aspects on the nose followed by a pattina of flavours and textures on the palate. Rich and powerful, clearly concentrated but delivered subtly, carefully and delicately - they haven't pushed too far here, retaining a clarity, precision and purity to the blackcurrant and black cherry fruit with crushed stone saltiness, clove, aniseed and liquorice root. I loved the ‘19 more at this stage but this has excellent potential for long ageing and will no doubt deliver total and unbridled enjoyment when it's ready.



Château Figeac St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 98 View A ripe, herbal-edged nose full of Cabernet Franc perfumed florality; violets, plums, black cherries and figs. A compelling weight on the palate, this has density and drive from the first sip with tannins that are really well integrated but have more of a juicy, high acid edge than overtly plush with a soft chalkiness and real mineral vein, the graphite, wet stone edges give clear terroir markers. Still lots of tension here, direct and focussed, you can feel the sculpting but there’s lots of energy too - such liveliness underpinning the serious core and wide, firm structure. Poised, layered and complex, a lot going on here with cinnamon, clove and cedar on the finish. A total knock-out where each sip gives a slightly different facet building to an impressive whole. Such is Figeac’s power of seduction, this makes you want to sit with it for a while marvelling at the complexity with a smile on your face. A Figeac that you're going to have to wait for and just have tons of Petit Figeac in the meantime!



Château Gruaud-Larose St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2020 98 View Detailed and delicate, this has a seductive charm to it, slowly displaying scented blueberries and raspberries, before layers of salty minerality, liquorice, and cooling blue fruits come into play as well as tobacco and liquorice adding a savoury touch. It’s not immediately upfront - more calm and collected, slowly growing in stature and presence. Tannins are fine but mouthcoating giving the structure, this isn't a light wine, but it's supremely elegant and excellently textured. Impressive complexity and drama here, still very serious but it's sublime too. A luminous wine I'd love to own.



Château L'Évangile Pomerol 2020 98 View Glamour and seduction in spades at L'Evangile giving classic Pomerol typicity with a kick. Floral and expressive on the nose with pink and purple flowers, pink peppercorns, white and dark chocolate, raspberries and black cherries. Gorgeous texture on the palate, rich, deep, potent in the weight and tannic frame - chalky, ripe, mouthfilling, gently chewy giving bounce to the blackcurrant, plum, strawberry and cherry fruit while the minerality and salinity give a cool, fresh undercurrent. Clearly youthful and strict but such long length, really direct and focussed. Sleek yet muscular, everything feels precise and sculpted with a lingering clove and cinnamon edge giving the angles and tension right now. Clean and straight with precision, shape and style, tons of energy and juiciness. A great wine.



Château La Conseillante Pomerol 2020 98 View A seriously memorable wine from La Conseillante in 2020. Uplifting and glamorous with blackcurrant patisserie, scented flowers - the Cabernet Franc showing itself on the nose, alongside herbal touches with dark chocolate. Immediately juicy and so lively and bright on the palate turning creamy with a combination of chalky and bitter tannins and touches of wet stone lifted by the almost sweet Merlot fruit with a fresh lift all the way through. Vibrant and strangely accessible - a real ‘drink me’ wine with balance and harmony that grows and expands as it opens becoming more tannic and grippy reminding you it’s a big wine that will reward patience.



Château Lafleur Pomerol 2020 98 View Smooth, supple and alive in the glass, this has an energy and brightness to it straight away. It’s compact no doubt, there’s density and concentration but coiled right now, almost narrow driving the flavours vertically. Seriously elegant, sophisticated and intellectual, less pleasurable in terms of fruit right now with the savoury elements of wet stone, liquorice, dried earth, tobacco and an iris and violet florality lingering and dominating but this manages a feat of being complex and detailed with polished tannins and a sense of absolute purity. A great Lafleur that will take its time, only just offering a glimpse of what’s to come.



Château Larcis Ducasse St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 98 View Perfumed nose, so heady and seductive, the aromas shining out of the glass. Full, rich and vibrant tones of blackcurrant and black cherry. Ripe and chewy, the tannins really are present and grippy but have a plushness and a bounce to them, they coat the entire mouth, seriously wide and expansive but are gentle even in their fillingness. A powdery blueberry juiciness with intense liquorice touches walks the line between freshness and power so well. Really a step up in quality, still tight, strong and not exactly charming at this point but there’s no faulting the winemaking here, this is direct, powerful and firm but so long with great acidity. Packed and charged, ripe and rich, yet round and balanced. I adored it.



Château Lynch-Bages Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2020 98 View One of my favourite wines of the vintage, this is a wonderful example of high definition winemaking but still offering plenty of Pauillac swagger. Smells dark and slightly savoury, full of black fruit and toasted aromas. Bright and lively on the palate with clarity and precision to the berry fruit, shining and clear with juicy, mouthwatering acidity - so much energy in the glass. Chalky, graphite-laced tannins fill the mouth, giving structure and clear terroir markers with a lingering minerality on the finish. Perfectly weighted with incredible delectability and drinkability. Persistent with a long finish. Superb effort.



Château Montrose St-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé) 2020 98 View Scented and perfumed on the nose with a delicate charm. Striking, full, round, juicy and crisp - this has bite and a sense of strictness in the frame that keeps things relatively narrow at this point but comes with excellent definition of elements. Great classicism with lots of freshness. Really very seductive, the black and blue fruit, graphite and touch of smoke grow and expand with richness and intensity but staying friendly at the same time thanks to the soft sweetness and juicy acidity. I just love the interplay between being serious and generous, structured but racy, intense yet precise. Such purity, and focus. Energetic and pent up, this is raring to go to show off its beauty but just being held back. Effortless, complex and compelling. I loved it a tiny bit less than the ‘19 but it’s still one of the best in 2020.



Château Palmer Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2020 98 View An irresistible wine from Palmer in 2020, sumptuous and voluptuous, open and appealing yet with all the elements so very carefully set in their place. Rich and evocative on the nose, dark and brooding with softly perfumed violet and rose aromas but it’s the texture that captivates on the palate with soft and seductive velvety tannins that immediately expand in the mouth giving the power but also refinement. Mouthwatering and juicy but rich at the same time, so approachable you could drink this right now and just marvel in its nuance, structure and ease - and the oak integration is seamless. I love the liquorice bite and chalky sensation alongside vibrant black fruit. You do get a sense of heat and menthol, liquorice freshness at the finish reminding you this is a serious wine that is built to last. This really carries the Margaux beauty and charm. A long life ahead but once opened this will disappear out of the bottle instantaneously.



Château Pichon Baron Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé) 2020 98 View Gentle and delicately aromatic but rich too, full of coffee, mocha, dark chocolate, caramel and medicinal herbs - mint and aniseed with a combination of red, blue and black berry fruits. Lovely density and weight on the palate, really very tannic but wide with an aerated effect so it doesn't feel at all heavy with a bright juiciness and extremely long length. The tannins make the first impression with a velvet texture and chalky minerality but it’s clean and the fruit has a crystalline purity that gives a sleek and direct overall impression. Generous, elegant and refined yet still not showing its best.



Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé) 2020 98 View Smooth, seductive and finely textured. This is both sleek and strict, with a savoury, crushed stone saline tang alongside tobacco, tar, ripe black cherries and soft floral scents. The Cabernet really makes its mark, sexy and rich, less immediately charming than the '19 was at this point - it’s more restricted and coiled but more sophisticated, elegant and refreshing - a wine you want to sit and think about while the aromas and flavours open and evolve. Lovely definition, weight and texture overall. A clear stand out.



Château Rauzan-Ségla Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2020 98 View Juicy and lively fragrance on the nose - so perfumed and alluring. Delicate and pure on the palate, crystalline yet with such intensity. A rush of creamy tangy strawberries, herbal-edged raspberries and plum fruit lined with salty minerality gives the nuance and detail. It’s lightly framed with well integrated tannins that are fine and firm, a tiny bit tense just giving some tightness on the mid palate, a sense of compactness, but then it opens again towards the finish. Cool and ethereal this exudes charm and confidence. Extremely well made and totally seductive. I love the juiciness and sense of joyful but it’s also seductive as it deepens and grows in layers of chalk, slate, bramble fruits, perfume and florality. Sleek and excellently presented. Another excellent wine from Rauzan with delicacy, detall and drinkability. Stunning.



Château Smith Haut Lafitte Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2020 98 View Vivid dark purple in the glass, but a remarkable clarity too. Fragrant black cherries, plums, cassis and perfumed aromas with blueberries, balsamic touches and white pepper. Rich, round, grippy and captivating, slightly plush but also tight, where you get a soft chalky, wet stone grip with lively acidity balanced by strict and spiced liquorice-touched fruit. You feel the leanness here but it's so well defined with clarity and precision. A sleeping giant right now, definitely not yet fully expressing itself but slowly grows to a long finish. There's something so utterly seductive about this wine, it's overt, forward, upfront, confident and powerful no doubt, this will need a while before it should be opened, but it’s a shining thoroughbred. Refined and purposeful. There’s a bit of magic in this bottle.



Vieux Château Certan Pomerol 2020 98 View A pure, classy, understated VCC that manages to be elegant and delicate while hinting its potential for glamour and star power. Coiled and tightly knitted with rich and ripe black fruit flavours; currants, plums, figs and blackcurrants with a scintillating energy and grip. Effortlessly stylish yet beguiling, more of a sleeping beauty right now, concentration is clear with such detail to the fruit, well integrated tannins and thrilling acidity, but delivered sleekly. Confident winemaking on show, a wine that has been 'crafted for our children and grandchildren' says Alexandre Thienpont.



Château Angélus St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2020 97 View A deep and rich nose, but so pure, clear and clean, it smells beautiful. The aromas really shine in the glass too with a texture that is smooth and supple, giving and generous. A powerful wine with excellent persistence from start to finish. Extremely youthful, tense and focussed into one sleek line and although you get ripe fruit - black berries, cassis, with some gorgeous bitter orange peel nuances, there’s so much minty freshness too. Concentration but no overt heaviness, discrete power. I love the chalky, milk chocolate nuances - well built, nuanced and complex with a clear backbone and long ageing potential. Brilliant winemaking on show.



Château Batailley Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2020 97 View A very fine Batailley, opulent and structured, fragrant and expressive on the nose and palate. This is supple and succulent, immediately balanced and appealing with a fine tannic hold, crushed velvet in texture, which cushions the blueberries and black cherries with mint and liquorice edges but no overt spice. There’s an air of style to this, very likeable with structure, definition and persistence from the start. Muscular but fine with clear terroir markers in the liquorice, wet stones, pencil led and graphite. One for the long haul, give at least 5-10 years before approaching.



Château Beauséjour Duffau-Lagarrosse St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 97 View Dark and sultry, this is heady with ripe, perfumed fruits that dominate the palate giving vertical layers of freshness, acidity and fruit concentration. It has style to it, a sleekness to the texture, classy with a lovely core of juiciness. Still a little constricted with lots of liquorice and graphite on show and a touch of saltiness towards the finish. Really well worked, mouthfilling, weighty, intense, forward and energetic. It's bigger and broader in terms of frame and flavour than the 2019 - with floral, blood orange, blueberry and bramble fruits nuances but carries the weight well remaining focussed. This will be gorgeous in a few years. I love the expression, it's dark, cool, sleek and textured. Just a gorgeous delicious wine!



Château Brane-Cantenac Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2020 97 View Heady and expressive on the nose, seductive tones of ripe fruit and perfumed flowers. Gorgeous intensity on the palate, rich, round and ripe - gently chewy - but cool and refreshing too. This has a dynamic undercurrent with tannins that are fine but firm giving a slightly narrow frame. It’s a bit more serious than some, more brooding, but clearly well made with definition. There’s a confidence here, vibrant and detailed fruit with an excellent lingering impression of the terroir in the slightly salty, chalky, graphite touch. Layered and well built with supreme classicism. A top buy. I'd like to own this one!



Château Cos d'Estournel St-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé) 2020 97 View Dark chocolate, milk chocolate, mocha, tobacco, and vibrant blackcurrant aromas on the nose. This is a sultry, seductive wine, smooth, ripe, round and voluptuous but also sleek and kept in check in that it gives layers of fruit, acidity and freshness but also a spiced frame from which the flavours are contained. Tons of liquorice, almost too much, but giving nuance, style and complexity. It’s broad and muscular, there is power, heft, concentration and intensity, but it’s expertly delivered. Tightly packed, tense and verging on austere but you just know this will be sublime in time. Carefully constructed and a no doubt hit.



Château Duhart-Milon Pauillac (4ème Cru Classé) 2020 97 View Suave, elegant and calmly confident. A masterclass in high definition winemaking where all the elements are presented harmoniously with structure, freshness, complexity and a wide expansive finish. Tannins are well integrated giving support to the shining black Cabernet fruit that has strength, power and concentration but delivered underneath the savoury salinity, liquorice spice and minerality. There’s something very special about this. I love the sense of discretion, a wine that knows it has star quality but it’s not shouting about it. Pure and poised - incredibly inviting! A great buy.



Château Haut-Bages Libéral Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2020 97 View A shining star among an appellation of stars in 2020. This captivated me from the first sip with its energy, harmony and completeness. Dark and brooding at first with blackcurrant, black cherry, milk chocolate and floral flecks that transform on the palate giving a sense of forward motion, tannic density and real bite. Plush and softly bouncy with lovely acidity and the softest sweetness that is so enjoyable, backed against a savoury liquorice and clove tang that puts the Pauillac terroir and power front and centre but the vibrancy here is undeniable. There are wines in this vintage that really make you smile and this is one of them! Magic.



Château Haut-Bailly Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2020 97 View Almost wild on the nose, aromatic and expressive, you can tell this is a powerful, concentrated wine with dark fruits, graphite, fresh mint and medicinal herbal touches. Pure and focussed, clean, lean and multifaceted, the flavours huit the palate then melt away giving the fore to liquorice, cedar tobacco and soft clove spices. I love the sleekness and the sense of seriousness that the 2020 has compared to the more 'look at me' 2019 at this point. The texture and depth make this wine, with vertical layers and excellent acidity. A profound wine.



Château Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé) 2020 97 View Concentrated and persistent. This remains quite tight overall with clear power, push and generosity of ripe blackcurrants, fragrant black cherries, blueberries, liquorice, cocoa powder, clove and wet stone. The acidity and oak keep the elements all very centred but there’s no denying this is a statuesque wine that will need time to come around. Vivid, full and well framed.



Château L'Eglise-Clinet Pomerol 2020 97 View Smooth and silky, rich for sure, you know you're in Pomerol in a ripe vintage with just-chewy tannins but that also have a cooling, crisp edge. Lots of herbal nuances and some bitterness in the coffee, black chocolate, clove and tobacco nuances but there’s good acidity and vibrancy overall. Really well controlled and delivered, retaining a sense of punchy classicism balancing richness, freshness, delicacy and plushness.



Château Le Pin Pomerol 2020 97 View Ripe, dark chocolate, floral scents, rich blackcurrants - heady but refined. Supple and racy on the palate, thrilling even, straight but a livewire of a wine. A combination of bitter and sour, savouriness and acidity. Much more freshness than I was expecting with clarity and precision. Lean and sinewy but with a wide finish. Less sexy more suave and it knows it! Quality of the tannins is excellent and this caresses the palate comfortably. A seamless and glowing Le Pin.



Château Léoville-Las Cases St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2020 97 View Perfumed touches on the nose, quite high toned, blackcurrant but almost liqueur with rose petal and candy floss nuances. On the point of ripeness, still tense, not hugely expansive in the mouth or particularly weighty but juicy with a really confident energy to it - vibrant and compelling. Tannins are perfectly integrated, so fine, this has a silky overall texture with a hint of grip coming towards the mid palate. Driven and straight, not deviating from the core. Almost unfriendly, but you know this has been well made - it’s sleek, with sinewy muscles, just caged right now needing time to come around. I love the precision to the elements, there’s such a sharp attention to detail with a liquorice, slate and pencil led tang. The flavours need coaxing a little; this is a sleeping beauty waiting to awaken, but when it does it will be delicious because of the precision. A wonderful wine that makes you really think about how it’s going to evolve.



Château Pavie St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2020 97 View Smooth from the get go, still tense as you’d expect with a straight backbone, but the creamy texture is lovely with a beautiful balancing acidity and suaveness overall. More calm and quiet than I was expecting, certainly not shouting but with clear depth and length to the chocolate, blackcurrant, liquorice and graphite. Detailed and nuanced, not trying too hard with energy and plumpness yet retaining a serious, savouriness that brings you back to Pavie and to the terroir with clear minerality in the lick of wet stone on the finish. Well constructed with care.



Château Pavie Macquin St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 97 View Vivid and vibrant nose, full of rose petals, lilac floral edges, strawberries and black cherries. Forward, expressive, perfumed, alive. Sensual on the palate, smooth, velvety soft, intense but well balanced with a gorgeous plush, mouthful of ripe tannins. Really very good with the right intensity, structure and push. Powerful but controlled, poised yet plush, wild and raw yet pretty too with tons of energy and St-Emilion glamour. Has a core of juicy, bright red fruits with a grainy, herbal edge to the strawberries, a lovely bitterness, and edges of liquorice, slate and wet stone - nuanced and aromatic. I love this, they haven't pushed too far and the acidity is brilliant. Clean and precise.



Château Pontet-Canet Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2020 97 View A seriously impressive Pontet Canet in 2020, complete and easy to like. Nicely contoured with so much going on but all well controlled. Lovely high acidity straight away, forward, bright and energetic with a crunch to the cool blue and red fruit; plums, strawberries and black cherries with tons of slate, graphite and liquorice. Tannins are well integrated with a silky creamy texture so you're getting nuance, joy and structure while keeping a joyous overall feeling. Nothing feels overdone, it’s quietly seductive and confident still with the Pauillac touch but not at all showing off. A charmer that will age well.



Château Suduiraut Sauternes (1er Cru Classé) 2020 97 View Orange zest and juice on the nose, rich flowing caramel, honeysuckle, white flowers, white chocolate, grapefruit, lemon drops and wild honey. Unctuous and sweet, a lovely deepening of the sugary lemon, white chocolate, pineapple flavour, but so appealing, so round and balanced, still with bitter edges that don't give this a cloying aspect. Clean and precise, this has been well worked, it’s so appealing in the mouth with juicy acidity but also structure and length and a sense of seriousness in the bitter tang that lingers on the tongue. Structured, sophisticated, nuanced and detailed with a beautiful overall weight. I love the complexity, sheer enjoyment and satisfaction. 50% new oak, 50% one year for 18 months. 137g/l.



Clos Fourtet St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 97 View Dark, brooding nose, jammy and ripe, heady and evocative. Really beautiful texture, grip, length and overall styling here. I like this more than the 2019, it’s dark with tons of liquorice and spice - wood is on show, but this has an excellent frame and such allure. Sensual, chalky and grippy in a good way with such persistence and length, mouthfilling but elegant at the same time. Bramble fruit flavours with cool blueberries, pomegranates and raspberries and lovely licks of wet stone and slate. Serious power but not taken too far. This has sex appeal with a gorgeous juiciness keeping things pure and lively. A clear standout.



Château Haut-Batailley Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2020 96 View Potent on the nose, the Cabernet speaking with herbal tones, some minty freshness, aniseed, vanilla and cedar. Crystalline and pristine handling of the fruit, it's so smooth and succulent, not so crisp perhaps but on the edge - strikingly clean, and very pure. Feels effortless to drink, still has concentration but a lovely easy juicines combined with grip from the well integrated tannins makes this a joy to drink. I love the cool touches, the slightly bitter, dark chocolate liquorice elements. Refined and restrained with elegance throughout, not overpowering, still with a wide finish that suggests a large structure but graceful. I love this kind of wine - one that offers a lot of pleasure and isn't too hard to think about. A great buy!



Château Batailley Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2020 96 View Really quite fragrant, lots of purple flowers and purple fruits, ripe blackcurrants, pencil shavings - deep and brooding. Supple and succulent, immediately just so balanced and comfortable in the mouth, calm and quietly confident, less showing off, not so overt or upfront, but more mouthfilling and expansive. Tannins give a stronghold in the mouth but are fine and velvety in texture, cushioning the cool fruit - blueberries and black cherries with mint and liquorice edges but not spiced. There’s an air of style but also of ease, you could drink this now, it's so approachable and likeable in the glass. Mouthwatering acidity, long and giving. Lovely structure and frame, great definition and persistence from the beginning. Opulent and structured, this needs some time, but I like the texture and tension, excellent potential. 18 months ageing in oak barrels, 60% new.



Château Beychevelle St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé) 2020 96 View Scented and perfumed - violet tones, almost a touch of liqueur fruit to the nose, aromatic with dark chocolate touches too. Bright and shining, this is sleek, quite delicately displayed in terms of texture but this has layers of savoury elements - liquorice, clove, tobacco with bright red fruits and dark bramble fruits. Clean and compelling. Well made with tons of confidence. So complete, juicy in a heady seductive way, this is deeply scented, driven and brooding but perfectly weighted to keep the right side of being too heavy. Refreshing but devilishly charming - it leaves a clean feeling in the mouth where you just want to taste it again.



Château Cos d'Estournel, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2020 96 View Ripe and expressive on the nose, aromatically complex with notes of carmalised lemons, honey, peach and wet stones. Clarity and precision from the start, such a well defined palate with striking high acidity, crisp and sharp citrus fruits and a salty undertone. Soft spicing comes in towards the finish suggesting this needs more time and will have a long life ahead but the nuanced bitterness, freshness and lift are all so appealing. Excellent weight and balance too with a bright and long finished - a gourmet style with plenty to like.



Château d'Issan Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2020 96 View Wonderfully intense on the nose, so ripe and concentrated with some toasted oak aromas. Supple and vibrant on the palate, the fruit is clean and crisp with tannins that are fine but firm, just giving the expression some tension and linearity. Cinnamon and clove edge the bright blackcurrant and black cherry fruit with lovely acidity. This is plush, and firm at the same time, clean and clear, fragrant and ripe. Lots going on here with bitter dark chocolate too. It’s all happening. Needs time to relax but this is wonderfully nuanced and really quite captivating. Grippy and refreshing, leaves a lingering impression.



Château Doisy-Daëne Sauternes (2ème Cru Classé) 2020 96 View Alive on the nose: apple, pear, lemon, apricot, some stone fruit nuances, still with sweetness lingering at the back. Structured and detailed, nuanced with slight creamy peach tones, caramel, lemon rind, orange and a hint of jasmine. I like the delicacy and precision of flavour, yet this is broad with density and weight. A little shy stil, a large frame, more pronounced than some with a slight lingering heat and enjoybale bitterness at the back of the throat.



Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste Pauillac 2020 96 View Milk chocolate, blackcurrants, some cinnamon ,floral spice notes, cedar, touch of liquorice. Smooth and supple, lovely energy and vibrancy here, really quite high-toned and in focus, lovely precision to the details here - the tannins are firm, slightly coarse and grainy but do so well to give the structure in the mouth - really give the frame while the flavour and the acidity does the talking. I like the combination of fruit and texture and acidity, feels serious while maintaining energy, focus and drive. Lovely lightness of touch, flows along the palate, I also love the red fruit aspects - strawberry, red cherry, bright, seering, really so joyful here with acidity that lasts and lasts. But a lovely crunch and bite to the tannins overall and lovely fresh ending. Long. wide, open, generous and friendly. Finessed and refined. True signature here where they don’t push too hard, not too heavy on the extraction.



Château Haut-Bages Libéral Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2020 96 View Dark and brooding, blackcurrant, black cherry and milk chocolate with floral flecks. Thick but so juicy, really alive in the glass, forward and bold, still with bite but also density of tannins, fleshy right now. Herbal medicinal raspberry and strawberries and red cherries comprise the fruit flavours on the palate. Tannins are super smooth, really harmonious, while still having density and plushness. There are wines in this vintage that make you smile and this is one of them - very charming. The sucrosity gives a tiny bit of sweetness to the cheeks and the acidity is great. I love the savoury nature too, the liquorice and clove are well balanced and it really gives the Pauillac power. Very complete, a shining star.



Château Hosanna Pomerol 2020 96 View Lively on the nose, so expressive but in a lifted bright and lively way, not so dark and brooding more 'look how pretty I am right now'. Floral and dark fruit - blackcurrant, plum, red cherry, powerful but poised too, this has elegance and charisma form the start, bright acidity gives a slightly strict frame but the fruit, tannis, acidity, oak handling are supremely good. Feels so beautiful, a touch shy, with liquorice edges and some dark chocolate elements. Supremely easy to like and see the star quality here. It’s intense and concentrated but shimmers and shines in the glass. The purity is exceptional and I love the balance and length. Detailed and well designed - what a wine!



Château La Dominique St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 96 View Lovely rich aromatic expression on the nose, so fragrant and full. Sleek and streamlined, a gorgeous texture, confident but charming, silky with a soft grip from the tannins but really well integrated with dark bramble fruits, liquorice and stone elements. It feels as if it's a little shy right now, not really giving its full expression but this stands out for the excellent acidity and purity of fruit. Well detailed and nuanced with toasted oak, tobacco and clove. Confident winemaking on show.



Château La Mission Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2020 96 View Lovely florality with butterscotch, candied lemons, white blossom and lemon peel on the nose. Round and lively, a nice initial bounce before it becomes quite serious. High acidity with tangy citrus elements and a shot of sweet juiciness before a saline, minerality and some toasted spice elements come in. Excellent intensity of flavour - streamlined and sharp with a solid backbone and drive. 3.9pH.



Château Léoville Poyferré St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2020 96 View Perfumed and intensely floral on the nose. Supple and generous with mouthwatering acidity, though really quite tannic at this point which does cover up some of the nuance. I like the texture, the frame and the weight, it's clean, polished and well worked, not overdone at all, but this has a sense of potent seduction in the flavours - rich blackcurrant, perfumed and scented. Detailed with lots of stony, slate, and wet stone elements giving a wonderful terroir influence. It's not as immediately charming as the 2019, the tension still prominent, but this will be brilliant in 5-10 years.



Château MargauxPavillon Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2020 96 View Typical Sauvignon Blanc notes on the nose, elderflower, grass, green apple - really expressive and alive on the nose. Some lemon and lemongrass notes too with apricot. Seering acidity, lovely zesty freshness with lots of bitter orange and satsuma nuances. A creamy texture offsets the sharp fruit - this walks the line between richness and delicacy with freshness, a touch of sweetness and mouthwatering acidity giving the liveliness. Crisp and clean finish - this feels well worked with clear structure and salty minerality.



Château Pontet-Canet Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2020 96 View Dark chocolate, bramble tones, not overly floral or fruity with some cedar and cinnamon notes. Lovely high acidity straight away, forward, bright and energetic with lovely crunchy blue fruit on the palate but creamy textured tannins giving a round and complete mouthful. Nothing feels overdone, this is quietly seductive and confident but not at all showing off. I love the minerality and the graphite grip with plum and black cherry and tons of slate, liquorice and menthol freshness. Long finish, slowly expansive, building and growing from start to finish showing an impressive structure overall. Nicely constructed, charming still with the Pauillac touch. A great Pontet - immediately seductive and enjoyable with a long ageing potential.



Château Smith Haut Lafitte Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2020 96 View Butterscotch, vanilla, a soft honeyed caramel, lemon and orange notes with green apple. Quite bitter straight away, the lemon and orange rind and grapefruit juice elements all to the fore alongside a hit of bright, lemon juice acidity. Then it settles, almost closes, or narrows into a funnel, quite tight and sleek, definite tension there, but there's power and structure still with elegance. It's not giving, generous and approachable right now but this has been well made - really focused and polished. Body, freshness and structure with lovely hints of minerality and such a wide aerial, aerated finish. It's serious - this is bold but with something so special about it. Ageing 50% new oak, 50% one year old barrels, 12 months with three months in vats before bottling.



Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut Lafitte Pessac-Léognan 2020 96 View Dark blackcurrant on the nose, really speaking of the Cabernet Sauvignon with medicinal herbal touches too, mint, bramble and dark chocolate. Very gently chewy, such a subtle bounce to the palate with the ripe fruit coming through giving the density while the Cabernet Sauvignon gives the strength, the structure and the backbone. It expands outwards, penetrating the sides of the mouth but retaining a sense of refinement. It doesn't feel like it's been overworked, there's tension but nothing harsh. Structured and serious but also there's lots of life with great acidity and a mouthfilling crushed stone texture. Really delicious and I love the outward freshness. A lovely Petit in 2020 that will also age well. Serious but captivating. Ageing 14 months, 15-20% new oak



Château Suduiraut, Pur Semillon Bordeaux Blanc 2020 96 View A new, limited production wine from Suduiraut made only in select vintages with just 800 bottles produced in 2020. Honeyed lemon and caramel on the nose, with acacia and toasted elements. Cinnamon, vanilla and orange zest open on the palate which is crisp and bright, but also delivers a creamy texture around apricot and peach fruit. Mineral and fine, with wet stone and graphite tones raised by the acidity, leading to a long, elegant finish. Supremely balanced with a weighty, viscous texture that is finessed and so moreish. Characterful and extremely compelling.



Château Trotte Vieille St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 96 View Intense and brooding, powerful, muscular but finely built, really works with the vintage. Perfumed raspberry, strawberry and black cherry on the nose and palate. It's strong and potent, but so carefully sculpted, plush and ample. At 15% it's alcoholic, but it works, giving ripe fruit, firm but fine tannins and an undercurrent of liquorice supported by freshness. Linear right now, focused and driving from start to finish with the tannins giving the tight frame so it doesn't feel at all massy or too much. Liquorice laden, lots of oak, but super stylish, complex and confident. Extremely impressive.



Château Valandraud St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 96 View Juicy and alive, a brightness to this even though the fruits are dark in profile - blackcurrant, black cherry, herbal-tinged blueberries - heady and seductive. Layers of acidity, mint, freshness and toast combine to give quite a full and complex palate with everything at the fore yet staying the right side of being too much. Strong and characterful but totally charming. I love the St-Emilion glamour and muscle, softly flexing with a salty minerality and unmistakable signature.



Clos du Clocher Pomerol 2020 96 View Herbal-edged raspberries and red cherries, bramble elements, coffee, tobacco, clove, dark chocolate., violets, roses and dark berries on the nose. Silky but sleek, rich but firm, this has a focus to it straight away, crushed velvet tannins give the cushioning but with a cool blue and black fruit and wet stone, mineral grip that expands in the mouth. Still a little closed, this is knitted down - you get the power and the concentration - there's density but it's waiting and taking its time. A little strict but there is a pixelation of elements with lots of freshness. Just shy right now, this will grow into a beauty. Well executed and deliberate. Concentrated and classy with incredible length. Ageing 15 months, 60% new oak.



Domaine de Chevalier Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2020 96 View Bright red fruits, creamy and deliciously textured - full, ripe and round but so well controlled. Vibrant and vivid yet balanced and sleek, you want to drink this now with great acidity and cool blue fruit touches and stony minerality. Tannins are present and mouthfilling but grippy and supportive not overwhelming. Feels stylish and really so drinkable. A great effort!



Les Champs Libres Bordeaux Blanc 2020 96 View Matchstick on the nose, less overtly fruit, more clean, clear crisp - delicate with aromas of white flowers, white spices and white pepper. Power but purity, this has density and weight, instantly hitting the mouth and expanding outwards, layered and unctuous, rich and oily - there is some fatness but also lots of stony minerality. Starts of big and bright and full then narrows and settles and becomes more detailed - you nuance and delineation. Piercing acidity with gooseberry and apple, then lemon and orange followed a lingering spice on the tongue and cheeks. It’s a big wine despite the acidity and the overall detail - it has weight and texture but it’s also so pure. A brilliant wine that you wouldn't necessarily put in Bordeaux but that gives you a sense of Lafleur class. Stunning wine.



Château Branaire-Ducru St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé) 2020 95 View Sleek and seductive, quite highly charged with such a potent perfume and black bramble fruit aroma on both the nose and palate. Silky, smooth, suave and confident, this is a supremely gorgeous wine. Not weighty as such, but there is intensity in the layers of fruit and acidity with a cool, refreshing core underpinned by salty stones and liquorice elements. Elegant and refined, pulsing with energy, charm, delicacy and detail.



Château Cheval Blanc, Petit Cheval St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 95 View Cola, liquorice and ripe blueberries on the nose - perfumed, heady and expressive. So delicious on the palate, smooth and driving with excellent energy - a youthful tension to the mid-palate. Sleek and stylish with a gorgeous texture, perfectly weighted to give a mouthfilling expression yet keeping a refined and focused delivery of black fruit, liquorice and floral flavours. Impressive and supremely pleasurable - this makes you want a glass immediately. Spicy, and perfumed because of the Cabernet Franc but all the better for it with 59% Cabernet Franc and 41% Merlot.



Château Clerc Milon Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2020 95 View Subtle, delicate, not shouting but delivering a really nuanced glass of wine with lots of fresh acidity and soft sweetness but also a herbal element giving spiced red fruits in the glass. Feels less serious than d'Armailhac, more upfront and open, but lovely detail too. Soft, such high acidity, really so lifted in the glass, a lovely purity, clean and clear. I love the grippy tannins that almost clean the palate leaving a crushed velvet texture on the tongue with lots of generosity. Super appealing and already very pleasant and pleasing to drink.



Château Clinet Pomerol 2020 95 View Dark and heady, smooth but still lean with a sense of seriousness with firm tannins that fill the mouth. Lovely high acidity offsets the powdery, chalky texture with perfumed blackberries and cherries alongside liquorice and cola touches. Rich and quite dense but with lovely persistence and energy.



Château Couhins Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2020 95 View Freshly shelled peas on the nose with green apple aromas. Zingy and full of life straight away, vibrant yet so well controlled. A beautiful glass of wine with excellent acidity, weight and texture. It has a lovely salty, iodine tang to the lemon, lime, orange rind, pineapple, grapefruit pith and green apple. Thrilling and vibrant but clean and crisp. So well worked, focused so give this a year or two for it to settle and expand but this is a great white from 2020. A wine to buy, and more importantly drink and enjoy.



Château Couhins-LurtonBlanc Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2020 95 View Grassy notes with crisp apple, pear and white flowers. Supremely lived and finessed on the palate with crisp and crunchy citrus fruits, fresh acidities and a long, lifted finish. Has some weight, depth and layering to the mid-palate with a honeyed, caramel texture that is so appealing. Feels structured and well put together with lots of life and energy. A delicious wine worth seeking out.



Château Coutet Sauternes (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2020 95 View A signature Coutet nose with burnt orange, caramelised peaches and floral flecks. Thick and intense, really lovely weight on the palate, deep yet juicy with high acidity that gives a tang to the palate. Lovely layers of sweetness, acidity and richness - concentrated and intense. Classy and stylish as always. Not as dazzling at this point as the 2019 was but this is still a lovely wine with plenty of enjoyment on offer.



Château du Domaine de L’Eglise Pomerol 2020 95 View Coffee, cocoa, dark chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, caramel, vanilla - exotic spices and savoury tones mingle with the ripe dark fruit on the nose. Incredibly aromatic but also extremely serious and potent. A little pent up on the palate, tannins are textured like crushed velvet, but not super-plush, there is a grain and grip to them giving the weight, overall frame and density. The fruit is ripe and has purity, but this is broad and powerful, concentrated and intense. It’s a specific style - extremely glamorous overt Pomerol but keeps the energy with a juicy, clean freshness.



Château Filhot Sauternes (2ème Cru Classé) 2020 95 View Gorgeous notes of orange peel, Christmas spices, honey, vanilla and caramel. Sticky, sweet and ripe, but with a shot of zesty sweetness too, a mix between lemon sherbet and gorgeous honey lemon. I love this, it's actually more sweet and less vibrant than the nose suggests, it doesn't have that real kick of energy like the 2019, but this is balanced, harmonious and super seductive. Stands out for its weight, drive and overall charm.



Château Gazin Pomerol 2020 95 View Dark liquorice and black chocolate on the nose, smells dark and savoury with cedar tones, coffee beans and purple flowers. Round and chewy, cool and mineral - this is sleek and suave with clear sculpting. Tannins are fine, firm and gripping but well integrated. Feels well presented, clearly concentrated but very open and generous with lovely juicy acidity and nice strawberry and cherry elements. A bold Gazin, muscular and serious with liquorice, clove and aniseed giving length and the overall structure.



Château Giscours Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2020 95 View Wonderful aromatic expression, fragrant with wild flowers and dark bramble fruits as well as sandalwood. Rich and round on the palate, really so juicy and succulent, mouthwatering acidity balances the crushed stone texture and flavour - a combination of liquorice, slate, pencil lead and blackcurrants and black cherries. It’s concentrated but delivered so gracefully. Nicely layered, graceful and refined, a delicacy to this overall. It’s not weighty but precise and nuanced, lots of individual flavours really hitting different aspects. They haven't pushed this, it’s definitely still a little high-toned and slightly austere in the chalky tannins but I love the gentle fragrance, the air of quiet confidence but still with structure, concentration and persistence. Well worked. So much going on here, this will be delicious in time.



Château Grand Village Bordeaux Blanc 2020 95 View Gooseberry and white chocolate on the nose, pure, precise and clean with lemon and nectarine nuances. So unctuous and juicy, really mouthfilling, generous and so welcome. Lovely elements of tart oranges, juicy crunchy apples, clean peach with a chalky element but soft - there's so much to like here really balancing the Sauvignon Blanc tang with Semillon richness. Focussed and straight, the right side of piercing, but so much expansion too giving weight and structure. Still quite tense with flavours of white flowers, salted caramel, mouthwatering peach and honeyed lemon. Rich, characterful and so moreish. 10,000 bottles made.



Château Grand Village Bordeaux Supérieur 2020 95 View A medicinal edge on the nose, some gorgeous floral and herbal touches to the ripe fruit but a savoury element too. Compact and dense on the palate, the tannins and general weight is felt in the mouth straight away, with searing acidity making this quite lean and focused but with a lovely creaminess that comes through as it slowly expands. This has a lot of power and charge but no overt weight, density but no fat. I like the lingering coolness with fresh mint and graphite giving a saline, mineral element at the end. Complex and serious yet elegant, full of taste and detail.



Château Haut-BrionBlanc Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2020 95 View Elderflower, white chocolate, pear, lemon blossom and orange zest - a nice mix of fresh fruits and floral scents. Bright, round and plump but focused too, this carries a lovely weight and intensity of flavour, it's not sharp or too woody with volume and balance. It's not shouting, more subtle and understated. The acidity is not that high 3.7pH so this doesn't have the immediate lift and joy you may be expecting but it's still tangy and vibrant with a round overall frame. Feels serious, and polished, this has been well worked with lovely nuances, a contemplative wine to think about. Still with some edges and tension too - the weight of Semillon playing against the sharpness of Sauvignon Blanc.



Château L'Eglise-Clinet, Le Petit Eglise Pomerol 2020 95 View Rich nose immediately showing off the warm vintage but also has a delicacy to it, a sense of gentle florality, crushed rose petals and red fruits. Smooth and supple, generous, but creamy and soft. The weight comes from the layering of flavours and gentle persistence and push of the ripe tannins but they're cool and fine too, and this has a soft liquorice spice throughout. Great Pomerol typicity - pretty and gentle with balanced acidity. Feels very complete - subtle and seductive - deepening vertically but keeping the frame and detail. Already feels approachable, I love it!



Château La Gaffelière St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 95 View Bright, open and expressive, really quite a joyful element to this with lively high-toned, high acid red fruits - strawberry juice, raspberries and red cherries, though a touch sour and a touch austere, the acidity and fruit more in the fore than the texture which is quite linear and focused. Really pristine, tannins are fine, barely making an impact really, just the slight clove aspect giving nuance of wood and oak. Well presented and packs a punch in terms of flavour. Pure focused, sleek, intense and classy.



Château La Gaffelière St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 95 View Perfumed, delicate, generous and evocative all in equal measure. The fruit quality is excellent, so vibrant and lifted, shining out of the glass. Really bright with energy and dynamism. Lovely lifted expression full of rose petals, herbal-tinged raspberries, blackcurrants and plums. Chalky, creamy and salty, with a cooling freshness. Lots to like with classic elements as well as touches of the hot vintage. It’s not showing it’s best right now but this is delicious.



Château La Mission Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2020 95 View Dark chocolate, bramble fruits, some perfumed notes, exotic spices, liquorice, cedar and clove, but floral too. Supple and charming on the palate, not so lively and openly expressive at this point, a bit more knitted down, quiet and calm but a lovely texture. Tannis are fine but just chalky giving the grip and width while the dark fruit has both a red and black tang to it, just restricted a little by the oaky edges, subtle as they are in terms of flavour, it just narrows the expression a little. You can feel the concentration in the lingering flavour on the cheeks and again a touch of heat and wood spice on the finish. Good acidity with a lightness of touch despite the depth of flavour. Well worked with a long finish.



Château La Violette Pomerol 2020 95 View Heady and perfumed on the nose. A little constricted on the palate, slightly tense tannins coat the mouth with a perfumed, almost liqueur aspect to the dark black fruit. It stops short of being too much and instead gives nuance and aromatics. It's bold, but glamorous too, has a sense of style to the sculpting and overall presentation. Tons of Pomerol polish, oak effects are still very evident so this needs a good 5-10 years before opening but it will be devilishly good when the time comes.



Château Lafite Rothschild, Carruades de Lafite Pauillac 2020 95 View Some candy floss notes, ripe fruit, almost sweet and perfumed, scented cherry drop sweets on the nose. I was expecting something more plush on the palate but this is just so fun with a lovely bouncy palate, cushioned and bright. Stunning sharp and bright bramble fruit flavours are given grip from the liquorice-laced tannins but overall this has so much joy, energy and character. A strong spiced backbone gives the structure with excellent freshness and tension for ageing but it's also saying 'look how fun and drinkable I am right now'. An excellent Carruades.



Château Lassègue St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 95 View Wide, powdery, fine but firm tannins; a lovely density to this. Concentrated and intense, very straight and streamlined. Finessed and focused. Clearly powerful, the energy is apparent, but all the elements are kept quite tight and controlled, so you're not getting so much expansion or nuance necessarily. Still, well worked with clarity to the fruit and tannins. Wet stone, liquorice, toasted caramel all giving elements of wood but integrated and supportive. Feels like a sleeping giant, will be good in time, sleek and stylish.



Château Latour à Pomerol Pomerol 2020 95 View Lifted and vibrant on the nose, lovely fresh red and black fruit nuances. Beguiling and enjoyable at the same time, giving a seductive core of strawberry, red cherry and raspberry - with high acidity - alongside liquorice-edged tannins that give the depth and density. Well worked, this retains a sense of style and signature, so easy to drink and to like, but with plenty of power, precision and focus. This wine just delivers on all fronts, balanced, harmonious, lovely high acidity giving the energy plus the texture which is just the perfect weight. You could drink this now but it will age so well. I just love this wine so much, clean, clear, crisp and stylish, it’s the undiscovered supermodel in a bottle. Yum!



Château Léoville Barton Saint-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2020 95 View Liquorice on the nose with blue fruit aromas - cool and expressive. Quite tight on the palate, the tannins making the impact right now and the style still very much on the savoury edge. Good acidity here, but it’s coming off a little sharp, giving angles to the palate though given some cushioning by ripe tannins. I do love the red and black berry elements alongside pine notes, cedar, coffee, liquorice and tobacco, the wood flexing its muscles. Softly classic with nice St-Julien character.



Château Pape Clément Pessac-Léognan 2020 95 View Tannic heft from the get-go, though this does have a lovely fresh, clean and precise core with a narrow, focused frame so the elements come across as quite tight and severe right now but well worked. It has class, no doubt, on the high-toned scale, potent and upfront but there's gorgeous detail and precision to the fruit, acidity and tannins. Slick and classy with lots of glamour that plays to the strengths of the vintage. 1% Cabernet Franc completes the blend.



Château Pichon Baron, Les Griffons de Pichon Baron Pauillac 2020 95 View Dark and heady on the nose, richly fruited and perfumed, smells serious and deep and totally inviting with dark chocolate, coffee and mocha notes with blackcurrant and black cherry and spiced vanilla, tobacco and cedar. Energetic, lively, vivid and bright on the palate but deep too, such a lovely vibrancy laced with liquorice, tobacco and bitter chocolate. Definitely serious but I love the energy, potency and florality. Structured and intense, totally seductive in a heady way yet still lively with a juicy core of strawberry, red cherry and blackcurrant. Feels nicely constructed and considered. A great second wine.



Château Suduiraut, Vieilles Vignes Blanc Sec Bordeaux Blanc 2020 95 View The first vintage of a new dry white from Suduiraut made from Sémillon and Sauvignon Blanc vines that have an average age of 45 years, specifically identified to reveal the elegance and concentration of these two grape varieties. Extremely expressive and aromatic on the nose, fragrant with frangipane, vanilla, caramel, hibiscus, pineapple, green apple, elderflower, toast, pear and white flowers. Rich yet clean, a gorgeous dose of bitter lemon with crunchy fresh pears and toasted elements on the palate giving a bitter sharpness, with orange rind alongside apple and lime. Gourmet and round, lovely intensity and weight with minerality on the finish, a salinity that leaves the lasting impression. Needs some time to round but there's energy and precision with both grapes speaking clearly. I love the hint of Sauternes in the mouthwatering orange citrus element on the finish which is remarkable considering there’s no residual sugar in this. Shows the potential for dry whites in the appellation.



Clos 1873 St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 95 View Beautiful fragrance on the nose, alive and expressive, softly perfumed with hints of roses and violets. Juicy and fresh, this definitely has a dark core, the fruit is intense, verging on raisined with prune notes, too, but there is a core of acidity and sleek but raw tannins; this will be delicious in time. Still restricted, the oak playing a part in keeping the fruit from widening - the rawness of tannins playing - but feels well worked with good definition. You get a sense they tried to be restrained and were working with the grapes they had at harvest time in the best way. I love the texture, just mouthcoating, not quite chewy but grippy and tight with liquorice and clove edges. A strong, bold style with length. You could enjoy this today but it will age well.



Domaine de ChevalierBlanc Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2020 95 View Round with a soft medicinal, herbal element and toasted spice framing the lemon, lime, elderflower, pear and peach fruit with a core of salty, wet stones. Bitter, sweet and acidic - all the elements melding together harmoniously with an appealing weight. I like the overall sleek and crisp expression, feels well worked and well structured. A great buy.



Château Arnauld Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2020 94 View A bold and heady, fragranced nose - ripe fruit and floral scents. Much less ripe and alcoholic on the palate than the nose suggests, this has a wonderfully juicy and unctuous fruit profile with a mouthwatering core. Acidity is high and this has a nice sense of drinkability. It is lightly framed in that the tannins are still reserved and quiet tight - it's certainly not plush or plump - more linear, giving focus to the acidity and fruit. A touch of cinnamon and mint on the finish suggests the wood needs time to expand and soften a bit more which will widen the whole experience.



Château Bélair-Monange, Annonce de Bélair-Monange St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 94 View Supple and generous, dark and brooding with perfume and charm. The flavours go vertically, giving depth on the mid-palate, but remaining defined and detailed. I love the very subtle sweetness, a sweet strawberry jam element to the mid-palate that gives joy and life, while quite serious savoury elements expand around the mouth - clove, cinnamon, aniseed, baking spices, cedar and dark chocolate. A serious wine, certainly with ageing potential. Well worked, long and ripe with lovely mineral touches. Needs some more time to come around but this is a brilliant second wine - one to get hold of!



Château Bellefont-Belcier St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View A vivid and vibrant colour in the glass and fruitiness on the palate. This has crisp and crunchy blackcurrant and plum fruit - fragrant and quite potent but with a lovely smooth and ripe texture where the tannins support rather than overwhelm the fruit and this stays the right side of being too dry in the mouth. It's on the richer side, and is still extremely youthful and forward, but I like the styling and there is lots of freshness which keeps the palate wide and open. Lots of glamour on show with a sleekness to the overall impression. Confident winemaking.



Château Bellevue-Mondotte St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 94 View Quite heady nose full of fleshy and fragrant plum jam. Unctuous and bright on the palate, lifted and lively, I love the hint of sweetness alongside wet stone, liquorice and a sharp, almost bitter black chocolate note. A lovely gentle elegance and sense of refinement. Plush tannins give the weight, density and structure, kept lifted by the acidity and finishing with a salty, minerality.



Château Bonalgue Pomerol 2020 94 View Silky yet crunchy and chewy, this is smooth and supple with a lovely immediate brightness to the fruits, a crystalline aspect and almost sharp/sour tang to the mid-palate. The acidity is clearly present while the ripe fruit flavours settle around the edges of the mouth before a saltiness and salivation comes in towards the end. A super refined Pomerol in a year where you could have gone too far. This has a lovely tannic structure, grippy and expanding vertically on the mid-palate. I love the immediate appeal, the bright red fruits, cherry and strawberry tang, a hint of slate, and the overall freshness. It's elegant with a sense of sleekness and precision. Excellent work happening at this estate. 90IPT. 3.6pH. Ageing 40% new oak, 14 months.



Château Cantenac Brown Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Juicy, succulent and supple, this has lovely bright energy and impact straight away. Tannins are on the chalky mineral side, mouthcoating, but with a salty tang so they don't appear too ripe, heavy or rustic, but give width and structure. Feels quite powerful, with an underlying concentration and a tight clove and cedar tang to the tannins. Energetic, definitely more bright and pulsing right now. Purity of fruit is there, as is the acidity.



Château Certan de May Pomerol 2020 94 View Ripe fruit aromas alongside vanilla and cinnamon, dark and brooding with soft floral flecks. A little more serious than I was expecting, this is taught and focused, direct, streamlined - it feels little tight and withholding some of its joy right now. Clearly powerful and potent, a core of ripe fruit but the salinity is showing through with wet stone, graphite, pencil lead touches alongside cool minty blueberries. Feels as If it hasn't quite hit its stride, but it's sleek with a lovely tannic impression. A bit of heat comes across in fig elements, with some cedar and cinnamon and liquorice spicing, but it works well with the vintage, taking what was given and presenting a fuller, bolder style. Will take time to come around but will be lovely when it does. They haven't tried too hard here and I love the focus and purity you get on the mid-palate.



Château Couhins-Lurton Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2020 94 View Fresh and ripe dark fruits on the nose, smells lively. Clean and clear, a sleek and smooth texture. Tense still with a streamlined core of firm and well defined tannins. The fruit elements have depth though giving a verticality of flavours which is lovely but this is still quite coiled and reserved for now. Lovely succulence and grip, a stony minerality balances the ripe, softly chewy blackcurrant and black cherry. Lifted, fresh and clean finish. Some gorgeous detail and nuance here, will be absolutely delicious in a few years.



Château d'Armailhac Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Dried flowers, lots of pot pourri scents on the nose, very aromatic in a floral sense with some rich Cabernet blackcurrant flavours at the back. Smooth and lively, excellent acidity from the get go, this has a nice bounce and push but also a creaminess and a touch of spice so you're getting a lot of complexity in the mouth. A touch little rustic with clove, green pepper and cinnamon spice but I love the slightly textured grainy tannins and the freshness is there. Definitely learner than I was expecting, with a saline finish and wonderful crystalline aspect to the fruit. Clear, detailed, precise with a sense of classicism.



Château de Ferrand St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View A lovely floral fragrance on the nose with cool blue fruit elements; fresh and appealing. Juicy, bright and clean, this stands out with mouthwatering acidity underpinning a sleek core of well-defined creamy and chalky fruits - blackcurrant, plum and blueberry with lots of fragrance, too; you really get the Cabernet Franc speaking here. There is tons of salinity as well as oak aspects in the clove, cinnamon and bitter dark chocolate. It's well made with so many elements on show, but all well configured. A gourmet, dark chocolate bitterness lingers on the finish. Feels well made and purposeful. Dark, brooding and persistent. A great wine from an estate that's really improving. Winemaker Gonzague de Lambert with consultant Axel Marchal.



Château de Sales Pomerol 2020 94 View A juicy intensity with bright red fruits, delicate and alive in the glass - friendly but with a salty liquorice kick that gives it some seriousness. Lean and direct but polished and clean on the finish. A touch of lingering heat at the end but this has vibrancy and is well structured with clear bite and power.



Château Desmirail Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Bright, perky and forward, the fruits shine out of the glass, alive and detailed - more lightly framed than some, elegant and refined with clear strawberry, red cherry and raspberry elements underpinned by lively acidity and firm but fine tannins. It’s very Desmirail, not trying too hard, not pushing, just giving delicate, gentle finesse with lovely red fruit flavours. Detailed and nuanced - this isn't a blockbuster you're going to find elsewhere. Needs time, but will be excellent.



Château Durfort-Vivens Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Blueberries, plums, black cherries - dark bramble fruits with herbal, medicinal nuances on the nose. Ripe and juicy, this is calm and supremely controlled on the palate - harmonious but you can feel the construction and winemaking. Fruit forward, round and generous but still with clear direction and precision alongside taught salinity and minerality. Tannins are slightly granular with edges of liquorice, clove, aniseed and cola giving a sense that this still needs time to soften a bit more. Two thirds barrel aged, one third in amphora.



Château Ferrière Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Seductive fragrance on the nose, perfumed, clean and pure. Rich yet direct too, I like the sleekness with clarity, energy and a vibrancy to the dark fruits edged with clove and liquorice. Tannins are firm and grippy, taking hold of the palate, showing off the muscular side. Feels well made with a full body and persistence from start to finish. Nicely approachable.



Château Feytit-Clinet Pomerol 2020 94 View Such precision to this, the sleek texture is really appealing and this has a gorgeous weight on the palate which is filled with herbal, toasty blackcurrant and bramble fruit. Definite oak touches here, clearly youthful but well held together with a good direction and energy. Juicy and alive, yet darkly fruited and really quite savoury. A little narrow and bitter on the finish, though this has a shine to it also; something darkly charming.



Château FigeacPetit Figeac St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 94 View Gorgeous aromatic complexity on the nose, floral and bramble fruits. Juicy and so appealing on the palate, the tannins are chalky and fruity at the same time with a beautiful density and liveliness. Lovely precision on the mid-palate, fruit forward, open, expressive and vibrant with so much freshness shining out of the glass. A joyful expression with mouthwateringly pure strawberry, redcurrant, raspberry and red cherry given structure and frame by touches of oak. I love the lick of slate on the finish with the minerality putting this squarely in St-Emilion. A lovely introduction to Figeac with its own personality. You can drink this now, but has potential to age. Keep a bottle to open when anyone comes over, this will impress!



Château Fleur Cardinale St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Supple and utterly charming, with a juicy core, fine tannins and chalky edges. This is quite reserved still, not showing its full width but I love the detail and precision of the elements. Feels sleek and well made, dark and brooding, concentrated and ripe, with liquorice and clove showing the oak but there's a refinement in the texture and overall weight. It's broad shouldered but with a charming core. Clean and confident. It's potent with layers of flavour and texture, but structured and presented very well. Impressive.



Château Fonplégade St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View A sweetness to the blackcurrant fruit on the nose; perfumed, aromatic and interesting. Ripe and rich, this is a bold style, there’s clear power, concentration and drive. High-toned ripe fruit with spice from the tannins giving this heft right now. Long length. You feel they worked hard here to refine the overall expression, to not push too much. Lots of mint and liquorice, though, which do takeover. But, this also has great freshness and cooling blue fruit touches. I love the finish, it’s lifted, salty and strong. Wait for this.



Château Gazin Pomerol 2020 94 View Supple and juicy, but still quite tight in terms of texture. A little reserved perhaps, the coiled and muscular mid-palate stops some of the push from the fruit which is really well defined with a crystalline aspect to it. Real purity and freshness, tannins have an appealing grip with a salty, cola, liquorice, dark chocolate and coffee powder edge to them. Lots of nuance and complexity.



Château Gloria St-Julien 2020 94 View Tobacco, dark chocolate and scented flowers on the nose - beautiful aromatic display. Ripe and concentrated fruit but with clarity and precision alongside savoury elements of coffee, cola and creamy blackcurrants. Tannins are rich and grippy edged by liquorice and a salty minerality giving St-Julien typicity. Charming with energy and poise.



Château Grand Mayne St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Punchy and vibrant, this has such style to it straight away, clean and crystalline, a smooth core with just grainy tannins giving the weight and width. Extremely complete, a little spiced right now, with some angles overall, but lovely vibrant and concentrated blackcurrant and plum fruit with medicinal minty, wet stone, pencil lead aspects and lovely floral touches. Nice drive and presentation from an estate I love in St-Emilion. A dark, brooding style but clean, forward and linear.



Château Jean Faure St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Perfumed and ripe on the nose, but then so charming and sleek on the palate. Supple, with excellent energy, a nice surprise here, good juiciness, clarity and precision to the fruit: redcurrants, raspberries, creamy strawberries, violets and lavender. Lovely acidity, a joy to drink this where they did not push too hard. Crushed velvet tannins give the frame and structure. Nuanced and detailed, you can't fault this for delivering a lovely glass of wine with texture, fragrance and well-worked fruit.



Château Kirwan Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Gorgeous nose, full of dark bramble fruits and dark chocolate and flowers. Round and energetic with a core of intensely concentration blackcurrants, plums and black cherries. Lovely refinement here, sleek, satisfying, clean, precise. Great drive from start to finish, this has both a satisfying wight and texture - plump but not too much, mineral and salty but not too much. Glamour and confidence. A lovely wine, still youthful but expertly delivered. Just so juicy and alive, refreshing, vibrant and concentrated. Really very stylish.



Château La Pointe Pomerol 2020 94 View Blackcurrant, milk chocolate and floral scents - lovely expression, alive and forward. Stylish and compelling, this hits the mark straight away, bold and tangy, with a sharpness to the fruit profile from high acidity. Tannins give a layered effect with detail and precision and you can feel the sculpting. Juicy and alive, there's great energy and charm, upfront and forward, shining out of the glass. Generous and almost sweet but then straightens and tightens on the finish, giving a tongue scraping clean element with salty, minerality, liquorice and oak spice. The 2019 is more cool and classic, but this will appeal to all. Showcases the talent and hardwork done at the estate for the past 15 years.



Château La Serre St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Dark and brooding, you can smell the heat from the vintage in the dark ripe fruits. Concentrated and intense straight away, but also really quite lively on the palate which shows a chewy and crunchy fruit profile. Acidity matches the crushed velvet tannins that settle on the tongue and mouth. Plush and dense. I love the extra ripeness you get here that stays on the right side of being too much. Lovely weight and depth. It’s slightly more bold and confident, but also just a lot of fun, maybe loses some detail because of the plushness, but there’s a real vein of cool classic touches with the terroir markers that keep it refined. Liquorice and mint on the end. Juicy, fun and long. Needs a bit more time. I love the red fruit elements, though, and the density.



Château Lafite RothschildAnseillan Pauillac 2020 94 View Ripe tones on the nose; bramble fruit with perfumed scents - gorgeous rose scents appear after a few minutes, expanding and becoming more expressive. Juicy and succulent, vibrant and thrilling on the palate, there's a sense of energy here, a liveliness straight away with high acidity and a saline, slate mineral edge to the blackcurrant and blackberry fruit. Lovely clarity and purity with textured tannins that are well integrated but give the taut and refined frame. Great focus and complexity, less textured in terms of tannins compared with 2019 but this is wide and expansive, suggesting plenty of ageing potential.



Château Lagrange St-Julien (3ème Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Aromatically very expressive on the nose. Perfumed with ripe fruits and floral characters. Supple and juicy, a lovely lifeforce and bounce. Tannins are plush yet plump giving a roundness to the expression letting the bright red fruits shine and acidity keep everything lifted. Has a joyous quality, so easy to like this - refreshing and enjoyable. The texture and weight is great, lovely medicinal edges as well as some salinity with cooling minty touches and a long finish. Really well worked, not pushed and delivered with poise. It’s lightly framed in terms of texture, more layered vertically than wide, giving an aerial freshness throughout.



Château Laroque St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Ripe, juicy and so seductive. This is delicious, a gorgeous texture of just grainy tannins giving the structure and the frame while crushed stone, salty black fruits give the flavour. Edges of liquorice and clove are present giving the sense of oak but they combine to the whole rather than sticking out overtly. A really impressive wine with bite, grip and interest. Youthful and high-toned, this is serious, it's not a wine for the faint hearted, but expertly positioned and presented.



Château LatourLes Forts de Latour Pauillac 2020 94 View Dark fruits on the nose with purple violet floral reflections, milk chocolate and cocoa touches give hints of savoury complexity on the nose. Pumped, alive and round, this is full in the mouth, supple but with high acidity. Round and textured in the mouth with powdery, crushed velvet tannins giving the depth and width. Round, bright, vivacious, plump and juicy. Joyful but still cool and fresh with salty stone elements, blue fruits as well as plums and blackcurrants with cola touches. I really like this, feels really well worked, very complete, lively, energetic, and detailed. 3.7pH



Château Le Gay Pomerol 2020 94 View Coiled with tension and focus. The elements feel well worked with an appealing, grainy grip to the tannins, dark fruit and perfumed nuances. Feels really quite glamorous and heady. Structured and concentrated no doubt, but with a nice blackcurrant juiciness and well integrated wood. Long finish.



Château Le Prieuré St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Juicy and alive on the palate, this has a real zing to it giving an energy many don't have because of the heat, alcohol or tannins. It's lightly framed in terms of texture and weight, the tannins integrated and fine but this is still concentrated with a core of ripe fruit and lots of acidity. Sculpted and fresh, feels like they have treaded delicately when it was easy to overdo in 2020. Vibrant and punchy yet reined in with a sense of sleekness, glamour and classicism. Excellent job and a top buy, also one of the few that feels like it's settling in the bottle already.



Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, C de Carmes Pessac-Léognan 2020 94 View Smells rich with perfumed blackcurrants. Clean and crisp on the palate, a smooth and silky texture but with crunchy and bright, almost sharp fruit - dark cherries, plums and figs edged with a chalky, minerality. Clearly charming, this is succulent, supple and so easy to like with excellent drinkability. Refreshing and totally moreish. 3.6pH. Ageing 30% new oak, 60% foudre (30-50hl), 10% amphoras. 35% whole bunch.



Château Les Cruzelles Lalande-de-Pomerol 2020 94 View Rhubarb, strawberries, raspberries and rose petals, a soft sweetness on the nose with herbal accents and milk chocolate. Supple and bouncy, this has energy and verve. Tannins are fine but grippy, slightly grainy in their texture which lingers as spice on the tongue, but this also delivers waves of flavour and texture on the palate with red and black fruits, high acidity, liquorice, clove and slate minerality. and saltiness. A stand out wine from Lalande with cool freshness and an appealing overall character.



Château Lynch-Moussas Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Intense and concentrated, lots of liquorice and clove mark the palate alongside ripe blackcurrant and plum. I love the cool freshness here, despite the clear oak, it wears it well with lots of minerality and such smooth, enveloping tannins. There is refinement to this, it hasn't tried too hard to overdo it. Suave with a tiny bit of sweetness on the mid-palate and a long fresh finish. Finely textured with an appealing Cabernet signature of menthol and eucalyptus. A good effort, and top buy - strong but stylish.



Château Malartic-Lagravière Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2020 94 View Sweet and aromatic fresh black fruits and flowers on the nose. Sensual and nicely round on the palate, this has body and nuance with crunchy fruit that have a lovely almost sour tang to it, vibrant and vivid. Still has quite a dark, almost sombre core, brooding with liquorice and slate giving the dark tone as well as blackcurrant and black plum fruit. Feels sculpted though, gently muscular with power and precision. I really like this. You could drink this straight away such is the balance and overall flavour profile but it’ll age well. Impressive with lovely texture, weight and length.



Château Malartic-Lagravière, Blanc Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2020 94 View Herbal accents on the nose with creamy lemon, ginger and salty orange touches. Lots going on here, definite oak influence, too, which is a little restrictive at the moment and really does mark the palate, causing a bitter finish and stark spice though this will settle. There’s delectable fruit with a juiciness at the end and signs of energy and persistence from start to finish.



Château MargauxPavillon Rouge Margaux 2020 94 View Liquorice and aniseed tinged blackcurrants on the nose, very medicinal, deep, heady, perfumed too but softly scented, more savoury and spiced. Smooth and supple, fully tannic - they coat the mouth but seamlessly still leaving the vibrant, lively, forward and upfront fruit to shine. So much energy, crisp and crunchy dark fruit - blackcurrant, black cherry, raspberry and plum. A sense of heat enters on the finish with liquorice and clove coming through reminding you this is a serious wine with plenty of ageing potential. Excellent length and sense of classicism - a totally moreish Pavillon. 2% Cabernet Franc completes the blend.



Château Marquis de Terme Margaux (4ème Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Roses and patchouli aromas on the nose. Svelte and charming on the palate, sumptuous but restrained and delicate. Excellent sculpting and persistence with real floraity and herbal-touched cool blue fruits. It’s not massively weighty, more linear and focused but with style to it. Pretty, seductive and alive, all in the best way with a juicy core. An excellent effort this year and a wine that will be approachable soon but will age too. Sleek, refined, cool and classic.



Château Mouton Rothschild, Petit Mouton Pauillac 2020 94 View Smells wonderful, perfumed, herbal, milk chocolate, ripe blackberries, cherries and blackcurrants, quite soft and a tad shy but you get a sense of fullness on the nose. Supple, beautifully balanced and textured, round but direct, it’s not overt or too big but just settles in the right places. Really elegant and classy, just so easy to enjoy moving from start to finish with persistence and confidence. It's not trying too hard and nothing feels pushed with an overall gorgeous tetue, weight, balance, and push still with excellent acidity, ripe fruits and an element of minerality that cleans the tongue. Sharp, serious and long. A great wine that's a joy to taste.



Château Nénin Pomerol 2020 94 View Black pepper, liquorice, cedar, cinnamon, some dark chocolate on the nose, quite savoury and dark in nature. Floral and aromatic, with some potent black fruit aromas. Heady, smooth and succulent, quite mouthwatering but also a bit severe, the liquorice tang coming through and giving this a bit of potency. A touch woody and lacking in charm right now, but packs a punch and is glamorous. Structured for the long run.



Château PalmerAlter Ego Margaux 2020 94 View Devilishly charming on the nose, deep and seductive, expressive and richly scented. Juicy and succulent but with a richness in terms of texture and depth. Seductive, defined and refined with a chalky, grip to the tannins. Feels rich and charming at the same time with blackcurrant, black cherry, blueberry, pomegranate and a touch of balsamic with an undercurrent of crushed stones and liquorice. A lovely second wine with clear ageing potential.



Château Pape ClémentBlanc Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2020 94 View Bright and high acidity gives this a shot of life and energy as soon as it reaches the palate. Focused and full with lively citrus fruit but not massive acidity, the oak is covering up a little of the overt joy at the moment, just restricting the expression slightly and causing some tension and tightness on the mid-palate. Lovely persistence with caramel, toast, vanilla and clove aside orange zest, lemon and lime.



Château Pédesclaux Pauillac 2020 94 View Tense and coiled, lovely styling here with bright and vibrant black fruits, a soft hit of creaminess alongside liquorice-laced tannins. Power and brawn, clearly structured and intense, this will age very well just a bit shy and tight right now. Dark chocolate, menthol freshness, plum and rosemary. Excellent tannic grip and I love the sweetness on the palate as well as overall freshness. Something very captivating about this and upscored from a tasting in September.



Château Phélan Ségur St-Estèphe 2020 94 View Clean and compelling, quite richly textured with bright black fruits but also savoury touches. This is brooding and you can feel the power and the concentration of the vintage. Ripe tannins remain prominent with spiced edges giving tension and linearity throughout. Forward, intense but detailed, nuanced and seductive. Feels well worked, salty and tangy. Give it time but this will have fans. So sleek and well controlled with bite. Lovely.



Château Prieuré-Lichine Margaux 2020 94 View Ripe and deeply scented on the nose and palate, a lingering florality follows the dark black fruits from start to finish. This has a lovely richness, more textural depth than some with salty, liquorice and wet stone tannins that support the fruit and give the frame. Rich and intense but so sleek. Super glamour on show, but elegant in its presentation. Definitely mineral, a salty coolness on the finish but textured tannins giving an appealing chalkiness too. Bold but restrained and super refreshing. A great wine.



Château Saint-Pierre St-Julien 2020 94 View Quite reduced on the nose, a salty oyster shell and iron nuance with slightly granular tannins. Fruit is ripe and this has a deep, rich and wide structure and frame with firm tannins, a cool minty freshness and good balance. Powerful and concentrated, an opulent showing with floral notes, blackcurrant jam, dried herbs and liquorice. Impressive but will take a while to soften and fully shine.



Château Sansonnet St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Ripe, fleshy and mouthcoating, this packs a punch in terms of flavour, concentration, acidity and tannins. Everything is on show. Minty liquorice is dominant, so you get quite a lot of wood spice and bitter elements which do detract a little from the fruit, although this is a bold, brooding and characterful wine. Rich and heady. A blockbuster that just manages to stay on the right side of being too much. One to watch.



Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Les Hauts de Smith Pessac-Léognan 2020 94 View Floral scents, chocolate, Turkish Delight and raspberries - smells lovely. Clean and clear, a lovely tangy intensity on the first sip, excellent acidity gives the life and energy straight away then it becomes slightly strict, an element of the frame restricting some of the fruit, but there's gorgeous clarity here - a clean, chalky salinity with wet stones, liquorice and graphite alongside bitter black chocolate that is so appealing. Refined, straight, polished and easy. A gourmet wine, approachable and yet still sophisticated. Ageing 14 months, 15-20% new oak. R



Château Suduiraut, Lions de Suduiraut Sauternes 2020 94 View Smells amazing - gorgeous honeyed caramel, Muscat rose, lychee, white chocolate and orange zest. Beautiful weight on the palate, clean and crisp, unctuous but mouthwatering with only a hint of sweetness alongside the zestiness, minerality and bitterness. If you don't want your sweet wine too sweet this is the one for you. Precise and totally satisfying with a lovely weight and persistence. This is a great connecting wine between the grand vin and the dry white - something for everyone in this range.



Château Talbot St-Julien 2020 94 View Coffee granules on the nose, smells like an espresso martini, with mocha touches too - very toasty aromas. Crisp, fresh and vibrant - lovely energy with a salty edge giving the tannins a mineral tang. Feels plump and alive, juicy with quite overt wood spice on the mid-palate, but there’s enough fruit and acidity to balance it, giving a wide if high-toned expression. Slick and suave. Well built, still tense and focused but stylish. Will be nice to drink sooner than some of the others.



Château Valandraud, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2020 94 View Herbal lemon, caramelised patisserie, baked lemon tart with some apple flecks. Round, unctuous, strong and bold, but clean and clear with a honeyed, caramel pastry tang on the palate balanced by a shot of zesty lemon, lime, orange and peach - the citrus fruits holding the backbone with high acidity and freshness. Richly layered and powerful but also friendly, generous and lively. It’s serious but with elements of fun!



Clos des Jacobins St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Dark and brooding on the nose, liquorice and blackcurrants., ripe and expressive. Direct and precise, this has a nice tension to it, all driving in one line from start to finish. The flavours are well controlled, clearly powerful with oak touches in the cinnamon, toast and clove edges but this feels well worked. It's not yet expansive, but has some style to it. I like the dark juiciness of this with milk chocolate touches - the acidity well judged and giving a seductive energy. It's clean and precise with a gorgeous salty, minerality on the finish. Still a bit closed, but one to watch. Impressive.



Clos Dubreuil St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 94 View Round, bright, clear and energetic. This starts of forward and upfront with pristine blackcurrant, black cherry and blueberry fruit - precise and crystalline with such welcome and appealing purity. Excellent fruit with good maturity. Acidity is high and this has a lovely sleek, satiny texture. It wears it's 15% alcohol well, the only signs being a spiced cinnamon, clove, vanilla and toast undercurrent and slight feeling of heat on the finish with a liquorice tang. But there's excellent ageing potential and in a few years this will be shining.



Clos St-Martin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View A touch of liqueur on the nose, smells heady with gorgeous purple floral touches. Ripe and firm, a touch severe in the flavours; blackcurrant, plum, prune, fig and lots of liquorice giving it a savoury tang, though overall it's vivid and vibrant. Forward and streamlined with touches of warm spice. Broad and muscular but with a clean finish of wet stone and slate minerality. Lots to like here though you can feel the power of the 15% alcohol - it needs some time.



Domaine de l'A Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2020 94 View Beautiful fragrance on the nose which is full of ripe black bramble fruit. Juicy, supple and generous on the palate, this bursts with energy and grace. Plenty of finesse, the tannins are wonderfully fine and supportive, giving frame to the wine which has a core of blackcurrant and cherry fruit, as well as strawberry and raspberry elements edged by cola and liquorice. Delicately presented despite the clear concentration and power. Sculpted and restrained in terms of weight but poised. A fantastic wine Not yet hit its stride but feels carefully controlled and well positioned.



Domaine de la Solitude Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2020 94 View Gorgeous intensity of aromatics on the nose, really so full and alive full of blackcurrant, black cherry and roses. Intense on the palate, straight away a wave of ripe and juicy, aimost tart fruit hits the tongue but edged by a soft creaminess that counters the acidity and gives a roundness to the expression. Still lightly framed, the tannins are not plush, this is more linear and straight at the moment, the oak giving it tension and narrowing the focus overall. But it’s superbly well worked with the best juicy core. Really soft, velvety tannins too giving a crushed stone, powdery element to the finish. Still feels extremely youthful but this will be delicious in a few years. Easy enjoyment.



Domaine Simon Blanchard, Au Champ de la Fenêtre St-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion) 2020 94 View Floral tones with pomegranate - so welcoming with a juicy mix of black, red and blue bramble fruit elements. Intense aromatics. Bright, juicy and alive, this has lovely energy. It’s not weighty or particularly plush or fleshy, but fine, grippy and softly chalky. Powdery tannins yet supportive at the same time - the texture of whole bunch rather than the wood, like eating grape skins. Good precision and detail to the fruit - finessed and restrained, clean and clear. A delicious wine.



Domaine Virginie Thunevin Bordeaux 2020 94 View Floral, fruity, high-toned, bright and vibrant, but still rich and heady at the same time with lots of warmth and perfumed, ripe fruit. Still lean on the palate though, incredibly spiced, in the sense of cool, chalky limestone touches with dark chocolate and blueberries, strawberries and red cherries. Overall quite coiled and reticent right now, feels shy though clearly well made with clarity and precision. Good persistence - focused and direct. A tempting wine.



Les Perrières de Lafleur Bordeaux Supérieur 2020 94 View So perfumed, really quite floral with ripe black fruits and mineral touches on the nose. Such purity and power on the palate but weightless too, the flavours and texture float across the palate. It’s lean, almost austere if it weren't for the ripe fruit - blackcurrant, black cherry and touch of damson giving the layers. So much energy and persistence with structure, detail and precision. The mineral, chalky tang on the tongue gives the terroir definition while the florality, and ripe fruit flavours show off the beautiful Bouchet. Cool and refreshing - a beautiful and beguiling wine that needs time before it really shines.



Château Angélus, Carillon d'Angélus St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 93 View Gorgeous purity on the nose, open and expressive, the florality - rose, iris and violets give a lovely scent. Cool blue fruits, ripe but well defined with a thrilling and vibrant acidity alongside a touch of sweetness giving things a lift. There’s an ease about this, still complex, but it’s smooth and supple with firm tannins, softly gripping and giving the structure. Feels confident but not showy with a wide structure and clear backbone. I love the liquorice and cola aspects and the subtle spice. Ripeness is clearly there, but there’s no excess - the tension and energy remain from the start. Structured and suave.



Château Angludet Margaux 2020 93 View Beautiful florality on the nose, fragrant and so inviting with purple flowers, vanilla and creamy dark black fruit. Lovely definition of blackcurrant, black cherry and strawberry fruit on the palate, crystalline and pure, gentle but still so flavourful, nothing stick out of place. A delightfully balanced and easy to enjoy glass of wine - pretty Margaux signature with freshness and energy throughout. Well made and a nice buy. Excellent acidity and sense of life from start to finish. Not trying too hard but pure and pleasant.



Château Beauregard Pomerol 2020 93 View A medicinal and herbal nose full of savoury notes; sage, blackcurrants, tomato leaf, cherries and raspberries. Fine tannins meld with bright and vibrant red fruit on the palate with a gentle acidity alongside spice and fragrance from the Cabernet Franc. Open and generous.



Château Bélair-Monange, Haut Roc Blanquant St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 93 View Herbal and bramble notes on the nose, lovely density here, a gently calm acidity with a depth of flavour that is so appealing. It retains a light touch in terms of texture, quite clean, while firm tannins give the expansion in the mouth but with a focused flavour that is a combination of blackcurrant, slate, liquorice and anise - slightly medicinal and richly fruited. A really lovely combination. Purity and a sense of classicism. Still with a juicy and succulent mid-palate. Great texture and freshness with delicate layering going on. Far from a simple wine but so well integrated - nothing sticking out. Impressive.



Château Belgrave Haut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé) 2020 93 View Juicy and supple, a lovely force. Mouthwatering acidity has the slightest sweetness as well as saltiness, giving a combination of savoury, fruity and minerality on the palate. Tannins are prominent and coat the mouth but they are fine and firm, giving a wide frame. It slowly expands in the mouth, growing in structure but all quite gracefully. The fruit and oak feel well handled. Cool, minty fresh, with a lift on the finish. It’s charming. A pure Cabernet expression that is very drinkable with classic Médoc markers. Not trying too hard at all.



Château Bellevue St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 93 View Rich and pronounced nose full of floral aromas and black bramble fruit. Sharp tones, with quite dry tannins and high acidity, the individual elements not yet fully harmonising, but I like the soft chalkiness and this has power and drive. Feels on the heftier side with oak tones and hints of alcohol on the finish. At 15% alcohol it is quite a force in the glass, although has great acidity.



Château Berliquet St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 93 View Gorgeous fragrance on the nose, really so inviting and scented. Smooth and supple, crisp and fresh, lovely purity of expression here, still quite subtle and delicate, salty, tangy, wild herbs, liquorice, clove and dark chocolate. Not bright in so much as the fruits are quite dark - blackcurrant and cherry, but such concentration with a lightness of touch. Very well worked, focused, pure, detailed, decisive and forward with chalky tannins, expressive of terroir. Lovely style on show here. Another amazingly good wine from this stable in 2020.



Château Bourgneuf Pomerol 2020 93 View Gorgeous nose, so expressive with tobacco, dark chocolate, blackcurrants and roses. Ripe and juicy, this has a lovely energy to it, but also quite a mouthcoating tannic frame, fine but firm, well integrated but definitely present and giving the focus right now while the plum, fig, pomegranate and black cherry flavours slowly expand outwards. This has a glamour to it, a shiny side, while still being relatively knitted down. I love the juicy core, it’s so bright and vibrant, but it is being overshadowed by the tannins and the almost dry, cedar edges that linger on the tongue, giving a sharpness and bitterness. Lovely complexity though with nuance and the detail. Well delivered with polish but needs more time.



Château Branas Grand Poujeaux Moulis-en-Médoc 2020 93 View Smooth and quite seductive, this has a full frame, concentrated core and sense of elegance. Tannins have grip and coat the mouth but they're also refined and support the ripe yet focused blackcurrant and black cherry fruit. This has a sense of style with lots of freshness and focus. It's not ready to drink, in that it has tension and will be more expressive and soft in a few years, but excellent potential here. A soft smokiness with hints of salinity give nuance and interest.



Château Calon Ségur, Marquis de Calon Ségur St-Estèphe 2020 93 View Fresh berries, quite ripe and forward on the nose, more fruity with some chocolate and cinnamon notes. Super-high acidity, really quite mouthwatering on initial impact, this has a nice weight and balance in the mouth, a soft plumpness and wide frame. Nothing too much, it keeps the intensity but also the focus. You do get a sense of the hot vintage in the slightly spiced undercurrent but this has a nice playfulness. It's bouncy and lively, really accessible, integrated, very slightly grippy tannins. Good push from start to finish. Round and smooth, easy to have with food, lovely generosity and openness while keeping the strict St-Estèphe touch.



Château Cantemerle Haut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé) 2020 93 View Lovely perfumed fragrance on the nose, ripe black fruits and scented flowers - Parma violets. Juicy and clean, this has lovely weight and texture, great acidity and juiciness with a delicate sweetness, but countered with cool, fresh, minty blackcurrants. Not trying too hard, still with some coolness - blue fruits, berries and black cherries with a clean texture. Sleek, well balanced. Lovely weight. Everything very well done here. Good drive, classic and well framed. Very easy to like.



Château Carbonnieux Pessac-Léognan 2020 93 View Salty and tangy, this has excellent energy and persistence, really driving from start to finish in a straight line, giving expression and nuance. Well delivered, good bitter edges as well as bright and shiny citrus - a real mix of orange peel, lemon, lime, fragrant lychee and perfumed tones. Aromatic, energetic, frame and texture. Lovely coolness. Lots going on with style and signature.



Château Carbonnieux Pessac-Léognan 2020 93 View This delivers a lovely streamlined, mineral-edged palate full of blackcurrant, plum and black cherry fruit. It’s quite potent in that you get heat on the mid-palate, suggesting high alcohol which detracts a little form the overall enjoyment and makes this a little severe. But there is nice freshness and summery red berry fruits and herbal accents underneath so give this time.



Château Clerc Milon, Pastourelle de Clerc Milon Pauillac 2020 93 View Perfumed, raspberry and strawberry fruit, red and floral, pretty on the nose, roses and sweet strawberries. Lithe and supple, this has a nice bounce to it, plump, super-juicy and fun, gorgeous sweetness and plushness to it, round and friendly. Lovely push of red fruits with a hint of herbal medicinal edges at the back and some very soft spicing. You can't help but smile when you drink this. Approachable, very complete and full. A great glass of wine here.



Château Cos d'Estournel, Pagodes de Cos St-Estèphe 2020 93 View RIpe dark fruits on the nose, smells fleshy with liquorice, tobacco, dried herb and dark chocolate flecks. Smooth and sleek on the palate, gorgeous texture and weight in the mouth. Grippy and mouthfilling with powdery tannins that gently support the rich fruit profile. A bold, confident wine with chew and flesh and lots of appeal. One for sooner drinking to enjoy the youthful opulence but will age too.



Château Cos d'Estournel, Pagodes de Cos Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2020 93 View Thick citrus fruits - honey-edged lemon, lime, orange peel, grapefruit and pineapple on nose and palate. Full with lots of character and personality. High acidity does well to match the richer palate - keeping the energy and liveliness - with texture and grip. Nicely detailed with power and persistence.



Château Dassault St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 93 View Juicy and playful, this strikes the right balance between just-chewy tannins and fresh acidity, with both black and red cherry, strawberry and blackcurrant fruits at play. I like the styling here, the texture by the mid-palate is softly chalky and powdery, with lots of minty freshness that give the overall width. A more lightly framed wine than some in terms of texture and weight on the palate, but this has tons of flavour with defined, energetic fruit and clove-spiced tannins that give the frame. Lots going on and lots of nuance. Give this time.



Château de La Dauphine Fronsac 2020 93 View Ripe and juicy fruits on the nose, bramble and bright blue fruit. Lovely high acidity with a touch of sweet tangy raspberry and cherry fruit combined with clear minerality, giving a sweet and salty combination, and such a great weight on the palate. Very well delivered, refined and elegant, crystalline and vibrant. Classic, cool, soft, round - this will be supremely enjoyable in a few years. A great buy. Consultant Julien Viaud.



Château de Myrat Sauternes (2ème Cru Classé) 2020 93 View A little closed on the nose, not so expressive, same on the palate, quite sombre and not so alive with a thick, creamy honey, vanilla and caramel note, more dulce de leche than zesty and vibrant. It does have charm though, and a place at the table - it would be amazing with ice cream.



Château de Pez St-Estèphe 2020 93 View Fragrant blackcurrant, some bramble touches on the nose. Smooth but also stony on the palate, this has a nice weight and texture; immediately open and expressive, expansive as well. Nothing sticking out, I love the crushed stone aspect, not too mineral but a lick of pencil lead. Juicy core, lots of life and energy here, really very joyful, doesn’t have some of the austerity of others. Concentrated, defined, well textured with balance - very well worked, a good mouthfeel. Intensity but juiciness and still lightness of touch, feels accessible now but will also age. Aged for 15 months, 50% new oak, 50% one year. A blend of 51% Cabernet Sauvignon, 43% Merlot, 3% Cabernet Franc and 3% Petit Verdot.



Château de Pressac St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 93 View Juicy and lively with lots of liquorice and dark chocolate flavours lacing the blackcurrant, raspberry, blueberry and plum fruit. Feels well worked with balanced acidity and a super sleek texture and I love the limestone touches - the salinity and minerality. Tannins are fine and well integrated. There's a classicism to this despite being a big wine - clearly well structured - but this has lovely pure acidity, clean fruit profile and long length. Feels supremely well made - one I definitely wanted another glass of! Understated charm and a great value pick here.



Château des Fougères, Clos Montesquieu Graves 2020 93 View Dark bramble tones with purple flowers, smells lovely. Smooth and easy to enjoy, vibrant, punchy red fruits on the palate, more strawberry and raspberry with excellent acidity and really fine tannins that have a liquorice and a minty tang to them. Pumped up, this feels well delivered, clean, crisp, with bite. I love the dark chocolate creaminess on the end; still with focus, weight and freshness.



Château du Tertre Margaux (5ème Cru Classé) 2020 93 View Spicy on the nose, with cinnamon, exotic spices, paprika and clove more than fruit at the moment. The palate is more lightly framed than some Margaux, more delicate with less overt texture and weight, but still quite high acidity so it comes across as a little less impactful, with a creamy milk chocolate, salty undercurrent. A little closed right now, although overall there's balance. Feels delicate and well worked, just not hugely forward and expressive at this stage.



Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, Le Petit Ducru de Ducru Beaucaillou St-Julien 2020 93 View Gorgeous milk chocolate on the perfumed nose which also shows roses and blackcurrants. Supple and agile, this flows nicely in the mouth. Grainy texture, the flavours of medicinal herbs, anise, clove, a touch of liquorice with dark bramble fruits spread out across the mouth with a little bitterness on the cheeks and tongue, but good density and focus and I love the powdery tannins. Juicy, precise and focused. A nice effort with good overall freshness. I like the comforting, texture. A blend of 78% Merlot, 18% Cabernet Sauvignon, 4% Petit Verdot. Aged 12 months, 30% new oak.



Château Durfort-Vivens, Le Plateau Margaux 2020 93 View Perfumed on the nose, aromatic and open - beguiling. Juicy and plush with a nice balance of vibrant, well-integrated tannins, fruit forwardness, fresh acidity and overall weight. Nicely structured with width and density - feels a touch serious at this point with liquorice, dark black fruits and minty touches - all with bite and tang. Lean but nuanced and detailed. The most compelling and complete of the terroir range.



Château Feytit-Clinet Pomerol 2020 93 View Ripe and full on the palate, really gorgeous weight in the perfumed, filling tannins, just stopping short of being too liquorice. The fruit has a dried raisin edge, with rich and powerful black cherry and plum flavours. A little closed and tight right now, the texture puts up a wall and stops some of the fruit enjoyment. It does have a nice frame and weight, and there is a sleekness here, but it's also a bit oaky on the mid-palate and finish with a cinnamon and clove tang that sticks out. Plenty of structure and life, this will be delicious.



Château Fonbadet Pauillac 2020 93 View Succulent and grippy, with a cool blue fruit and chalky mineral edge, wet stones, slate and saltiness then coming through alongside blackcurrant and black cherries. This has soft muscles, gently flexing, giving a push to the fruit as well as supplying overall definition. Tannins are there but are fine and crisp. Power here, confidence as well; it's not too much with tension and focus. Pauillac-might but delicate.



Château Fonplégade St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 93 View Smooth and round, this has lots of life and a lovely bite to the blackcurrant, blueberry and bitter dark chocolate-edged black cherries. Nuanced and characterful, with edges of spice, toast, clove and cinnamon that are a presently a bit dominant and harsh. It's not the broadest, a little bit reserved and tense still, but I like the directness and the bitter chocolate touches. Just feels a little bit oaky right now and it shuts down on the finish. Has good potential as it feels well made and has precision.



Château Franc Mayne St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 93 View Juicy and so lively on the palate, this really is quite joyful, with a burst of strawberry, raspberry and red cherry fruit within softly chalky tannins and menthol edges. I love the ease of this, it's round and approachable with a good tannic frame and I adore the perfumed red fruits. It's perhaps not as big or broad as some, yet it's more refined despite the pronounced tannins. Sleek, saline and focused. A softer expression of St-Emilion and the 2020 vintage, but lots to like here.



Château Grand-Puy Ducasse Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2020 93 View Milk chocolate laced black fruits on the nose - smells deep and inviting. Smooth, round and full, clearly powerful and concentrated from the get go. The structure is quite tight, tannins are pronounced and grippy though plush not severe or edgy. They support the very ripe fruit - a sense of heat and high alcohol abounds but it manages to stay just the right side of too much giving a hefty wine with backbone, structure and lots of potential for ageing. Acidity is there underneath but you don't feel it so much above the ripe fruit and firm tannins. A massive and characterful wine with lots of Pauillac typicity.



Château Haut-Brion, Le Clarence de Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2020 93 View Dark fruits on the nose, plum and blackcurrant with a gentle fragrance. Nice body and weight in the mouth, round and juicy, plump and alive with lovely energy and focus. Tannins are fine and do well to give quite a wide frame while the fruit stays in the centre. Lovely lingering fruit and spiced flavours on the mid-palate, this is long and really keeps the intensity from start to finish with a menthol, aerated aspect. Feels extremely well made, not pushed too hard, everything in balance. Juicy, supple, crunchy even with a hint of silky creaminess at the back. Not massively layered but packing a punch in terms of flavour and purity. 1.5% Petit Verdot completes the blend.



Château L'Enclos Pomerol 2020 93 View Gorgeous heady fruity ripe nose, showing some Pomerol glamour. Nice weight with juicy acidify but it’s also quite rich and serious with perfumed scents alongside strong liquorice and clove spice. Focused and quite tense at the moment in terms of texture, though the tannins are supple and this also has clarity and precision with pencil lead, cola cubes, dark chocolate, bitter herbal elements and cocoa powder. Characterful.



Château La Commanderie St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 93 View Silky and seductive, this is bold and concentrated, a hulk of a wine with a real sense of ripe to overripe fruit, it's verging on liqueur flavours with alcohol and oak clearly evident, though the texture really is quite something, so ultra-smooth. While the flavours are all a bit in your face today, this will be lovely once it calms down. Very well worked, just one for the long haul.



Château La Commanderie, Cuvée Rubis Lalande-de-Pomerol 2020 93 View Lovely aromatic expression on the nose, alive and forthcoming. Deep, dark, rich and black fruited. Supple and succulent, this is gorgeous. Lovely weight in the mouth, rich tannins, fine but ever so slightly textured, like silky strands that have an edge of coffee, bitter dark chocolate and slate. Concentrated and composed. It’s strong, this is not a simple or light wine, but it’s delivered so well. It’s soft in its big approach with a really juicy core. A stand out and one to look out for. Still youthful, so give this a few years or a long carafe, but I like the detail and the nuance, and the overall style. Confident and outrageously charming.



Château La Grave Pomerol 2020 93 View Liquorice, blue fruits, pomegranate, floral scents and almost a jammy touch to the fruit aromas. Slightly chunky on the palate, rich and dense with a kick of liquorice, tobacco, clove and bitter dark chocolate. Feels a little tense still, lots going on, but coiled, not yet ready to play. There’s a sleekness for sure, it’s well worked, precision going on, but this is also potent and a little restricted on the finish. Touches of cool blue fruit, mint and slate on the final flavour. Feels like good potential but this is a bit shy right now. Long undercurrent of length, though. Potent and pure, just hiding.



Château La Louvière Pessac-Léognan 2020 93 View Dark fruits, crushed stones, liquorice and purple flowers on the nose. Lovely freshness and sense of life, acidity is high but really balances the ripe fruit. Energetic and easy to enjoy, everything in place with nothing sticking out. An enjoyable and easily accessible wine that's ready to approach and enjoy now but will also continue to mature. Clean, crisp, juicy and finessed, a pristine quality to the fruit and such beautiful acidity making this a fun and totally moreish wine. I love the herbal/mentholated finish too! A great wine.



Château La LouvièreBlanc Pessac-Léognan 2020 93 View Soft floral notes with orchard and stone fruit nuances on the nose. Bright and sharp, this is full of life with zingy citrus fruits - lemon, lime and pineapple with high acidity. Not so texturally deep but retains a sense of focus and determination from start to finish. Really easy to drink and easy to like with a long, salty-edged lemon juice finish.



Château La Rose Sarron Graves (Ambassadeur de Graves) 2020 93 View Rich and heady on the nose - fragrant blackcurrant. Plush, fleshy and ripe but delicately so with mouthcating tannins that have a gentle refinement to them, not massy but softly fleshy. Well worked and balanced giving the roundness you want with depth and width but not too much. Very approachable with excellent energy and refinement. This has charm and so much to like with blue fruits, blueberries, black cherries and plums, cooling menthol hints and touches of liquorice at the end. A really great effort.



Château La Rousselle Fronsac 2020 93 View Perfumed and aromatic on a nose which displays roses, pink flowers, raspberries, strawberries and cherries. Vibrant and alive, juicy and supple, generous in terms of persistence of flavour but well balanced with a fine line of powdery and chewy tannins. Clean and linear fruit, focused on gorgeous blue fruit and cola before a minty fresh finish. Lots of energy, grippy tannins in the best way, the terroir shining through. Plenty of elegance and grace on show. This is fantastic.



Château Labégorce Margaux 2020 93 View Beautiful, perfumed blackcurrants on the nose, smells lovely. Juicy and supple, this has a nice roundness and a fleshy texture in the glass while still being quite focused and streamlined. This has a sleekness to the tannins, the fruit goes in one line from start to finish, so it’s not so expansive or particularly deep but does have a nice style to it. Good acidity, concentration and freshness. Focused, driven, clean with precision. Classic, easy to drink and to recommend.



Château Lafleur-Gazin Pomerol 2020 93 View Heady nose, perfumed black fruits and chocolate touches. Structured and poised, this is charming from the first sip, definitely rich and concentrated but remains fresh, firm and focused - linear even, with a tang to the ripe fruit. It loses a little density towards the finish, just settling but the mouthwatering acidity and freshness is carried from beginning to end really well. I love the crushed stone texture..



Château Lafleur, Les Pensées de Lafleur Pomerol 2020 93 View Savoury nose full of chocolate, dark fruits, herbs and menthol spice - deep and dense with sweet violet aromas too. Power and the density, generous, charming and open - fruit forward with dark liquorice, cool blue fruit and clear salinity. I love the hint of juiciness and the liquorice aspect, it’s serious, brooding and layered but at the same time so discrete and so well delivered - polished to perfection. Characterful and intense but so moreish.



Château Lafon-Rochet St-Estèphe (4ème Cru Classé) 2020 93 View This has a delicate, seductive charm to it, slowly displaying scented blueberries and raspberries before layers of salty minerality, liquorice and cooling blue fruits come into play. It’s not immediately upfront, more calm and collected, slowly growing in stature and presence. Tannins are fine but mouthcoating; this isn't a light wine but is elegant. Textured, chalky wet stone and a grainy element with tobacco and liquorice. Impressive complexity and drama. Sophisticated, intellectual, luminous and detailed. Sublime and just gets better and better.



Château Larmande St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 93 View Forward and upfront, good liveliness to this, with bright acidity but also just a gorgeous, creamy blue fruit element - ripe and fresh blueberry. Not massively complex or nuanced right now, but framed well. Stylish and linear, sleek is the best word, but it's more clean and clear with precision and a sublime clarity. Not much weight, tannins are integrated, then just a hint of clove on the finish. Either it's supremely elegant and just a light refreshing style or it's a little shy right now. Either way, this offers lots of appeal. Salty liquorice, slight austerity, too, and good potential. Elegantly floral.



Château Laroze St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 93 View Juicy and supple, with lovely fleshy tannins - not chewy but mouthfilling with a chalky texture. I also really like the cool blue fruits and salty touches. It's not the most detailed right now, but is fresh and feisty. Bold and characterful, perhaps stops a little short, the texture just taking away from the fruit persistency, but this has structure and feels well worked. It's dark and brooding, the liquorice is apparent, but this will be delicious.



Château Larrivet Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2020 93 View Such a perfumed nose of roses and violet-edged blackcurrants and plums. Fragrant and alluring. Also bright and floral on the palate, really quite marked with nuance and detail. Lovely expression, it’s not super-ripe or in your face, more delicate yet still quite dark with lots of sticky liquorice and cinnamon edges. Cool, crushed stone element gives freshness and expanse. Really quite juicy, though also lean on the palate. Not hugely wide, more vertical in depth, with tons of freshness, mintiness and spice however, the acidity is there and the tannins are fine. Just remains quite focused and sleek with a cool blue fruit edge and lots of salty minerality that lingers on the finish. Well worked, needs more time.



Château Lascombes Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2020 93 View Liquorice and cola cubes on the nose. Vibrant and punchy, this is forward and quite bold, with lashings of dark chocolate, slate, cola and clove spice, all very upfront and giving. I love the texture and overall weight. It’s not hugely ripe or chewy, definitely more sleek and suave, with a confidence and cool, mouthwatering acidity full of wet stones and saltiness. Still needs time to come together but refreshing and full of life. Gently muscular, with attractive sculpting.



Château Latour-Martillac Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2020 93 View Crunchy with real bite, this is both juicy and ripe but also clean and crisp with quite a narrow, tense core of fruit and freshness. It’s well worked, great texture and push. Perhaps lacking a bit in complexity or nuance, still quite streamlined and focused - less expansive and expressive at this point but good intensity and structure. Powdery tannins, crushed stone texture. Just stops a little short and feels a bit potent.



Château LatourPauillac Pauillac 2020 93 View Soft, delicate aromatics on the nose which is fragrant and appealing. Gentle roses, cherries and strawberries. Searing and bright, this is touching on severe, that bite and crispness you get with high acidity and lively red fruits but soft and chalky too alongside a wet-stone grip. A touch of spice in the background. Feels complete and detailed, still super-youthful and tense, it’s strict and taut in the mouth, but has appealing aromatics and floral scents that fill the frame while the fruit stays in the middle. Succulent and mouthwatering.



Château Le Bon Pasteur Pomerol 2020 93 View Full and expressive on the nose with rich, dark fruits, cherry, blackcurrant and blueberry. Sleek and coiled on the palate, you can feel the concentration and the power but it's all in one line at the moment, nicely wrapped up by firm, liquorice and tobacco laced tannins that keep the definition and the tension. Extremely youthful and not speaking so loudly but feels well worked with nothing pushed too much just working with the hot vintage. Has bite and a sense of style to it, still with clear toasted, oak and clove spice on the finish that will soften over the next few years.



Château Le Thil Pessac-Léognan 2020 93 View Ginger and clove spiced black fruit on the nose, really aromatic but gentle, quite perfumed in a dark way. Sharp and tangy, lovely bright acidity yet with a really intense piercing fruit flavour, a tanginess - quite linear and streamlined. Wood spice gives the frame - there is tension here, a focus and precision with bite. It's darkly charming, punchy but still lean with mineral markers. Not overly exuberant or plush at all, much more refined with energy and concentration underneath. I love the expression, clarity and precision. Still serious, not overly generous right now, but this has sleek frame and a sense of style to it.



Château Léoville-Las Cases, Clos de Marquis St-Julien 2020 93 View Beautiful fragrance, so floral and open, pink and purple flowers with red and black fruits. Lively, expressive but rich, heavily scented with hints of milk chocolate. Supple, this has energy from the start, yet there is an immediate density and a savoury edge of black liquorice and aniseed with some fresh mint and a continuing florality. Still a little exuberant, coiled and pent up, but detailed and nuanced. The fruit purity and precision is excellent, the weight is perfect and this has an undercurrent of soft salinity, a minerality with wet stone nuances. Will take a few years to come around, still with a kick of heat on the finish that suggests it’s a serious wine with more to give. Such a long finish.



Château Lilian Ladouys St-Estèphe 2020 93 View Clean and crisp, this is smooth and satisfying, silky and expressive with lovely chalky sensation to the well-integrated tannins and high acidity. Balanced weight on the palate, this feels well worked and charming. I love the gentle framing, it still has definition and push, but the red and cool blue fruit and herbal accents are more to the fore than the texture right now giving lots of nuance and detail. First year in organic conversion.



Château Lynch-Bages, Echo de Lynch-Bages Pauillac 2020 93 View Bramble fruit, toasty aromas and soft florality. Structured and serious from the get go with super fine tannins that fill the mouth and coat the tongue and cheeks, but with a cool, graphite grip to them. Supple but not plush at all, definitely more lean but not strict as this has a soft chew giving a lovely appealing, welcome weight in the mouth. Juicy and vibrant, this has energy and life but remaining refined and elegant, nothing has been overworked here. A really impressive second wine with terroir speaking. Succulent and easy but also confident and well built.



Château Marquis d'Alesme Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2020 93 View Juicy and upfront, this is deep and rich with a dominant aspect of liquorice, salty stones, dark chocolate and cola, giving this a bit of a savoury and heady aspect with the fruit in the background slightly. Excellent weight on the palate, I like the firm structure and the integrated tannins. Serious and confident, I love the energy and the texture, it’s just a great density in the mouth, not too thick but the concentration matched by the acidity, and the freshness is great. Juicy and balanced. Quite tannic overall, but lovely life and lift at the end. Well worked.



Château Marsau Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2020 93 View Smooth and supple, a lovely core of juicy red fruits. Scented with herbal touches, rosemary, cinnamon and clove giving this a touch of piquance on the mid-palate which is gentle and supportive. Stylish, perfumed and nuanced, still sleek with tension causing a certain linearity at this point; certainly not super-ripe and plush. Lovely, gentle, delicate freshness and lift on the finish. Red fruits with some medicinal edges, then a clean, salty, wet stone and slate element that lingers. A shining wine in 2020.



Château Meyney St-Estèphe 2020 93 View Lovely aromatic expression, floral and richly scented with ripe black cherry and salty blueberry. Cool and charming, this makes an impact straight away with a push of ripe, gently chewy tannins which expand and coat the mouth. More expansive and less narrow than some from this appellation at this point. Feels a bit more approachable but still with structure and push. Lots of freshness, wide, minty and salty. Nuanced, savoury and satisfying.



Château Monregard la Croix Pomerol 2020 93 View Gorgeous florality, really puts you in Pomerol. Smells rich and ripe, dark berries, scented and full. Smooth and supple, gorgeous bounciness, but also a crystalline aspect to the blue fruits. Cool centre, clearly powerful, you can tell there is density here, but it's not too much, stops short of being muscular, but it does have a firmness. Extremely likeable, some saltiness with clove and aniseed. Compelling with a round mouthfeel. The texture is good, the tannins are well integrated. They really didn't try too hard here and it's all the better for it. Aged for 14 months and in 30% new oak.



Château Montlandrie Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2020 93 View Herbal floral black fruits on the nose, deep, darkly scented and beguiling - this draws you in on the nose. Supple and alive in the glass, a great combination of plush and tangy fruit, high acidity and a lovely wet slate, pencil lead and graphite minerality. Detailed, dark and savoury with a liquorice, cinnamon and coffee bite on the finish. Direct and focused, with a touch of sweetness but also cool and fresh blueberry fruit. Will be easy to drink and give lots of enjoyment in time.



Château Montlandrie Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2020 93 View Pulsing with life and energy here, delicious mouthcoating tannins, ripe but super liquorice too, giving a dark tone and savoury element to the palate. Not super-high acidity, enough to give freshness, but this is a little more serious. It's well worked, presented excellently, in balance with focus and precision. Supple fruit, lovely blackcurrant and creamy cherries alongside an iron-rich mineral tang. Well made, interesting - easy to drink with terroir on show.



Château Montrose, Dame de Montrose St-Estèphe 2020 93 View Soft purple flowers on the nose, quite perfumed and seductive tones with ripe black fruit, peonies, blueberries and plums. Rich and supple, round with mouthwatering acidity - clean and crisp, steely and mineral with a core of crushed stones, pencil lead, slate and liquorice-edged black fruits. Power and concentration - it's plush and potent, but also quite tight with the flavours expanding vertically. Not as generous and openly friendly at this point but so svelte and well worked with a sense of style to it.



Château Pavie Decesse St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 93 View Dark, rich and brooding nose full of savoury liquorice, the fruit almost in the background, but you get a sense of heat and ripeness. Full and serious, smooth and unctuous, the tannins are grainy and a bit firm, so they give a sense of leanness on the palate, but the flavours are of spiced blackcurrants, redcurrants, roses and perfume. Juicy and halfway between being plump and being straight. It has a lovely sweet element, while still being clean and direct. Textured, lingering and fun.



Château PavieAromes de Pavie St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 93 View Blackcurrant and bramble fruit, perfumed, ripeness and richness, medicinal herbs and blue fruits. Nicely detailed. Punchy and bright, the tannins are clean and a touch tight but this is generous and appealing. Feels serious and it does have that signature, lean, austere and tightly spiced backbone. Sweet, juicy, tight right now, but confident and stylish, good complexity and lovely licks of terroir.



Château Petit Faurie de Soutard St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 93 View Quite firm and potent, the fruit is edging on liqueur, with ripe blackcurrant, raisin, prune, plum and black cherry. Softly fleshy but with a fresh core - a salty mineral touch that gives nuance, but the oak is also quite present giving the frame and angles and a touch of restriction right now. This has nice promise in the texture and weight on the palate - it's well worked but definitely on the full end of the scale.



Château Petit-Village Pomerol 2020 93 View Sleek and well worked, tannins make the immediate impression. The texture and frame more dominant than the fruit at this point, but I like the quiet seduction of the powdery texture and the dark, perfumed blackcurrant underneath. Smoke, toasty, heat and some green pepper Cabernet flavour stops the fruit short though this is quite suave with powdery, prominent tannins. Classic Pomerol, rich in wood, creamy and will age well.



Château Pibran Pauillac 2020 93 View Fresh nose, violet, mint, dark chocolate and blackcurrants - nicely aromatic. Slightly grainy tannins give the grip here, setting the frame in the mouth and giving the structure. It’s relatively tense, slightly coiled, but with a lovely sleekness to it. You can feel the power here, the limestone salinity giving it a focus and a sense of straightness to the expression but deep too. Lots of blackcurrant and black cherry flavours. I love the juiciness, you get the energy with a menthol, aerated quite wide finish. Feels well worked with excellent depth and length. A wine with great promise. 18 months ageing, 50% new, 50% one year old.



Château Prieuré-Lichine Margaux (4ème Cru Classé) 2020 93 View Supple and generous, grippy tannins, a slate saltiness, fine but present and mouthcoating. Feels a little constricted with its youthful, spicy edging, a touch tight and unyielding. There is a juiciness and underlying acidity, and the fruit is minty, liquorice-tinged, ripe and chewy; this is mostly brawn right now with a muscular power directed quite narrowly. There’s confidence and style though, so give it a few years.



Château Roquetaillade La Grange Graves (Ambassadeur de Graves) 2020 93 View Supple and nicely weighted. Unfussy, gentle and easy, with herbal-edged red fruits, fine, mouthcoating tannins and lively acidity. It's well built with an ease about it despite the underlying power. Approachable, but still with character and nuance.



Château Rouget Pomerol 2020 93 View Heady and concentrated, a deep dark core of blackcurrant and black cherry fruits. Vibrant acidity keeps things lifted and although the muscular tannins coat the mouth giving a soft grip there is nice energy here with a sleek handle on the cool blue fruits, acidity and gorgeous florality. Feels complete, not charming so much right now, but certainly evocative as it's quite forward and confident with strong tobacco, liquorice and clove spice giving the oak on the finish. One to wait for.



Château Saint-Pierre Pomerol 2020 93 View High-toned, expressive, ripe and perfumed. The fruit is there but laced entirely with grippy tannins, though velvety, and lots of liquorice that dominates the palate though there are nice salty mineral edges to this too. Good acidity keeps the energy but this is a fairly hefty style in terms of flavour concentration. I do like the texture, sleek with well-integrated tannins. Not muscular as it’s linear but the tannic frame is bold and imposing - hold on to for a few years.



Château Siran Margaux 2020 93 View Ripe and rich black fruits on the nose, smells heady and fully aromatic in a fruit-forward way, with blackcurrants, berries and sweet Ribena edges. Juicy and supple, nicely lively in the mouth, high acidity, with quite present tannins that are a little bit chalky and enjoyably bitter. Lovely viscous texture at first, with plenty of acidity and succulence, feels extremely youthful and on the edgy side right now, but is rounded, forward and full in body. It's on the richer, riper side and a has a touch of sweet jamminess to it alongside spiced nuance and some terroir influence via the cool, minty salinity. Extremely likeable and one to watch.



Château Soutard St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 93 View Crisp and fresh and just so juicy as well as creamy with blackcurrant, violets, cherry and blueberry. Lovely, bright, crisp expression but still with concentration and depth. Forward, lively, round and complete - not too full or weighty but still focused and pure and with power.



Château St-Georges Côte Pavie St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 93 View Dark and brooding but so sleek, such refinement to the tannins. Juicy, grippy but not overwhelming. There’s a serious, savoury core here: liquorice, clove and slate, a smokiness, too. Lots going on in terms of wood flavours, all present and to the fore but the fruit is excellent, as is the acidity. Well presented, round, full and vibrant. Creamy, very slight tension and linearity but well pulled together. Supple, gently plump and salty. Good definition, persistence and sculpting. Lovely.



Château Tour de Pressac St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 93 View Juicy and alive, a really lovely purity of flavour on the palate, there is an ease and approachability to this. It hasn't been overworked or pushed too far, yet gives a round, plump and forward palate with bright raspberry, strawberry and damson fruits, and lots of freshness. Just a joyful glass of wine. Sows the pretty side of St-Émilion. What's not to like?!



Château Tour Maillet Pomerol 2020 93 View Raisins and dark chocolate on the nose. Energy and sleekness, salty dark chocolate, pencil lead and slate tones give the minerality on the palate, with minty freshness giving the expanse. Fruit is blackcurrant and blackberry, but it's cool, not fleshy. Sleek, driving and persistent. Some wood, but it's integrated. Nicely balanced, a touch of liquorice lingers on the finish aided by a strawberry fleshiness. Not ready yet with clear power and heft, but this will have fans.



Château Tronquoy-Lalande St-Estèphe 2020 93 View Gorgeous milk chocolate aroma on the nose, alongside brambly, ripe blackcurrant and black cherry. Plump fruit alongside marked acidity in the mouth, with a crushed stone aspect to the finish. Svelte, easy, pristine yet deep, with serious dark fruit and a grippy end.



Château Troplong Mondot, Mondot St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 93 View Milk chocolate, violets, roses, lots of vibrant floral aromas with blue and red fruit. Super-fresh and vibrant, a crystalline and finessed aspect to the blueberry, red cherry and damson fruit but remaining quite fine in terms of texture. Focused, not so rich or plush, silky with the limestone giving the strictness, but also precision, sense of purity and salty, slate minerality alongside clove, cinnamon and liquorice. Mouthwatering acidity gives the vibrancy and overall this is round, layered and well balanced with energy and focus. Consistent quality in 2020 with a touch of the Trolong shine and sparkle. Ageing 60% one-year-old barrels, 40% stainless steel tank for 14 months. This is worth stocking up on.



Château Valandraud, Esprit de Valandraud St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 93 View Heady and perfumed, with rich, ripe black fruits. Intriguing and bold. Supple, bouncy, a little more bright than some with a lovely lingering minerality and a salty wet stone touch. Tannins are fine but give the support. Not trying too hard, you get that it’s from a hot vintage but it keeps it in check. Almost sweet, almost chewy, strawberry, red cherry, lovely licks of dark chocolate, limestone, clove and cedar; all melting together. Really nuanced and characterful, feels purposeful. Not yet ready to drink, still has that tight and tense core, but it is delicious, Cool, minty finish.



Château Valandraud, Virginie de Valandraud Bordeaux Blanc 2020 93 View Typical Sauvignon Blanc nose of herbs, peas, apple and stalky elderflower with some white chocolate. Bright, textured and clear, a lovely clean sensation, I like the creamy yet piercing lemon and lime. Thrilling with clarity and elements of chalky, lemon, salty lime, nectarine and bitter orange peel. In a quiet phase but plenty of appeal.



Château Vray Croix de Gay Pomerol 2020 93 View Juicy and plump, lots of plum and fig as well as a medicinal herbal edge. Ripe fruit flavours but the texture and frame are quite lean still with freshness and a cool blue fruit element as well as appealing minerality with crushed stone, pencil lead and slate. Really well worked, it's not there yet, but this has great potential.



Clos Badon Thunevin St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 93 View Plummy, heady, ripe and open - very perfumed with plums, damsons, blackcurrants and black flowers. Tight and tense, streamlined and not so open and generous right now, it’s on the lean side, slightly austere but with a juiciness that suggests nothing was overdone. Lots of liquorice and dark chocolate. Characterful and concentrated yet sophisticated too.



Clos de la Vieille Eglise Pomerol 2020 93 View Juicy, bright strawberry and raspberry fruit, with fine, grainy tannins and a cool minty aspect. Bright, textured, energetic and playful, with fruit to the fore, although there exists plenty of power and intensity.



Clos du Beau-Père Pomerol 2020 93 View Plum liqueur, intense, juicy and concentrated, but also with a lean aspect alongside the spicy backbone. Not so generous at the moment and you do detect the heat of the vintage. Precise and controlled, though. Needs more time to open yet displays a vertical sleekness.



Clos les Grandes Versannes St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 93 View Lovely fresh bramble fruits on the nose and palate, clean and crunchy, this has a nice brightness and energy to it. Not heavy or particularly weighty in terms of texture, but tannins are present and grippy with a salty, metallic touch to them. I like this expression, feels well handled, not tried too hard or pushed too much. Balanced with lots of life, freshness and texture and lovely strawberry red fruit, almost sweet, tart, sour, crunchy and salty. Totally delicious!



Clos Lunelles Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2020 93 View Fragranced and open, forward and alive in the glass. Nicely fruited, warm and bright blackcurrants and blackberries; a good level of focus and detail here. Super-tense on the tongue, puts you squarely on limestone, nothing is hiding here; it’s terroir in the glass.



Clos St-Martin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 93 View A potent and heady nose, full of aromatic expression and soft liqueur notes telling you that this is a serious wine with high alcohol (15%). However, the palate is more refined than expected, with a gentle core of juicy strawberry and blackcurrant fruit with tobacco, cedar and wet stone nuances. Tannins have clear liquorice and smoked oak edges, but they frame the fruit and give the structure. A big style with layers of concentration, tannins and acidity, but really well controlled and delivered with precision. Excellent.



Domaine Simon Blanchard, Guitard St-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion) 2020 93 View Intense aromatics of very ripe, almost perfumed blackcurrants and plums. Mineral, wet stone, slate and pencil lead elements, as well as cool blue fruits. Linear, not so expansive but delivered with poise and control. Nuanced and detailed with some hints of cinnamon and warming spice on the finish. The tannins are seriously firm and spiced - grip comes from a grape skin-like texture and austerity from the acidity. Buy and wait three to five years. Aged in 400-litre barrels.



Vieux Château Certan, La Gravette de Certan Pomerol 2020 93 View Blackcurrant and milk chocolate on the nose, fresh, bright and vibrant with a lovely fragrance. Silky smooth, juicy and clean but dense too, this has weight on the palate with the Cabernet giving it a spiced backbone. Chiseled and expansive with ripe, concentrated red cherries, blueberries and blackcurrants. Immediately quite appealing yet it has a serious edge with liquorice and dark chocolate on the finish. A really complete and satisfying wine that feels well made with lovely Pomerol typicity.



Château Angélus, No.3 St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 92 View Warm, forward and floral. Black fruits, liquorice, dark chocolate. Lovely smooth and silky texture - supple and friendly. I like the depth and concentration but also the real minerality you get: salty wet stones, liquorice, pencil lead and graphite touches. Puts the terroir in the glass with a slow expansion of the dark fruit elements. Great acidity, lots of vibrancy but it’s the metallic tang that sticks out more than anything with some herbal nuances. You get hints of sweetness, fresh mint and herbaceousness; lots going on here. Still quite a savoury style, a direct focus, some sleek tension in the middle, a dark savoury core. The spice from the Cabernet comes through, direct, but lovely detail and precision.



Château Anthonic Moulis-en-Médoc 2020 92 View Supple and lively, this has a nice energy and liveliness from the start with plump, textured, ripe blackcurrants, blackberries and cherries. Smooth, round and weighty, this isn't a showstopper as such, as it's quite delicate and understated but it's got a lovely character with balanced acidity, powdery tannins and tons of easy drinking appeal. Lovely. Eric Boissenot consultant.



Château Badette St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 92 View Rich, potent and full on. Clearly very alcoholic and ripe, with broad shoulders and lots of muscle on show, yet there is refinement. 15% alcohol, but it wears it well; strong and powerful, with concentration and intensity that will soften. The texture is sleek, tannins are fine and incorporated, and there's good acidity. Too much right now but there is style here, the cool blue fruits and liquorice tang are lovely.



Château Balestard La Tonnelle St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Round and full, a chewy sensation to the plush tannins with a cool blue and black fruit combination. Supple and generous, this has a lively feel to it, but is a little weighed down right now by the liquorice element. Punchy and confident, high-toned with tannic heft and a large frame. It will settle but it needs time.



Château Batailley, Les Lions de Batailley Pauillac 2020 92 View Herbal aniseed, medicinal-touched red berries, cherries and raspberries. Nicely fragrant and expressive. Quite tight, a slightly coiled, nervous palate, a lovely push of bright strawberries and chalky, creamy cherries before the tannins become more pronounced and a ton of liquorice, cinnamon, clove, some caramel and toast come into play. Tannins are great and this will be nice in time. It’s a bit strict and serious right now despite the lovely, friendly and juicy core. Lots to like here: strength, power, concentration and refinement. Nothing pushed too hard, just needs more time to integrate. Love the minty fresh finish. A real introduction to the grand vin here and a lot of wine for the money. 3% Cabernet Franc completes the blend.



Château Beauregard Ducasse Graves 2020 92 View Dark and ripe nose, bramble fruits. Supremely smooth and silky yet layered with deep blackcurrant and black cherry fruit, soft minerality, some clove and liquorice spice but balanced and not sticking out. I love the effortless nature of this, the acidity is excellent, the clarity is good with soft minerality and a lifted finish. It's ripe, showing the vintage, but reigned in so nothing is too much. A really delicious wine. Sculpted and charming.



Château Boutisse St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 92 View Fragrant and seductive, herbal, perfumed and freshly fruited. Chewy and ripe, this has a nice texture in the mouth. Expansive and wide, filling the cheeks and coating the tongue with powdery, chalky and salty blackcurrant fruit. More flesh than some but still with freshness and a cool minty touch. It has a dark, savoury middle, clear liquorice and clove. Lots of life. Potent is the word, and there is a lingering feeling of alcohol. It’ll subside so give this time. Well worked.



Château Brown Pessac-Léognan 2020 92 View Smooth and supple, nice bounce to the palate with a creaminess to the blackcurrant and blueberry fruit. Round and gentle, not too much in any one direction. Clean and precise. Tannins have lots of grip but are well integrated. Nice energy and good fun - well worked, intense but balanced. Great freshness, lots of appeal with a liquorice tang on the finish.



Château Canon Pécresse Canon-Fronsac 2020 92 View Heady and potent blackcurrant aromas on the nose with expressive floral elements, too. Really alive and inviting with beautiful texture. Smooth, with intensity of cool blue fruits, blueberries and chalky, creamy black cherries. Round and gentle, yet with plenty of flavour and textural interest in the softly fleshy tannins. Not super-concentrated but has power and complexity, really well delivered and refined. Vibrant, pulsing with energy, expertly weighted in the mouth, minty aspects, liquorice touches and wet stones. Lots going on here.



Château Cap St George St-Émilion (St-Georges St-Émilion) 2020 92 View Heady and perfumed. Lively bramble fruits, sleek, juicy and weighty, with a crushed velvet texture, powdery tannins, cool mint edging, blueberries and black cherries. Lovely clarity and precision. Not the weightiest or most forthright, and still with a bit of a lean centre full of cloves, liquorice and wet stones, but something very nice about this. Love the gentle but piercing savoury elements.



Château Capbern St-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois) 2020 92 View Deep and dark purple fruits on the nose, some perfumed touches, really richly scented. Succulent and juicy, high acidity makes its mark straight away and then settles to a chalky, almost creamy texture. Crushed stones, a saltiness and liquorice flavour along with texture coming through. This has a leanness, it's quite straight and focused with integrated tannins. Long, menthol-tinged ending. Nicely approachable while still being detailed. Not too intense, but it is serious nonetheless. 1% Petit Verdot completes the blend.



Château Capet-Guillier St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 92 View Creamy milk chocolate and bramble fruits on the nose. Soft herbal elements and cool blue fruit nuances. Bright acidity, almost piercing with a high-toned, sharp edge but given life by racy acidity and cooling minty touches. It feels well worked, there’s a style to this, clean and precise. The elements all presented nicely. Perhaps a little tight, but there’s structure and depth here, present tannins giving the weight and layers of flavour. Tension and linearity, focused with clear direction.



Chateau Caronne Ste-Gemme Haut-Médoc 2020 92 View Ripe yet well controlled, I like the texture here, smooth yet supple and weighty in the mouth. Excellent concentration and juiciness in a rich way - thick blueberry and blackcurrant juice, just staying shy of being on the liqueur spectrum. Wood is apparent in the softly drying tannins and the slightly closure of the palate towards the finish but this has good potential. A bold wine, with lots going on, fully charged right now.



Château Chantegrive, Cuvée Caroline Graves 2020 92 View Zesty and creamy and softly mouthwatering, a combination of lemon juice and orange rind giving a touch of bitterness with clear fragrance and oaky tones adding to the density on the palate but just detracting from some of the bright energy. Feels a touch heavy, though will be nice with food. I do like the weighty creaminess and this delivers a lot of flavour.



Château Chauvin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Beautiful aromatics on the nose which is fragrant and full. Bright acidity and a lively red fruit profile on the palate, more strawberry and redcurrant than black fruits, with searing acidity that does come across as a touch drying right now, along with some salty, wet stone notes and lashings of dark chocolate, cedar, cocoa and liquorice. The grainy tannins and woody elements linger on the cheeks and stop the fruit progression a little early, but this has good potential.



Château Clarke Listrac-Médoc 2020 92 View Gorgeous, perfumed blackcurrants, dark chocolate and violets on the nose. Fruity and lively to begin with, but a little bit constricted by the minerality and woody elements such as cedar, tobacco, dark chocolate and clove. Yet, appealing freshness and herbal red fruits underneath. Nice acidity as well, so give this time. Lots of wet stone.



Château Clauzet St-Estèphe 2020 92 View Dark black berries, cherries and plums on the palate with bright acidity that lifts the fruit but this still retains a more rich, opulent, sense of power. Muscular but finessed with a lovely push and persistence from start to finish. The texture is lovely, chalky and powdery yet this retains a firmness which is so appealing too. Nicely complete with a soft stoniness at the end putting you squarely in St-Estephe. Eric Boissenot consultant.



Château Croix Cardinale St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 92 View Gorgeous intensity and weight here, though this has a prominent metallic, slate, pencil lead flavour that is quite dominant at the moment. Ripe but also chewy blue and black fruits are propped up by lively and refreshing acidity. Well worked. Definitely on the tannic side right now, so mouthfilling and with lovely minerality.



Château Croizet Bages Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Dark and brooding on the nose, but so sleek and driving on the palate. Supple and plump, the ripe fruit cushions the palate with a crushed velvet texture, while the liquorice and medicinal herbs give the spiced frame and slight edges to the overall expression. Still feels quite tight on the mid-palate, a little constricted, pent up power, not really showing its full range right now, but well worked and sleek. Feels quite potent with clove on the finish.



Château d’Agassac Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2020 92 View Beautiful expression on the nose which is wild, alive, floral, bright and fruity, showing ripe, almost sweet blackcurrant jam. A lovely palate that combines bouncy vibrant fruit with chalky, velvety tannins that give both freshness and weight. Lovely combination, one for easy drinking with lots of Médoc signatures in the herbal fruit, slate edges, underlying power and overt freshness. Still youthful, fleshy and salty.



Château Dalem Fronsac 2020 92 View Crisp with real bite, upfront and almost sharp and tart, but stays just right with licks of wet stone, dark blackcurrant and liquorice giving that saline, savoury edge. Deep and layered, with real concentration and an intensity of flavour from start to finish, focused and streamlined so coming across as a bit strict but nice overall frame. Juicy too which is lovely. A great buy. A touch of alcohol still present, giving heat and expansive of potency on the finish, but I like this all the same. Impressive and precise.



Château Daugay St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 92 View Crunchy and crisp blue fruits on the palate with lots of perfumed nuances. Feels cool and collected, sleek texture, not plush or too mouthflling but fine and sophisticated. Still with power, though, more about depth of flavour than weight. Well balanced, pulsing with good energy, persistent and forward. Great acidity keeps it fresh and lively. One for sooner drinking given the approachability of the tannins.



Château Dauzac Margaux (5ème Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Juicy and upfront, this has nice energy and life with good acidity and clear texture. Nicely framed with a toasty touch balanced by a hint of sweetness to the blackcurrant and blackberry fruit with some floral accents. Oak and spice are to the fore, just taking over some of the fruit expression at this point with chalky, liquorice and black olive-laced tannins. On the broader, more opulent end of the scale with richness and lots of flavour nuance.



Château de FieuzalBlanc Pessac-Léognan 2020 92 View Stone fruit aromas and flavours on the palate - peach, pear, green apple and gentle pineapple. Nicely balanced and textured with an appealing weight on the mid palate. Loses a touch of energy towards the finish, it's not as bright and freshly acidic as some but this has appeal with bitter, zesty, lively and sharp nuances that all combine to give interest.



Château de Malleret Bordeaux Blanc 2020 92 View Lemon and fresh herbs on the nose. Peas and freshly cut grass. A touch of peach sweetness also, just giving a mid-palate depth, while the high acidity, lemon, lime and orange pith does most of the talking. Sharp and almost sour yet cool and fresh too with weight and structure from the oak.



Château de Malleret Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2020 92 View Smoke, liquorice, cola, cedar and tobacco on the nose. Juicy and alive, a lovely crushed velvet texture. Gently weighty, direct and persistent. It’s not hugely expressive, more quietly confident, the flavours expanding and settling, deepening vertically rather than by width. Cool minty touches edged with fresh and dried herbs. Beguiling but give it time.



Château de Pez2nd St-Estèphe 2020 92 View Herbs, aniseed and liquorice combined with red and black fruits. Generous, friendly, juicy, supple, but nicely textured and with a lovely balance. Creamy, chalky and also austere, with bright red fruits, acidity and a texture which lingers on the tongue. It’s not plush or mouthfilling, but it is pronounced and gives the gentle definition to the palate. There’s a nice ease to this while still putting you in St-Estèphe. Nothing complex or harsh - such easy drinking. You have the tannins, you have the grip, but it’s gentle, chalky, calm and comfortable. A great value wine. Aged for 12 months, one-third new oak.



Château de Portets Graves (Ambassadeur de Graves) 2020 92 View Gorgeous aromatics on the nose, dark chocolate, flowers and blackcurrant. Smooth and supple, generous and round in the mouth with a real vein of iron minerality. This feels supremely well worked, the smoothness is so likeable and the balance is great. Soft strawberry and red fruit flavours, some soft herbal aspects and good crunchy appeal with a salty tang. This has understated charm for sure. I love the tannins, they are plush and give the mouthfeel but overall this has a gentle charm with nuance and interest.



Château Destieux St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Potent and strong on the nose, really quite perfumed and liqueurish. A tour de force on the palate in the chewy, ripe, grippy tannins, but this retains a sleek core of defined blackcurrant and plum fruit. There are herbal elements here, exotic spice touches and limestone terroir markers in the salinity. It's a little bit tense right now, all coiled up and not really expanding too much, focused and held in line by the oak which is very much to the fore. Lots going on here with enojyable bitterness lingers at the end.



Château Doisy-Védrines Sauternes (2ème Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Thick and honeyed, with flecks of bright lemon zest acidity and a lemon sherbet tang dotting the palate which otherwise remains quite caramelised and heavy, although it's countered by pronounced acidity.



Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, La Croix Ducru Beaucaillou St-Julien 2020 92 View Really perfumed, lovely rose and violet notes on the nose, floral, aromatic and expressive. Supple, round and quite tense, this has a buzzy energy to it, a little lean and spiced right now, some coarse, grippy tannins, but nice vertical layering. Well framed with clear power but well controlled with freshness and succulence to the blackcurrant and blueberry fruits.



Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, Madame de Beaucaillou Haut-Médoc 2020 92 View Medicinal herbs and dark fruits - smells forward and nuanced with a soft perfumed element too. A gourmet style with bright acidity and a saline tang. There’s focus, freshness and underlying power. A serious wine with a full body, minty freshness and structure. Plush, succulent, perhaps not overly complex but it really delivers for the price and will age. Firm and grippy finish. Snap this up!



Château Duhart-Milon, Moulin de Duhart Pauillac 2020 92 View Bramble tones, lovely herbal raspberries and black cherries and milk chocolate - fragrant and scented. Taut and streamlined on the palate, succulent and supple, a lovely purity with crystalline fruit and grippy tannins softly edged with dark chocolate, all very round and nicely weighted on the tongue. Excellent energy yet still with depth, this is approachable and really enjoyable.



Château Durfort-VivensLe Hammeau Margaux 2020 92 View Rose petals, plum and blackberries - ripe with more density on the palate than Les Plantes. Tannins are plush, with a crushed velvet texture but with a cool, blue fruit core. Still keep lean in terms of fruit and acidity, streamlined and direct but lovely energy and precision with graphite and liquorice minerality. Not so charming at this point but shows great promise.



Château Faurie de Souchard St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Ripe and heavily fragranced on the nose, smells brooding but inviting. Supple but full, high acidity gives a bounce to the very dark fruits; blackcurrant, raisin, plum and blueberry, while the chewy tannins have flesh and grip. This has a lovely vein of freshness - a minty, salty core that is so appealing with edges of sticky liquorice, toast and smoked oak. Still very much in its youthful phase. The finish leaves a touch of bitterness that detracts from the beautifully fruity and vibrant start. Give this time.



Château Ferrande Graves 2020 92 View Plush and ripe, tannins are mouthfilling and grippy giving support to the blackcurrant and black cherry fruit with dried herbs, clove and liquorice spiced edges. Feels very full on and in your face, upfront, overt and opulent. I like the confidence though and there is a sense of detail and clarity to the elements which i love and the almost sweet but salty acidity is excellent. Feels extremely well worked, but give it time.



Château Fombrauge St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Dark and ripe, suave, sleek and savoury. Striking and linear from start to finish. Clearly powerful, with concentration and intensity of flavour. Excellent acidity and life in general. It's still precise and tense which does restrict the overall expression, just putting the liquorice and minty freshness ahead of the black bramble fruits, but this has been well handled. A lovely, tight, liquorice-tinged wine. 15% alcohol gives a hefty feel but is integrated thanks to the acidity and the fresh, stony nature. A lot to like and true to style.



Château Fonroque St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Scented black fruits on the nose. Juicy and upfront, just stops short of being too severe with some salty austerity and clove spice that really is quite marked. Wood is apparent and that's detracting from the fruit enjoyment right now, restricting the overall expression a little, though the elements are well worked. It has good tension and focus and high acidity, but a bit strict and not so charming at this point. Has some classicism though and will soften in time.



Château FontenilLe Defi Vin de France 2020 92 View Heady, potent nose, with almost liqueur touches to the dark fruits. Lovely juiciness at the beginning with some slate edges giving minerality, but stopped a little short by the liquorice, clove and pencil lead elements. It has a lovely texture, smooth, fine, pulsing with energy, a vibrancy but it's definitely in the youthful, closed and tight phase, with lashings of herbal elements, dark chocolate and oak. Despite the 15.5% alcohol it's balanced, strong and powerful.



Château Franc-Maillet, Cuvée Jean Baptiste Pomerol 2020 92 View Chewy blackcurrant, fleshy and ripe but also vibrant, this has a nice energy in the mouth, with mouthwatering acidity underpinning lots of liquorice, clove, cola spice, dark chocolate, tobacco and toast. Nuanced, deep and textural. Expands vertically, also giving such expansion and a coating of flavour and texture. Rich, ripe, vivid and tannic. Broad shouldered but also lean, a curious balance, but this will be good. One to watch.



Château Giscours, La Sirène de Giscours Margaux 2020 92 View Exotic spice on the nose, along with cedar, perfumed pine needles and blackcurrants. Juicy and sapid, gorgeous in both texture and mouthfeel. Tannins are fine and support the ripe black fruit. Lovely salinity, a feeling of crushed stones on the tongue with concentrated fruits. Direct and precise, elegant, balanced and so approachable. Supple, a tiny bit dry on the mid-palate but fresh and charming with liquorice and a minty-fresh finish. Great potential here, but wait three to five years.



Château Giscours, Le Haut-Médoc du Giscours Haut-Médoc 2020 92 View Bramble and medicinal herbal notes on the nose, quite perfumed too. High-toned, vibrant acidity straight away, mouthwatering with a real minerality - a chalkiness to the tannins. The fresh cherry, strawberry and raspberry fruit is bright and sharp countered by a strong menthol and liquorice taste that gives an aerated and lively feel. It’s concentrated but still quite taught and does close towards the finish, becoming quite narrow. It will provided delightful easy drinking though, just a little overtly spiced on the finish right now, give it a few years.



Château Grand Corbin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Chewy and full in the mouth with blue fruits, wet stone touches and lots of liquorice. Structured and alive in the glass with a brooding core (layered vertically giving depth but not weight) that gives it a serious tone without being too weighty or overwhelming. Retains a sense of direction and sleekness, all the elements in one line working together. I like the cola-edged blue fruit elements and the lifted fresh finish. Well done and you don't get the 15% ABV in terms of overt alcohol.



Château Grand Corbin Despagne St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Full and fruity but also very concentrated, this has elements of prune and raisin - giving a hint to the alcohol at 15% ABV alongside juicy blueberries giving a sense of both ripe and fresh black fruits. Acidity is excellent and lifts the frame while the spiced tannins give the edges. It's a little overt now though with heat and alcohol layered vertically so they both linger on the finish. Feels a little full on but it has energy, and a sense of style. Second year in conversion to biodynamics. Started organic in 2004.



Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste, Lacoste-Borie Pauillac 2020 92 View Perfumed blackcurrants and damons, a nice push of perfumed fruit on the nose, full and juicy, really alive in the glass - you really get the Cabernet Franc aspects which are so nice. Super high acidity, really searing and bright, lovely energy and lightness of touch in the glass while still having the Pauillac signature. Minerality comes across in the wet stone, graphite edges which gives the gravel terroir. Bright and supple with controlled acidity, supple and plush tannins, really plush and high toned, fresh fruit. Feels well worked, focused and sleek - easy drinking.



Château Haut-Bages Libéral, La Chapelle de Haut-Bages Libéral Pauillac 2020 92 View Clear, perfumed, herbal red fruit on the nose which is forward, aromatic and expressive. Shiny and clear, a lovely punch of red fruits on the palate - cherries, strawberries, raspberries - that have a pristine quality. Energetic, very strict and lean fruit, mouthwatering acidity and a real mineral undertone. Crisp, with bite, but also then a creamy undercurrent and almost powdery tannins. It’s on the bold side, a wide frame with a touch of heat and spice that lingers around the edges but this will settle. I love the beautiful, pretty, appealing and welcoming red fruits which are partnered by clove, liquorice, aniseed, cola, coffee and tobacco.



Château Haut-Bailly, Haut-Bailly II Pessac-Léognan 2020 92 View Expressive and charming on the nose full of red fruit aromas and floral scents. Soft, supple and juicy with a subtle chew to the tannins, plump and bouncy, while still being quite serious and focussed overall. Direct from the start to finish with excellent balance and harmony. Lots to like here.



Château Haut-Brion, La Clarte de Haut Brion Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2020 92 View Elderflower, roasted almonds, perfume - almost like Turkish Delight but subtle with lemon, apple and white pear on the nose. Clean and crisp, light and delicate, a nice weight in the glass - acidity isn't totally high but there is brightness from a shot of ripe lemon and lime juice balanced by a cool, crystalline mineral aspect with wet stone nuances. Softly charming. 3.7pH.



Château La Chenade Lalande-de-Pomerol 2020 92 View Gorgeously sweet strawberries and creamy herbal raspberries. Perfumed, rich and ripe. Crisp, lovely chocolate, coffee, tobacco and smoky sensations. Quite serious and savoury, the toasty elements coming through almost more than the fruit at this point. Direct and detailed, there’s definition to the elements within a spiced frame. A little shy, more knitted down. I love that combination of perfumed fruit - really just so clear and clean. Almost plush tannins with a backbone of spice and acidity giving the definition, focus and general drive. Like an arrow this one, coated in liquorice, tobacco and coffee. It’s a dark horse. Characterful and confident.



Château La Croix Bellevue Lalande-de-Pomerol 2020 92 View This has a lovely soft chew to the ripe strawberries and black cherries, with lots of minty freshness and toasted spices lingering in the background. I like the weight on the palate, the smooth texture and cool blue fruit elements. Feels well worked, with power and structure but nicely presented. You could almost drink this straight away with a lovely piece of red meat. Supple and lots of underlying acidity. Long length and expression in general. A nice buy!



Château La Croix de Gay Pomerol 2020 92 View Fresh and fruity, clean and clear, quite intense and concentrated with liquorice on show, but it has a nice persistence of flavour and feels balanced in terms of tannic texture, fruit concentration and acidity. Fresh ripe fruit and minerality. Clearly lots of wood on show, this needs a few years, it narrows towards the finish. Linear, fresh and focused, with lots of mint and spice.



Château la Croix de Pez St-Estèphe 2020 92 View Succulent and so appealing, a really juicy core of red and black fruits. Tannins are well integrated and not as marked or as present as some. This does still have a serious core, there is concentration but it's really well framed, with the emphasis on bright red fruit and the mouthwatering acidity. Seriously good stuff. Chalky stone giving the terroir. Round and complete. One to wait for, but look out for!



Château La Croix Montlabert St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 92 View Delightful cherry fruit and cherry blossom nuances on the nose; smells so inviting. Ripe fruit, but not overripe, with a really creamy core of strawberry, raspberry and blueberry. Acidity is balanced and the texture is so smooth. Fun, playful and bright - still with power and complexity - and signs of a hot year, but all the elements seem integrated at this point with a long and lifted finish. Feels elegant, they haven't pushed this too far.



Château La Gurgue Margaux 2020 92 View Supple, medicinal and herbal, along with black fruits and soft floral notes with air. The fruit is a little hidden at present, but lovely complexity including dried flowers. Fine acidity, very direct flavours and structure. Bright, upfront, approachable, pretty yet concentrated and powerful. Has a weightlessness and a direct core that drives from start to finish with minerals alongside red and black cherries. Becomes more complex with time in the glass. Elegant. 21% Petit Verdot.



Château La Marzelle St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Clear and graceful, this has a nice core of really quite creamy strawberry and blueberry fruit. It's not as ripe or potent as many - more understated with a salty minerality and coolness to the overall expression. Tannins are fine and well integrated, still grippy but not so weighty. There is a lick of liquorice and clove that just sticks out above the fruit towards the finish but this is enjoyable. Nice purity - enjoyable.



Château La Tour Carnet Haut-Médoc (4ème Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Crisp and crunchy, though quite chalky and creamy with licks of liquorice and wet stone. Quite high-toned, feels tight and very coiled right now with clear cedar, cinnamon and clove spice. The fruit profile is good, ripe blackcurrant and blueberries, but the whole frame is constricted almost straight away. Does feel clean though with firmness. It has a classicism in the sleek nature - well formed with estate signature.



Château La Tour Figeac St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Striking nose, full on, potent and heady. Less plush on the palate than expected. More sleek and cool red and blue fruits than jammy or over extracted. Still lots of tension here, the oak aspects restricting some of the enjoyment at this stage, but sleek and well defined. A spiced aspect is clear with toast and smoke and lots of sticky black liquorice so wait a few years before opening. Good clarity, feels well worked with energy.



Château La Vieille Cure Fronsac 2020 92 View Fresh and nicely balanced with cool blue fruit, mint and wet stone elements. The texture is dominant, a chalky, crushed velvet aspect to the tannins that coat the mouth, giving structure and weight. Plump and driving, this has good direction with just the most gorgeous cola, blue fruit and cooling mintiness. Doesn't feel too overdone or overworked. Yes, it's still hefty, with power and concentration underneath that extends vertically, and a touch of heat and clove, and tons of liquorice, but feels well presented. Lovely.



Château Lanessan Haut-Médoc 2020 92 View Nicely textured from the start with tannins that are softly grainy giving a weight and frame to the red berry fruit with herbal edges. This has a both a sour and savoury tang which gives the wine character and energy. Nice high acidity with some bitter dark chocolate edges, subtle liquorice, creamy/chalky raspberries and some salty minerality. Lots going on here - still a little tense, this hasn't softened and expanded fully but there's excellent potential. Will be delicious. Eric Boissenot consultant.



Château Langoa Barton St-Julien (3ème Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Wood aspects on the nose: vanilla, cinnamon, toast and caramel. Ripe, but clean and tight, there’s depth and intensity to the fruit which is focused and narrow, giving a sleek but tense frame and drive of flavours. There is underlying acidity and a juiciness that comes through, and this has a long, persistent flavour but it does remain quite narrow. Nicely worked and restrained. It grows more and more, but the wood is still quite present and needs to settle. Just feels a little dry, tight, high-toned and spicy which is slightly off-putting.



Château Le Bon Pasteur, L'Etoile Pomerol 2020 92 View Cool blue fruits, supple, juicy, (thanks to high acidity) though dense for sure; really very tannic, but a lovely, fleshy plushness and cool minty touch meaning you don't get the heat or heaviness, and this still has depth. It's dark and brooding no doubt, fruit is black and heady, everything is quite intense, concentrated, driving and persistent, but it's refined at the same time. Sleek, in keeping with the vintage, clearly a certain style with a defined and controlled core, this is coiled, sleeping. Clove, toast, liquorice and lots of wood; clearly the signature and style on show.



Château Le Boscq St-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2020 92 View Structured and balanced, authentically St-Estèphe, not overdone or over oaked, showing gentle tannins with a wide frame in the mouth. Good purity of fruit, a lovely scent to the red berries with herbal elements and some creamy chalkiness. Quite medicinal, the terroir and the grapes speaking loudly in the glass. Nice detail on show here and lovely acidity which carries interest and freshness. Grippy, intense, still youthful but appealing. Dark chocolate on the finish giving some bitterness. Lots of nuance. A nice show.



Château Le Chatelet St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Lovely fragrance of pink and purple flowers. Smells pretty and highly charged with blackcurrant and plum. Good succulence and suppleness, this is dynamic and energetic to begin with, but the liquorice really does close things down in terms of fruit forwardness, putting a stop to the brightness and turning the palate into quite a dark, sombre and sticky style. Defined and sleek, there’s style here, but it’s supercharged with the oak flexing its muscles and tension right now, yet there's an abundance of glamorous and sweet fruit.



Château Le Crock St-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2020 92 View Beautiful texture, smooth yet grippy with tannins that have a grainy element to them as well as supporting the ripe black fruit. Feels restrained in that they haven't pushed too far, it has a sense of grace while still being powerful and concentrated. I love the acidity and energy to this, it's stylish and charming while still being reserved. Tannins do have the final say, coating the mouth with a pleasant chalkiness, suggesting this needs a few years before it settles and fully opens, but lovely promise here.



Château Le Pape Pessac-Léognan 2020 92 View Aromatically expressive with crushed peppercorns, cocoa nibs, baked cherries and raspberries and dried flowers. Juicy and alive in the mouth with softly grainy tannins that have a clear graphite and liquorice tang to them. Wide and deep but no excess weight. Well framed with dark black fruit, chocolate powder and dried herbs. This has tension, focus and persistency with a lovely energy throughout.



Château Le Pin Beausoleil Bordeaux Supérieur 2020 92 View Juicy and alive in the glass, this has lots of fresh, succulent blackcurrant and black cherry with strawberry touches. Excellent acidity and life, pulsing with energy. I like the detail, it still has grainy, tight tannins that leave a mouthcoating impression and give some tension to the overall expression, but there is lots to like here, it has finesse and elegance as well as salty terroir touches on the finish. Feels well worked with a light touch, despite the vintage, they didn't push too hard and you can't tell it’s 15% alcohol.



Château Léoville Poyferré, Pavillon de Poyferré St-Julien 2020 92 View Perfumed blackcurrants in the glass. High-toned, herbal, scented, great acidity and chew to the tannins. A big mouthful, you can feel the power here in the flavours rather than the texture. Almost liqueur-tinged fruit, scented, high-toned, with a rich and seductive tannic structure. It's not heavy in the glass, retains that elegance you're looking for, although still giving a punch with clear minerality to it. Will be approachable very soon, giving terroir and estate signature. Just a darker, more liqueurish and toastier style.



Château Les Charmes-Godard Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2020 92 View A little closed on the nose right now. Such a gorgeous palate, though, with lovely weight, definition, texture and flavours - crunchy, crisp, balanced and harmonious. A little bit oaky, but only a touch in the weight, a tiny bit of fat which is actually quite satisfying, feels well worked with purpose to give this more ageing potential. So, give this time, but the elements are really there for enjoyment. Crisp lemon, apricot and peach, some salted wild honey and lime zest. Interesting and characterful. Wait a while.



Château Les Grandes Murailles St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Strong and sleek, good intensity and concentration, quite a dark core of liquorice and dark herbal fruits, a touch more savoury and tannic than fruity and fun at this point with some of the wood covering up the acidity and just giving it a sombre edge. Still, well worked and sleek with a good structure and frame. I like the freshness, hasn't tried too hard and there is grip and push. Will be one of the more accessible St-Emilions in its youth.



Château Les Hauts-Conseillants Lalande-de-Pomerol 2020 92 View Floral dark berries, you can smell the Cabernet Franc, plus black cherry and blackcurrant. Plush and opulent in a refined way, this has a wide frame, slightly large tannins giving a good mouthfeel, lots of freshness and enjoyment. Not massively complex or long, but there's nice immediate appeal here; it's round and gently voluptuous. Has both a sense of sharpness as well as plushness, really bright and energetic, has a sleekness, too; a lovely combination of factors keeping a bright overall effect. Nothing sticks out, a touch of liquorice on the finish, but tannins are well integrated. Refined, keeps a sense of style, but nice overall red fruit freshness. Lovely fresh ending with a minty touch. Drink now and over the next five years to enjoy the fruit.



Château Louis St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 92 View Gorgeous aromatics, lively and expressive, rich and forward. It’s quite potent on the palate, heady and alive, great energy matched by quite a tight, just shy of chewy, tannic structure. Not weighty as such, more linear and pulsing but with edges of spiced cinnamon and clove putting the wood to the fore. It does feel sleek and I like the freshness, but this is a powerful wine with plenty to say. Confident and a little brash right now but this will soften. Feels well worked. Suave.



Château Lynch-Moussas, Les Hauts de Lynch-Moussas Haut-Médoc 2020 92 View Nice friendly, expressive nose with white chocolate and floral notes - the Merlot really shining aromatically. Supple and crystalline, gorgeous texture and weight, it’s not too much, quite dark still, liquorice edged with touches of cedar, cinnamon and clove, but all really well integrated. Lovely acidity lifts the frame with terroir markers in the minerality and tension. Youthful and still a bit strict but lovely definition and tannin integration.



Château Maillet Pomerol 2020 92 View Rich, ripe blackcurrant, plum and damons. This is potent, almost a liqueur aspect to the fruit which is just reined in by high acidity and a chalky minerality. The structure does close up a little towards the finish, stopping things short and imposing a mouthful of chalky dryness, but the fruit at the start is really promising and this should be a smooth and seductive, if still highly charged, Pomerol in a few years.



Château Malescasse Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2020 92 View A dark and brooding nose with clear purple floral scents giving lots of aroma. Chewy and ripe, this has a gorgeous potency, blackcurrant and black cherry, all lined with liquorice giving that spiced touch. Round, deep with clear power but quite seductive, too. Sleek and salty. Will be nice to try this in another year or so, Still quite high-toned and oaky right now.



Château Malescot St Exupéry Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Crunchy blue fruits with nice acidity and finessed tannins that gently support the succulent cherry, blackcurrant and plum fruit. Toasted elements, clove and cinnamon and cedar and liquorice come into play fairly quickly but this has freshness with a cool minty tang to the overall expression, and there is a sleekness to the structure. It's opulent, though it hasn't been overworked and works well with the vintage.



Château Marquis de TermeCuvée, 1762 Margaux 2020 92 View Gorgeous aromatics on the nose: violets, roses, potpourri, so scented and inviting. Smooth and sleek, refined and excellent weight on the palate. Tannins are there and they coat the mouth but with a fine, crushed and elevated texture supporting the blue fruits and blackcurrants. There's a lovely coolness, it doesn't feel too heady, overripe or hot. Elegant, still with lots of flavour and energy on the palate. Really driving from start to finish. It's lighter than some, for sure, but there's so much to like. Crushed stones on the finish.



Château Mazeyres Pomerol 2020 92 View Strict black fruits, rose petals, redcurrants and black cherries. Quite serious, but a creamy mid-palate; soft and gentle within a sleek frame. Lovely energy, red fruit, minerals, you can feel the liquorice and clove, and a touch of heat on the finish. Initial burst of red fruits, quite wide and generous but focuses and narrows. This is nicely styled.



Château Meyre Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur) 2020 92 View A lovely combination of bright red fruits - strawberries, red cherries and raspberries with a salty, wet stone, mineral edge. Tannins are plump and really nicely frame the fruit giving weight and layers to the palate. Sharp yet soft, a nice interplay between flavours and textures with a long length and freshness from start to finish. Such a compelling energy to this, feels really well made. Eric Boissenot consultant.



Château Monbousquet St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Perfumed and heady with blue fruits and bramble. Lean and straight, there’s a real austerity to this, serious liquorice on the palate, a touch dry, you get the feeling of heat and fruit. A little reserved right now; tense and serious, but has backbone and weight. It’s dark, savoury, coiled and tense, with drive and texture, displaying tobacco, graphite and an iron, mineral tang.



Château Montviel Pomerol 2020 92 View Ripe and fleshy, lots of tannins, salty with blackcurrant and black cherry and lots of mint and liquorice. A bold, savoury style, darkly fruited, clearly concentrated and intense but reigned in enough so that it's not too much in any one direction. Has a certain streamlined finesse to it. Young still, this needs time as most Pomerols on clay will, but good energy and styling. Lashings of liquorice, slate and toast with a lifted finish.



Château Moulin Riche St-Julien 2020 92 View Vibrant, deep and darkly fruited, a touch of prune and raisin but also lots of herbal-edged blackcurrant and black cherries. Liquorice stands out, as does wet slate, pencil lead and salty stones; lots going on here. It's not quite there in terms of harmony but I like the impression. It feels a little tense and youthful still, while displaying delightful perfumed elements and a crushed velvet texture. Wide and long, this feels like it will be super-seductive in a couple of years.



Château Moutin Graves (Ambassadeur de Graves) 2020 92 View Perfumed and heady on the nose. Serious and taught, this is full of tension with grippy tannins but linear so they are not so plush and massy but full and cushioning. Textured, mouthfilling and wide but it's the fruit aspect that remains in the middle, linear and well defined, giving you a push-pull of flavour and texture. Detailed with clarity and precision. Need a bit more time, but good potential with ripeness of the vintage and the expression of the estate.



Château Petit Bocq St-Estèphe 2020 92 View Supple and full in the mouth, this has a lovely texture and weight - partly from the clearly ripe and opulent dark fruits and partly from the plush tannins that fill the mouth and give the palate a bouncy expression. Well worked and controlled, this has nice energy. Slightly tense still - quite focussed and not so expansive and there is quite a lot of savoury nuances that give the palate a spiced edge - clove, cinnamon, liquorice, cedar and toast. Needs a bit more time for the tannins to soften and it's still on the more potent spectrum but this has excellent potential. A top buy. Eric Boissenot consultant.



Château Pichon Baron, Les Tourelles de Longueville Pauillac 2020 92 View Floral and aromatic, with cinnamon, cedar spices and liquorice. Chewy and plush, this is generous, open and appealing at this point, but still with a vein of focus and precision. Lots of spiced edges. Cinnamon, clove, vanilla and aniseed but also some minerality, a slightly chalkiness and minty freshness. Wide and expansive with styling and sculpting. I love the undercurrent of power, you know you're in Pauillac. Juicy core and a long finish.



Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, Réserve de la Comtesse Pauillac 2020 92 View Dark bramble berries with lots of perfumed aromas; purple flowers, iris and violets with blueberries and pomegranates as well as some earthy notes. Rich, and seductive, this has an immediate weight in the mouth - opulent with structure and thickness to the tannins even though they are fine, this has weight and density. Lots of liquorice and blackcurrant but well integrated. It’s smooth, with a soft juicy core, and slow expansion of the elements. Definitely concentrated, intense and powerful but poised and driven. Generous and friendly. 3.8pH. Ageing 12 months, 50% new, 50% one-year-old barrels.



Château Pierre 1er St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 92 View Ripe blue fruits on the nose, chewy and plush tannins, but not too heavy or thick, more textured and finely mouthcoating but with ripe and cool blue fruits rather than heady perfumed black fruits which gives freshness more than overt power or concentration. Still quite sticky and chewy, ripe with plenty of fresh strawberry and cherry. Stops a little short, the texture just taking control but nice elements here. Feels well worked, just forward and overt right now. Does have an element of restraint and I like the gentle, defined salty touch on the end. Full and powerful right now, yet still with charm.



Château Potensac Médoc 2020 92 View Quite herbal on the nose, a medicinal touch, aniseed and bramble fruits. Smooth and satisfying, this has a nice clarity to the fruit, clean and clear, generous with lots of energy and Medoc characters. Easy drinking with a cool, classic touch - some bright red and blue fruits and a slightly chalky salinity. Very appealing and great to drink now with a juicy mid palate. Drink now if you want but it will age too. A fine example that has a real kick to it on the fresh finish. 1% Petit Verdot completes the blend. Ageing 20% new oak. 3.63pH.



Château Quinault L'Enclos St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Black fruits, livey and quite vibrant yet with a seriously salty liquorice tang to the profile. Exotic spice lingers on the finish, surrounded by a minty freshness which gives a wide expression. Chalky, powdery, yet also quite bitter with dark chocolate and clove marking the finish. Yet there is a lovely overarching freshness, and lingering seduction and charm. Feels sophisticated but sombre, with lots of minerality and wood notes.



Château Rol Valentin St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 92 View Gorgeous blackcurrant nose, sweet and ripe, beautifully expressive with lots of purple floral scents, too. I love the core of this, it's juicy, clean and exciting. More lively than the nose suggests, with strawberries, raspberries and redcurrants to the fore giving life and joy. Tannins are fine and well integrated. This is more lightly framed than some, with such a delicate handling of the structure, the powdery and fine tannins supporting and not overwhelming. More delicate than I was expecting, yet there’s no doubt this is still a powerful wine with gentle muscles and intensity, it’s just controlled and waiting at the moment. Excellent.



Château Sanctus St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 92 View So fragrant and expressive. Punchy and ripe, softly chewy, mouthfilling and plush but in a gentle way in that you get lots of fruit forward flavours alongside crushed velvety tannins with a core of cool, minty freshness. A little bit tight still, the tense core giving some restriction and forcing a linearity but there’s no doubt this is well made with care for the tannic structure and overall construction with clear power underneath. Chunky, rich, ripe and oaked - lots of liquorice. Give this time.



Château Sanctus, La Bienfaisance du Château Sanctus St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 92 View Extremely perfumed, potent blackcurrant aromas on the nose, verging on liqueur. The palate is more fresh than expected, some high-toned black bramble fruit with a tight core of fine tannins and a vein of freshness. It’s linear, there’s not much plushness or expansion, but a driving persistence from start to finish. Just feels a little tight and controlled right now. This has a lovely texture and weight, with definition and great acidity giving a tiny hint of enjoyable sweetness on the mid-palate. Makes an impact and is quite forceful. Needs time.



Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut Lafitte Blanc Pessac-Léognan 2020 92 View Lemon verbena, white blossom, vanilla, elderflower and white chocolate, really aromatic and intriguing. Clean and clear, I like the clarity on this, intense but sleek, this doesn't deviate too much from the centre to begin with before it slowly expands and widens, deepens with some fat coming in on the mid-palate alongside cedar and wood spicing and bitter aromatics of grapefruit and orange rind. Minerality is also present from a salty, wet stone cleanliness that lingers on the tongue. Interesting and complex with a dynamic acidity and freshness. Very enjoyable. Ageing 40% new oak for 10 months and five months in vats.



Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Les Hauts de Smith Pessac-Léognan 2020 92 View Crisp green apple, lemon rind, peach, apricot, lovely white stone fruit. Bright, crisp and clean, a good shot of lemon at the beginning, then a creamy, vanilla, orange, bitter grapefruit element comes in but still with a cool mineral edge keeping things straight. Gentle, nice weight on the palate, not super bright but calm and collected. Wet stone salinity at the end, almost a creaminess. Young vines. Does have the structure, definitely that lingering bitterness giving some nuance and width. not a simple wine, definitely more serious. a bit of heat on the finish, you feel it grow in seriousness. Heady. 40% new oak, 10 months, 5 in vats.



Château Sociando-Mallet Haut-Médoc 2020 92 View Wonderfully fragrant on the nose, just stopping short of being potent. Glorious perfumed scents and rich, ripe black fruits. Clean and clear, this has a lively energy to it and a little bit of liquorice which gives a savoury, dark and sticky edge to the fruit. Clarity, classicism and precision on show. Sculpted, muscular, grippy and chewy. Excellent potential with a slate and coffee-toned finish.



Château Tour de Capet St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 92 View Bright nose, expressive and alive. Juicy and round on the palate, with lovely energy and intensity of blueberry, pomegranate and red cherry fruit. This has a lovely soft expression with clear licks of wet stone, slate and pencil lead which supply the minerality. A more lightly framed, delicate expression, but still one with crystalline power.



Château Trianon St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 92 View Chewy and ripe, this has a nice energy to it, with bright and vibrant fruit including black cherry, strawberry and plum, mixed with cool blue fruit touches, menthol and a hint of salinity. Clear oak spicing that lingers on the finish giving the overall frame. A big wine, but lovely, juicy acidity, succulence and a sense of restraint. Quite a glamourous example. Not quite there yet in terms of overall harmony, but this should be good to approach in a couple of years.



Château Trotte Vieille, Dame de Trotte Vieille St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 92 View Deeply heady and seductive. Smooth and supple, this is quite creamy and chalky, with a lovely, creamy strawberry sensation on the palate. Soft, juicy and gentle, yet still concentrated. Grippy, mouthcoating tannins frame a juicy palate which delivers clove, aniseed, liquorice and cinnamon. Wood to the fore at the moment, but this has structure, direction and energy, not to mention an opulent and plush feel in the mouth. Powerful.



Château Valandraud, Virginie de Valandraud St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 92 View Bright and vibrant, tannins are on full show and coat the mouth, but they're fine and plush, not aggressive or too chewy. This has an air of class about it, with its sleek texture, balanced acidity and pulses of energy from start to finish. Charming, in a dark way, as it's still got clear power and concentration. Seductive.



Château Villemaurine St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Vibrant and heady at the same time, lovely high acidity is matched with ripe, almost liqueur type blackcurrant and black cherry flavours so you're getting a whole load of flavour with quite well integrated tannins. It feels straight and direct, focused with a vein of concentration. I like the sculpting here, feels well made with purpose and I like the salty tang you also get towards the finish, but the fruit feels super ripe and on the most alcoholic end of the spectrum.



Clos 126 Pomerol 2020 92 View Ripe and potent on the nose. Rich, concentrated and powerful, but with lovely vibrancy and acidity. Not as heavy on the palate in terms of weight as you'd expect from the nose, although this does have elements of super-ripe fruit coupled with salty tones and cola aspects. Refined, with juicy strawberries and herbal raspberries, before cinnamon and clove linger on the finish. Youthful and tight, perhaps not so charming right now but there is glamour here.



Clos Floridène Graves 2020 92 View Smooth, supple, almost silky, with a lovely texture and weight in the mouth. Perfumed and crunchy red fruits tinged with dried herbs and minerality, giving a dry but appealing texture that adds to the frame rather than detracting from the fruit. Elegant, with power underneath via the soft-spiced and wide finish which suggests this needs a bit more time. Will be really charming when ready



Clos Haut-Peyraguey Sauternes (1er Cru Classé) 2020 92 View Fresh, aromatic, lively Sicilian lemon tones around a buttery, creamy caramel core that's full of peach, honeyed lemon and white stone fruit.



Domaine de la Solitude Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2020 92 View Refreshing citrus and stone fruit (apricot and peach), within a cloak of soft and creamy oak. Lovely, gentle sweetness and touches of cool lemon, pineapple and bitter orange. Nuanced, although still quite closed, with cedar lingering.



Domaine Les Sadons Pauillac 2020 92 View Fruity and lively, bright acidity keeps the palate lifted and also this has a lighter frame than some of the others texture wise. It's focused and direct, good energy from start to finish with a core of strawberry, red cherry and raspberry fruit. Power and concentration is there, but this is definitely more playful and less serious than others at this point. Refreshing and for sooner drinking. Touches of minty and minerality on the finish too. I like this and it stands out.



DourtheLa Grande Cuvée Bordeaux 2020 92 View Aromatic on the nose with perfumed purple flowers and dark black bramble fruits. Supple and agile on the palate with supportive tannins that are firm but delicately frame the strawberry, fleshy red cherry and ripe blackcurrant fruit with edges of cola, vanilla, liquorice and aniseed. Concentrated and subtly powerful with layers of freshness and fruit flavour. Lovely classicism with bite and strength and a dark undercurrent of savouriness. Ageing 12 months in new French oak barrels.

