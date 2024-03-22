-
Pauillac 2021 in bottle: Overview plus top-scoring wines
Tasting notes and scores for the top-performing Pauillac 2021 wines...
-
St-Estèphe 2021 in bottle: Overview plus top-scoring wines
Tasting notes and scores for the top-performing St-Estèphe 2021 wines...
-
St-Julien 2021 in bottle: Overview plus top-scoring wines
Tasting notes and scores for the top-performing St-Julien 2021 wines...
-
Margaux 2021 in bottle: Overview plus top-scoring wines
Tasting notes and scores for the top-performing Margaux 2021 wines...
-
St-Emilion 2021 in bottle: Overview plus top-scoring wines
Tasting notes and scores for the top-performing St-Emilion 2021 wines...
-
Pomerol 2021 in bottle: Overview plus top-scoring wines
Tasting notes and scores for the top-performing Pomerol 2021 wines...
-
Pessac & Graves 2021 in bottle: Overview plus top-scoring wines
Tasting notes and scores for the top-performing Pessac and Graves 2021 wines...