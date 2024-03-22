Bordeaux 2021 in bottle hub page

Read Bordeaux correspondent Georgie Hindle's expert analysis on the Bordeaux 2021 vintage now that it is in bottle, plus see more than 400 wine tasting notes and scores.

BORDEAUX 2021 IN BOTTLE SCORE TABLE: TOP-SCORING WINES

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 133 wines all with 93 points or above.

LEFT BANK BORDEAUX 2021 IN BOTTLE SCORE TABLE: TOP-SCORING WINES

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 108 wines all with 90 points or above.

RIGHT BANK BORDEAUX 2021 IN BOTTLE SCORE TABLE: TOP-SCORING WINES

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 144 wines all with 90 points or above.

WHITE BORDEAUX 2021 IN BOTTLE SCORE TABLE: TOP-SCORING WINES

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 35 dry and sweet wines tasted.

