Left Bank Bordeaux 2021 in bottle top wines score table

Château Ducru-Beaucaillou St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 97 View Richly scented and vibrant nose of dark fruits, liquorice and cocoa. Supple and invigorating, fresh acidity lifting the expression, nuanced and detailed. Softly grained tannins have a chalky aspect giving structure and a filling texture, lots of graphite and wet stones with black berry notes and such energy throughout. Juicy and alive, this is classic in the best sense, and has immediate charm but with the potential to age. I also love the fresh, zesty orange aspects and cool lift throughout.



Château Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé) 2021 97 View Scented flowers and red berries on the nose, lovely aromatics with green peppercorns, herbal blackcurrant leaf and floral scents. Rich and round for a 2021, high acidity gives the life-force but this has a great structure in the mouth. Quite imposing tannins cover the entire tongue and cheeks, and I love it. Grippy, focused, this is one of the more demonstrative 2021 wines in terms of texture and power, but still keeps precision and direction. Chalky grip, a mineral undertone and feeling of substance on the finish. Allow a few more years before starting on this.



Château Lafite Rothschild Pauillac (1er Cru Classé) 2021 97 View I loved this wine during en primeur and I love it still, hovering over giving it 98 points. It’s round and lively but also full and complete, not plush or opulent but supple with intensity and a really enjoyable, juicy acidity and chalky, mineral grip to the tannins. It’s not trying too hard yet still displays power: such concentration and balance. The 96% Cabernet works so well and gives Lafite a star performer this year. This is one you're still going to want to crack open and finish, in 10, 20 or 30 years.



Château Léoville-Las Cases St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 97 View Utterly captivating on the nose, fragrant and floral with soft orange flecks, sweet cedar and cinnamon. Textured like heavy silk, weighty with a hold to the tannins that says ‘I’m a serious wine’, offering energy and focus. Precision and density, finessed layering that lets the wine deepen and expand over time. Not immediately as attention-seeking as some, but this is classy no doubt and ultimately calls for another sip, and then another. A gorgeous wine that is all the better for what it’s not saying at this point.



Château Palmer Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2021 97 View A showstopper of a wine that offers a fragranced nose of purple flowers, blackcurrant, cola and liquorice. Smooth and silky, this has a gorgeous weight and texture, full and filling, a density of chalky, almost chewy tannins but bright, juicy acidity. Excellent construction, delicately layered but builds to an impressive whole that has such allure on the palate. A joyous wine brilliantly delivered.



Château Cos d'Estournel St-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 96 View This stands out for its structure, subtle power, balance and finesse. Perfumed and softly sweet on the nose, ripe and concentrated, glorious and inviting. Creamy and chalky at the same time, lovely texture and density with bright and concentrated strawberry and red cherry fruit. Crisp, sweet, salty and sour, a lovely combination of flavours and textures with great drive and an undercurrent of minerality and salty wet stone finish – real St-Estèphe signature.



Château Latour Pauillac (1er Cru Classé) 2021 96 View Richly scented, potpourri and herbs, ripe bramble fruit, dark chocolate, aniseed, cinnamon; so much going on on the nose. Fruity and full, but sleek and sharp, a buzz of almost tart acidity with the slightly grippy tannins giving a sense of bite and tense frame. Confident and compact, and a little more juicy and gently charming than Latour can be. Toasty, oak-edged tannins are still prominent but this has clarity and definition and a true sense of place. Give it some more time to come together.



Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2021 96 View A gorgeous aromatic display draws you in: crystalline, floral with iris, peony and violet, herbal, earthy and fruity. Sumptuous, this is a classy wine, beautifully smooth but with powdery tannins that give grip and intensity to the structure. It’s grippy at the moment, not as ethereal or silky as some right now, but it’s characterful with power, all while being nuanced and detailed. Charming but still yet to fully come out of its shell. Crunchy, great energy and focus with salty minerality on the finish. This will be a beauty.



Château Margaux Margaux (1er Cru Classé) 2021 96 View Lovely soft floral aromatics, pretty and perfumed with red cherries, raspberries and blackcurrants, some liquorice and toasty hints. Round and smooth, silky yet concentrated, there's a fleshy aspect to the fruit and texture while a lean core of salty minerality and high acidity keeps things straight and direct. It's a little reserved now, but this is suave, playful and sharp, full of energy and texture but not yet at the charming, graceful stage and a little atypical for the vintage. The estate picked late, bled the wine more to keep the structure and the result is mouthfilling and succulent, with Margaux charm.



Château Montrose St-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 96 View Dark and milk chocolate, raspberries and red cherries on the nose, with a soft vanilla fragrance and some pink floral aspects. Great tension and direction, personality and verve, high acidity but balanced with the tangy red berry fruit – buzzy with energy and focus. Has precision and drive as well as power and concentration, but all with a lovely elegance and sense of style. Classy and classic, a brilliant wine in 2021.



Château Mouton Rothschild Pauillac (1er Cru Classé) 2021 96 View Concentrated and characterful, layered and super-finely presented. Round and full, juicy and textured, more powdery than tense and grippy with almost blackcurrant skin texture, while juicy red and black cherry juice goes through the centre, added to by dried mint, wet stones, clove and liquorice. Serious, with power but poise, all the elements on show – perhaps not quite settled, but individually showing the complexity of this great wine in the making.



Château Smith Haut Lafitte Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2021 96 View You might question this was a 2021 vintage, with its structure, style and charm combined with drinkability and ageability. A vibrant nose: pink roses, blackcurrants, strawberries, vanilla and milk chocolate, touches of pepper and toast. Supple, with bounce and energy, a firm frame but with a juicy, bright core of red berry fruits. Not light but not plush, dense but balanced, fun and friendly with precision and focus, as well as lots of flavour and texture.



Château Brane-Cantenac Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 95 View Wild pink flowers on the nose, with blackcurrant and cherry fruit, fragrant, almost sweet and sour, super inviting. Cool but concentrated fruit on the palate, supple, agile, ripe full and direct. It has a gorgeous weight on the palate, not plush - it's in keeping with the vintage for sure, but such a finessed, elegance to the frame. Lovely licks of minerality that don't overhwelm the wine and the flavours carry to a long finish. A great sense of fun, joy and delicate beauty. Pretty and super charming, a delicate take from Brane but so much to like with its subtle charm.



Château Calon Ségur St-Estèphe (3ème Cru Classé) 2021 95 View Gentle cherry blossom fragrance with raspberry, cranberry and red cherry. Floral and super aromatic. Tangy and clean, a lovely crystalline aspect to the palate - nicely lean and straight, touching on austere but this also has an enjoyable creaminess that gives the weight and texture and sustains the wine to a long finish. I love the mineral ending, pure and precise. Really elegantly presented, not trying too hard. Very drinkable.



Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 95 View A pretty and fragranced nose, then a sense of true classicism with bright, shining acidity underpinning crushed-velvet tannins and undertones of cola, liquorice and cool blue fruit. Slightly lean but also with lots of Cabernet characters supporting the frame – good weight and focus, with drive. Quite linear and straight, but this works and makes you come back for more.



Château Gruaud-Larose St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 95 View Scented nose full of cedar, coffee, chocolate, liquorice, blackcurrant and floral fragrance. Light and lean, but full of flavour, the fruit dances across the palate while the relatively tight but fine tannins give structure. Great acidity and lovely elements of sour cherries, fresh-picked blackcurrants and crushed strawberries with an underlying mineral, slightly salty tang. Delicious.



Château La Mission Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2021 95 View Green peppercorns and tomato leaf mingle with blackcurrant on the nose. Quite herbal and savoury, earthy almost with hints of fragranced perfume also. Supple with lots of energy, focus and precision - this has a real brightness to the red berry summer fruits. Crystalline and pure, a weightless touch almost but there are still tannins that give a soft support around the palate. Elegant and charming, not demonstrative really, but confident nonetheless. Quite high acidity keeps the freshness and zing and this also has a graphite undertone giving the minerality. Well worked and a characterful wine. Delicate but very enjoyable.



Château Léoville Poyferré St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 95 View Underlying power and a real sense of structure that many are missing in 2021. An initial tang of bright acidity opens the expression and then the tannins come in, giving this a serious edge with lots of menthol and herbal Cabernet character. It's smooth and long, with excellent potential for ageing.



Château Pichon Baron Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 95 View Inviting, fragrant nose with pink flowers and red berry fruit. Pure and elegant with a crystalline aspect to the fruit, juicy and lively balance. A super, classic take that I really love: firm and appealing mineral grip, a sense of power and drive but also delicacy and finesse. Reflecting the vintage, it's light and delicate but persistent from start to finish, with tension. Linear but well contained, a solid effort.



Château Belgrave Haut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Aromatic and expressive nose, perfumed and black-fruited with dark chocolate and clove. Supple and agile, a lively character but with a stony undercurrent that provides the grip and texture in the mouth. Great tannin management and focus, cool character but concentration, too, a lovely gravelly aspect that puts the terroir in the glass and gives a mineral salinity.



Château Branaire-Ducru St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Green peppercorns, menthol elements, sightly herbal aspects too. Smooth and silky, a shot of bright high acidity with a creamy touch to the texture. Tannins are super fine, barely there, but do give the frame which nicely carries the flavours. Really charming and fruity, lively with great energy if not depth. Fruit so well worked and then whole thing is presented delicately with finesse. I like this.



Château Cantenac Brown Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Gorgeous fragrance and florality on the nose with ripe and perfumed black fruit and some peony touches. Smooth and supple, nicely weighted with lovely finesse and concentration to the fruit - blackcurrant, cherry and raspberry - with really juicy acidity. A lovely almost creamy aspect to the texture with just grippy and spiced tannins towards the finish. Nice aspect of oak throughout showing the ageing potential. I like this a lot, well formed, well delivered. Easy to enjoy with tons of personality.



Château Clerc Milon Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Ripe, dark and fragrant fruit on the nose - dark plums, cherries, damsons and blackberries with a dusting of black chocolate - coolness but also touches of floral sweetness. Smells softly floral and softly herbal with the fruit at the fore. Smooth and round, nice fullness to the texture - very slightly chewy and plush tannins, this has a bit of flesh to it which I like - textured and filling in the mouth. Ripe strawberries, chewy blackcurrants, it’s cool but textured, grippy, salty and stony. Really a great expression with nuance and layers of different elements. Holds the interest. A touch narrow a bitter still on the finish, though excellent high acidity gives life and vibrancy and nicely counters the plush fruit. Quite a complete wine, not with sunny exuberance but finessed and still flavourful.



Château d'Armailhac Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Smells heady, black bramble fruit on the nose, fragrant black cherries, a dusting of clove and cinnamon spice, orange peel - slightly bitter but juicy with a hint of toast too. Quite tight and lean, direct and focussed, this is streamlined - you can feel the cool blue fruit and slightly tense tannin structure, seamless but all held in one line in the centre of the wine. A little strict, but pure, precise and clean. There is lovely clarity to the expression, a silky texture with mouthwatering acidity. Tastes fresh and lively and so clean with that moreish salty and menthol tang that lingers on the tongue. Sleek with a really long finish. Really intense flavours that coat the mouth - cinnamon, clove, redcurrants, cherries, blueberries and blackcurrants. Cola and liquorice lingers on. Sleek and well delivered.



Château d'Issan Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Mint and flowers on the nose with delicate fragrant black bramble fruit. Smooth and elegant, lifted with a lovely balanced acidity to this, not sharp - it's all very calm and delicate but with texture ot the tannins, slightly grippy and softly chalky giving the frame and the definition. I feel they've treaded delicately here, not tried to overdo it, and it's not as ample or fleshy as some in Margaux but what it doesn't have in confrontation it has in finesse. Really easy to drink and easy to enjoy with gorgeous fragrance throughout, lovely raspberry and strawberry elements, and some black tea on the finish.



Château Duhart-Milon Pauillac (4ème Cru Classé) 2021 94 View After a few minutes soft notes of dark chocolate, red cherry, blackcurrant, green peppercorns and strawberry leaf emerge from the glass. Full and smooth on the palate - silky and sustaining with a lovely fresh juiciness but matching texture that gives a wide expression and layers of chalk, wet stone, graphite and blackcurrant. Feels nicely structured, not opulent at all - in keeping with the vintage but a certain fullness and sense of character. Well delivered. I love the juiciness here, really mouthwatering - clean and clear - precise, but carefully presented with a delightful texture and long menthol finish. Very enjoyable and already very drinkable. Subtle and nuanced, totally moresih and the flavour really lingers. So smooth and silky.



Château Léoville Barton St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Concentrated and herbal, creamy and smooth, this is immediately classy with concentration, while keeping a cool blue fruit and mint freshness throughout. Structured, with well-defined texture and some power, it doesn't have the overt acidity and vibrancy some 2021s do, so this is a more serious take, but I like it a lot – a classic St-Julien wine with signature and salty, wet-stone finish. Tannins are verging on austere, but this has the bones to age well and to be very enjoyable.



Château Léoville Poyferré St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 94 View A rich, ripe toasted nose, clearly concentrated. Good fruit density, underlying power and sense of structure. This has personality, it does feel a tiny bit pushed on the palate with acidity opening the expression but the fruitiness fades quite quickly and is replaced by the tannic structure and menthol, herbal Cabernet aspects. It's smooth with a long length. Nice bones for ageing, so give this a few years.



Château Mouton Rothschild, Petit-Mouton Pauillac 2021 94 View Toasted notes on the nose; cinnamon, clove with dark rich black fruits, then roses come through, some sweet blackcurrants and red cherries. Sleek and direct, a nice balance and weight in the mouth - halfway lean and focussed halfway textured and creamy, so the flavours give bite, acidity gives tang and tannins give the weight but this remains straight and streamlined. Quite a complete, understated wine, feels more serious than many other second wines, thick and rich, but not heavy. Concentrated, still with high acidity, but feels complex and polished. No rawness here, no shiny brightens either, this is serious.



Château Palmer, Alter Ego Margaux 2021 94 View Quite a rich, dark heady nose, full of blackcurrants, bramble leaf, raspberry and some dried herbs with floral touches too. Smooth and supple, you can feel the concentration in the mouth but the texture is so silky and fresh too. Bursting with energy and brightness - the fruit has a ripe touch to it - plummy and blackcurrant but the acidity is great giving a real lean and direct frame to the wine and driving it from start to finish. Polished and very enjoyable still with lots of flavour. A real cool element to the dark fruit - it’s not rich and chewy and exuberant and plush, it’s streamlined but full of juicy brightness and then a slick wet slate touch to the finish. Perfumed all the way through with cola, blueberry and liquorice touches as well. Serious and layered. A successful second wine to match the gorgeous grand vin.



Château Rauzan-Ségla Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Beautifully perfumed on the nose, smells sweet and delicate. Smooth and ample in the mouth, succulent and juicy, quite lean, a sense of austerity in the cool, mineral edged fruit - blackcurrant and blueberry with cola edges and wet stone touches too. It's refined for sure, missing a touch more weight but there's great winemaking on show. First year in organic conversion which can't have been easy. They've done a great job and it's beautifully delicate and poised, an elegant and polished rather than weighty expression.



Domaine de Chevalier Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2021 94 View Cherry blossom and ripe cherry on the nose. Smooth and supple, a nice energy and focus to this straight away with lifted acidity and a chalky core that is super mineral and laced with liquorice and wet stones. Feels like a serious wine with well-handled oak and tannins on the prominent side but really supportive and giving the frame. Needs to age, but more importantly it feels like it will be able to age and develop really well. Lots of life and style to this. A great effort. I like this alot.



Château Angludet Margaux 2021 93 View Fragranced and spiced nose full of nuance and detail - roses, cinnamon, cherries and strawberries. Smooth and succulent, a drive of bright and clear red fruits begin this wine with such purity to the expression. It's lightly framed, more lean and juicy than plush, which is to be expected, but this carries the weight well with energy and focus. Needs a bit of time to put on a little weight around the edges but this has finesse and plenty of juicy appeal. Still has the Margaux elegance, but a bit light on the finish.



Château Cos Labory St-Estèphe (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Gently fleshy and ripe on the palate, this has chew and bounce to the expression with ripe strawberry and blackcurrant with a really enjoyable wet stone and liquorice element. This is a great effort this year, lovely long length and persistence. Juicy, but really juicy - blackcurrant and strawberry with lift. Lovely freshness all the way through. Appealing and easy to recommend.



Château Dauzac Margaux (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Green peppercorns, blackcurrant leaf, curry powder. Supple and nicely ripe fruit on the palate - blackcurrant, black cherry - lovely high acidity with freshness and brightness. The minerality and wet stone aspects come in quite quickly, adding a nuance and just taking over the fun, making this quite serious, although there's lovely acidity all the way through. Nicely constructed and delivered. Easy to enjoy. Has lift and energy which sustains the palate. A success.



Château du Tertre Margaux (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Sweet and spicy on the nose, curry leaf, sage, pepper and sweet red fruits. Bright acidity straight away, an instant buzz of tangy fruit before subsiding a little giving way to the chalky, mineral tannins. Nice freshness all the way through with an undercut of fresh fruit. They've been very careful here and this hasn't been pushed. Could have maybe taken on a bit more weight, but this is straight and streamlined, elegantly presented with balance all the way through. Not a showstopper but quietly charming.



Château Giscours Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Coffee beans, menthol, blackcurrants, roses and clove on the nose - super complex and inviting. Tangy, sharp and bright, the acidity is great but does give this quite a lean, almost austere frame making it seem as if it's missing a bit of weight. Nicely worked in the sense of clarity and precision but doesn't have the concentration and density that some other Margaux wines have. Certainly finessed and elegant though so give this a few more years to settle and soften. Good potential.



Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Lovely pretty and fragranced nose. A sense of classicism with bright, shining acidity underpinning crushed velvet textured tannins and a cola, liquorice cool undertone. Slightly lean but also with lots of Cabernet markers that do well to support the frame. Good weight and focus, with drive on the palate. It's light, it's not plush at all, and in that sense really quite linear and lean, but this totally works.



Château Kirwan Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Curry leaf on the nose, strong aromatics with ripe black fruit too. Tangy and sharp, a nice buzz of energy and lovely acidity starts the wine before calming with slightly herbal, medicinal Cabernet touches and minty freshness on the finish. Feels well worked. Calm, elegant, not trying too hard. All in balance, nothing harsh, a direct frame and sense of straightness but with precise fruit, clarity and finesse. A really nice wine with a salty, cola finish. Great effort and totally easy to drink.



Château Lafite Rothschild, Carruades de Lafite Pauillac 2021 93 View Ripe, dark perfumed blackcurrant and black cherries on the nose. Fragrant but also herbal, liquorice, clove, tobacco and toast. Supple and juicy on the palate, a lovely sense of life and energy to this straight away. Gorgeous texture, full and expansive in the mouth with gently plush and crushed velveted tannins. Feels like a serious wine with a great fresh backbone of lively acidity, ripe fruit and structured tannins. I love the high acidity and sense of explosion you get here. Raspberry, red cherry and blackcurrant - so red and black fruits with tinges and hints of liquorice, cola and mint around the edges. Really nuanced but very approachable. Fun with clarity and precision. Such a clear palate. A lively baby brother.



Château Lagrange St-Julien (3ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Menthol, dark chocolate and bramble fruit on the nose. Some cola touches and cool blue fruits too. Supple and agile, nice movement and energy here, I like the weight and the depth, it has good concentration with an enjoyable touch of sweetness to the mid palate but cool blue fruit too, with kick and underlying power but nothing overdone here. Great length and juicy, fruity with lots of savoury markers of the vintage. Liquorice, dark chocolate, dried herbs and the Cabernet character of blackcurrant leaf. Very consistent good work from Lagrange.



Château Langoa Barton St-Julien (3ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View An expressive nose full of dark fruit, spiced and herbal elements. Clean and clear, juicy and lively, more of a light, lean delicate take, everything is there just a subtle version of the blackcurrant and strawberries, acidity and tannin profile. I do like it though, it's well made and still has an enjoyable juicy core and long finish. Likely to be extremely pleasant and easy to drink in a few years still with typicity. Same score as Primeurs but this was lovely to taste again.



Château Malartic-Lagravière Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2021 93 View Sleek and pristine and nice crystalline element to this, it's light and lean, certainly driven from start to finish in one line but this has a sense of finesse and not trying too hard. I love the salty finish, a touch of black tea and some liquorice elements. Good weight and balance, lots of great drinkability here with a lovely lift on the finish that many do not have. Fun, friendly and really sustains. A great effort.



Château Margaux, Pavillon Rouge, , Margaux 2021 93 View Rich and intense on the nose, fragranced red and pink flowers with red cherries and plums. Really vibrant pink rim to the glass too. Touches of dark chocolate, cedar and green pepper, herbal, and eucalyptus. Round and vibrant, a playfulness - super high acidity, almost sharp and tart and tangy, with grippy tannins that give the texture and structure. Half crushed velvet and half lean and austere so you get both weight and direction. Feels quite youthful and buzzy right now but this has a nice juiciness, great fresh acidities, bite on the tongue, a clean - wet stone slate feeling and texture. A touch of green peppercorn and toast gives the spicy angles and the minerality on the finish. Well constructed, not the most easy to drink at the moment, this is more serious, but there's good potential and a lot of flavour. It has a certain intensity, a touch of green leeness sets it apart from being totally charming right now, but this certainly carries interest and nuance.



Château Marquis de Terme Margaux (4ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Smells perfumed with curry leaf notes to the aromatic expression, vanilla, cherry, cola and toast. Bold and well formed, slightly more amplified than some of the others in terms of the fruit concentration, ripe blackcurrant and cool blue fruit that carries past the mid palate with fine grained tannins that are a touch fleshy and crushed velvet in texture. Ends a touch mineral and sombre but this has been well made with attention to the fruit maturity and ageing. I like this and has good potential for easy drinking



Château Phélan Ségur St-Estèphe 2021 93 View Fragranced roses, raspberry and vanilla nose. Smooth and supple, a nice juicy core. Clean and clear, good use of oak and extraction. A pleasant and really enjoyable glass of wine with bright red fruits, fine silky tannins and a long mineral finish. Becomes a bit more serious on the second taste, the tannin mass amplifying in the mouth, growing in structure. This is a good example and wil age too. Has some density and character.



Château Prieuré-Lichine Margaux (4ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Scented and alive on the nose. Upfront, forward and bright, it's lean but not severe or too austere. The fruit is not plush but it's concentrated and got some texture thanks to just-ripe tannins that give a softly wide mouthfeel. I like the sense of finesse, the juicy acidity and really elegant nature from start to finish - focussed and balanced. Ends chalky and mineral. Lots to like here, feels like it will age well too.



Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut Lafitte Pessac-Léognan 2021 93 View A herbal, blackcurrant scented nose. Lively and tangy, this has bite and grip, a little more closed and tight compared to Les Hauts which is more expressive and charming but this has great precision to the dark fruit and fine tannins. Almost creamy texture but with tension and grip from the flint and wet stone edges. A serious take, but works so well, really in keeping with the vintage, nothing over the top. Juicy and mouthwatering with crunchy black fruit, balanced acidity, fine tannins and a chalky, salty, gravel-like finish. I like this a lot, it's calm and controlled but with an underlying confidence. Great potential. Dense and more tannic for sure. Needs time to open and relax.



Château Talbot St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Cranberry, red berry fruit and green peppercorns - something a little spicy on the nose. Charming and effortless. Clean and crunchy on the palate, crisp and high toned with some green apple, just ripe raspberry and strawberry fruit with juicy, bright but balanced acidity and a gently creamy, chalky texture all the way through. Nice personality, pretty but nuanced and well built. Not a showstopper, certainly on the lighter more delicate side, but they've done a good job here. Tangy, but cheerful and characterful. A nice effort.



Château Beychevelle St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé) 2021 92 View Dark chocolate, green peppercorns, blackcurrants, lots of Cabernet markers on the nose. Missing a touch more mid palate depth, starts off juicy and bright but then settles and quietens. It's got a lovely sleek texture, tannins are really well integrated and this isn't at all pushed which is a great effort in 2021 showcasing restraint over trying to make something too hefty. I just wanted some more vibrancy and concentration to follow through. This may just need more time to come together and harmonise.



Château Branas Grand Poujeaux Moulis-en-Médoc 2021 92 View Supple and agile in the mouth, a good burst of chalky tannins with bright strawberry acidity and touches of mint and blackcurrant leaf around the sides. The texture is on the prominent side at the moment, taking over the fruitiness, but there's good structure and feels like a serious wine. Juicy and salty, straight and all in one line. Good potential. Not demonstrative but nicely built with underlying power and strong tannic backbone. Great terroir touches too.



Château Clarke Listrac-Médoc 2021 92 View Blackcurrants, chocolate, liquorice and salted caramel on the nose. Searing acidity really lifts the initial expression of this wine before the limestone salty, wet stone-textured tannins enter the picture. Clean and clear, pristine fruit and unmistakable terroir signature , still packing a punch in terms of fruit forwardness, acidity and a salty, very mineral finish. In keeping with the style of the estate and a success in 2021.



Château Clerc Milon, Pastourelle, , Pauillac 2021 92 View Rose petals, milk chocolate, plums, blackcurrants with herbal and menthol notes on the nose. Supple and succulent on the palate, juicy and fun, high acidity gives life straight away and this is characterful and bright with the focus on tangy red fruits and shining acidity that makes the mouth water with wet stone minimality around the sides just giving the nuance. Fun and friendly. Broad mid palate, dark fruit characters of blackcurrant and plum nicely counters the high acidity. A super delicious, easy, accessible second wine. Still with bite and structure and stoniness. Not the longest, and tapers with a saltiness, but very good.



Château Couhins-Lurton Pessac-Léognan 2021 92 View Fennel and aniseed on the nose, with blackcurrant and red cherry. Clean and clear, great purity from the first sip, lovely sense of style and charm here. A super tasty and enjoyable glass of wine that's not trying too hard and really leans into the vintage with freshness and ample appeal. Fresh and fun! A lovely wine with a creamy, chalky finish that is moreish.



Château de Pez St-Estèphe 2021 92 View Juicy and lively, bright and vibrant with a crisp texture to the red berry fruit with creamy sides and a hint of graphite and wet stone underneath. It loses some oomph and impact towards the finish just tapering out but the initial expression was nice and it ends with a cool note. Might need some more time or might just need to be enjoyed in its youth for a light, delicate but fruit-forward style.



Château Fonréaud Listrac-Médoc 2021 92 View A herbal and mentholated nose full of Cabernet scents with crushed cherries and blackcurrants. Tangy and bright strawberries, lovely smooth profile on the palate, tannins are present but well integrated and this carries its juiciness, acidity and saltiness really well. A lightly-framed wine that is really enjoyable and easy to drink.



Château La Garde Pessac-Léognan 2021 92 View Ripe and concentrated nose, smells lively and aromatic with five spice, cinnamon and blackcurrants. Smooth and sappy, a lovely energy straight away, a kick of bright acidity - almost sour and tart, but stays the right side, really focussed and bright, before the salty core comes into play but balanced and harmonious naturally following the lively start. I love the salty minerality with just-textured tannins adding grip and a fruit-forward finish. Tannins are great, this is juicy with real terroir influence. I like it a lot. Easy drinking but also feels like it will age. First vintage in the new cellar.



Château La Lagune Haut-Médoc (3ème Cru Classé) 2021 92 View Perfumed and nicely scented on the nose, fresh rose petals and raspberries. Clean and precise, a lovely clarity to the expression - crystalline with a softly mouthwatering strawberry juicy core - half tangy, half really quite mineral which, when added to the salty tannins, gives quite a chalky, almost dry wet stone ending. It's easy to drink, just missing a touch more spark and vibrancy, but good structure.



Château La Mission Haut-Brion, La Chapelle de la Mission Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2021 92 View Fresh and fruity nose, quite bright and expressive with clear berry fruit aromas aligned with touches of tobacco, liquorice and dark chocolate. Smooth and succulent, instantly juicy and mouthwatering. Clean and controlled, this has good energy and focus. It’s quite tart, verging on sour but the mineral chalky, wet stone grip brings it back and harmonises the finish with menthol touches and soft spiced edges. A sharp, tangy wine. High acidity but lovely and cool all the way through. Nice purity and finesse.



Château Larrivet Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2021 92 View Tight nose, liquorice, slate, black chocolate, herbal and perfumed notes. Sleek and bright, quite a straight style but with lovely juiciness and freshness, almost tart but stays the right side with pep and bite to the fruit. It has some power and concentration in the touches of heat and cinnamon on the tongue but keeps its shape and focus from start to finish. Will be great for easy enjoyment and early drinking. Ends with a stony and menthol element.



Château Latour, Le Forts de Latour Pauillac 2021 92 View Blackcurrant and green peppercorns on the nose, quite a serious take. Dark, bright purple rim to the glass. Smooth and round in the mouth, nicely textured, really a step up from the Pauillac, lovely almost fleshy, chalky tannins with bite and grip, the same pyrazine, green peppercorn / clove spiced edges with liquorice and really quite ripe fruit but with high acidity underneath giving the kick of life. Well constructed, tannins certainly at the for right now but there's plenty of concentrated fruit and tannins and acidity to support this. Nothing dry, or raw or rustic here. Acidity and tension with some weight. Nicely ripe not too much or too little.



Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, C de Carmes Pessac-Léognan 2021 92 View Gorgeous strawberry and pink flower, vanilla and raspberry yoghurt accents with touches of blackcurrant leaf - really pretty and perfumed and expressive. Smooth and supple, this has a juicy and joyous expression. Lively summer red berry fruits, straight a touch lean and light, more like a Pinot really, but still with structure and body. Hints of salinity at the finish add to its drinkability. Accessible and drinkable if you like high acidity and bright strawberry fruit. Great balance and harmony, touches of grip by the tannins and a long persistence of flavour despite quite a light, ethereal body overall. Nice graphite and salty wet stone, chalky aspect that lingers.



Château Marquis d'Alesme Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2021 92 View Green pepper, vanilla, toast, cola and blueberries - a sense of cool freshness from the start with high acidity to begin with but actually settles where the chalky tannins then do most of the talking. The focus is on the structure right now and despite the bright star the fruit doesn't quite make the end. However, I like the tannic expresion, it's full in the mouth, almost chewy with no dryness or bitterness.



Château Meyney St-Estèphe 2021 92 View Smooth and gently lively, there is nice bite to this, the fruit is there in the background, cool blueberries, cola and liquorice while the tannins give a soft tension and grip. It's well made, clean and precise. Nothing too demonstrative but well made with focus and length if not weight and density.



Château Olivier Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2021 92 View Grippy and tangy, a lovely initial fruit expression here, juicy with clean just ripe raspberry, strawberry and cherry - really quite fun and lifted and pure. Becomes quite dry towards the finish though and ends on a black tea, salty aspect. The two aren't quite in harmony yet and need a bit more time to settle.



Château Pape Clément Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2021 92 View Slightly toasty, highly fragrant nose with cool blue fruits. Quite intense, feels a little pushed and over extracted with an austerity that comes in relatively quickly and just overtakes the ripe but also cool fruit. The frame is nice but the texture is a little pinched and streamlined just tapering off to a black tea and crushed stone finish.



Château Paveil de Luze Margaux (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2021 92 View Concentrated and intense nose, clearly ripe with roses and red cherries. Lovely bounce and weight on the palate, not plush but with a soft chew to the bright and just-ripe blackcurrant and strawberry fruit. Good lift and acidity, nice control of the fine tannins and soft touches of bitterness and wood spice around the edges with oak really well used and integrated. An easy buy for early enjoyment with less austerity than you find in many 2021s.



Château Pédesclaux Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 92 View Cool blue fruits and liquorice and salty stones on the nose. High acidity makes its mark straight away - a combination of crisp green apple, just ripe raspberries and some red cherries. Tannins are nicely integrated with hints of oak, toast and tobacco towards the finish alongside wet stones. There's juiciness and tannic structure, adn this feels as though it will be lovely to drink in 3-5 years with the oak, acidity and tannins to age. Very good.



Château Siran Margaux 2021 92 View Lovely fragrance on the nose, richly scented with dark fruits and subtle exotic spices. Smooth and supple in the mouth, great energy and drive with a fun, juicy core that is light but in focus giving this more of an elegant touch but still with persistence. A really nice take on 2021 with plenty of body and flavour. A gorgeous wine that people are sure to finish! Energetic, clean, pure, lively, juicy and clean. A great show with strawberries, blackcurrants and cherries.



Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Les Hauts de Smith Pessac-Léognan 2021 92 View Rich fragranced nose, full of flowers, blackcurrant and dark chocolate, but smells cool and fresh too. Supple and succulent, a burst of life and energy straight away, piercing acidity - so lifted, a well defined and quite straight and mineral-edged core but with lovely, slightly textured tannins that give the structure and almost bounce to the expression. Clean, pure, so easy to understand and to enjoy, and great with food. Already super approachable. Blackcurrant, black cherry and freshly picked strawberries. Great stuff.



Château Sociando-Mallet Haut-Médoc 2021 92 View Juicy and lively, a nice buzz to this straight away, lifted and then controlled by quite prominent minerality that gives the salty undercurrent. Doesn't quite sustain so much weight - but this is well balanced, carefully delivered with integrated tannins - just grainy and supportive, with a general feeling of energy, tanginess and freshness at the start and finish. A nice glass. Not big, but refined, elegant and well presented. Has some charm.



Château Cantemerle Haut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 91 View Strongly perfumed, smells strongly of Petit Verdot. Quite high acidity, sharp and tangy straight away, prominent acidity which is mouthwatering, then settles and turns a bit creamy and chalky towards the finish. Ends a little bit bitter. Calm, not shouting, and missing a bit more push and sense of juiciness, a little serious right now but this should round out nicely and provide lots of short-to-mid-term drinking pleasure.



Château Croizet Bages Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 91 View Quite a toasted nose, full of liquorice, cedar and tobacco nuances. Structured and full for the vintage, quite a serious take with not as much acidity shining through as some. Here the tannins take the fore as well as the mineral, salty, liquorice edges giving this more of a savoury ending with a feeling of licking wet stones. Maybe in time this will open and soften a little more.



Château de Camensac Haut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 91 View Smooth and supple, fruity and fun, lifted strawberries and cherries fill the mouth before quite salty, mineral tannins take their place. But it's clean and pure with a lovely finesse to the expression if not quite the persistence of fruit but this does have a long finish. This will be great in time, has the potential.



Château de Malleret Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2021 91 View Clean and lean, streamlined and tense, but balanced in its expression. Dark fruits with a salty core, tannins are gripping but so well integrated giving this some structure and dark fruits give the strength if not power. A great effort in 2021, fruit energy, purity, acidity, salty undercurrent and a touch of austerity on the finish that will settle.



Château Desmirail Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2021 91 View Gorgeous fragrance of the nose, so floral and perfumed, really pot pourri and parma violet sweets. Quite a delicate texture and flavour profile here - subtle red berries, a prominent chalky texture and mineral finish. Feels well worked, not so demonstrative right now, missing a touch more weight and energy but it's sleek and well defined.



Château Gloria St-Julien 2021 91 View Juicy and clean, a lovely light handed touch to this, strawberry, creamy raspberry and fragrant cherries. Straight but not lean, there's no harsh austerity here, all in balance with a silky texture. Missing a touch more vibrancy but I like the acidity, fruit purity, soft minerality and sense of gentle calmness here. Totally likeable and easy to drink.



Château La Tour Carnet Haut-Médoc (4ème Cru Classé) 2021 91 View A bit dry and sombre, nice structure with just grippy tannins, but missing some more acidity. Feels calm and controlled, a nice balance all the way through, with minerality on the finish. A little quite still, just shy in terms of energy and life.



Château Labégorce Margaux 2021 91 View Plump and slightly full expression for the vintage, the ageing have added some fat to the tannins - almost chewy with fresh acidity - strawberry and red cherry flavours and prominent minerality. The frame is taking over some of the fruity fun, but this is well presented with some character and liveliness. Great acidity and bounce to the palate. Not weighty as such and the fruit doesn't quite last to the finish with a cola and liquorice end but this is well worked. I like it. Tasty and really well delivered.



Château Lafon-Rochet St-Estèphe (4ème Cru Classé) 2021 91 View Super ripe and perfumed on the nose. Bright, almost searing on the palate then chalky with a crystalline mineral edged finish. Clean and precise, lacks a touch more density on the mid palate, but this is well worked with balance and a long salty finish. Cool blue fruits are lovely as are the licks of menthol, eucalyptus and flint.



Château Le Boscq St-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2021 91 View Perfumed and potent on the nose, clearly ripe and concentrated. Smooth and silky, quit lean and streamlined, not so textured more grippy with bite and tang rather than plush and textured. It's direct - not moving form the core, but well defined and feels finessed. Nothing out of place. Great purity, really well executed and lots of enjoy here. Mouthwatering acidity with cool elements as well as soft juicy creaminess, like tasting light strawberry juice. Delicate but enjoyable. Great acidity, easy to like with terroir touches. Tannins stul on show but they'll soften.



Château Le Thil Pessac-Léognan 2021 91 View Lovely fresh fragrance on the nose, raspberries, scented blackcurrants and floral notes - you can smell the Cabernet Franc with some soft green herbal accents. Sleek and supple, a lovely shot of bright juiciness - fresh acidity - with bite and a mineral grip on the tongue straight away. Fun but gripping, the wet stone and flint making its mark and lingering on the tongue. I love the sense of life. It's lean and straight with tension but also has the juicy core with a mineral finish.



Château Lilian Ladouys St-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois) 2021 91 View Round and almost fleshy, this has a nice filling texture with sweet, sour and sharp fruit - lovely bright and fresh raspberries and strawberries with tangy blueberries and cooling mint and wet stones giving minerality. Still quite a lean wine, streamlined and finessed, not layered or weighty but well presented and easy to enjoy. This will also age as it still feels a little young and tight.



Château Malescot St Exupéry Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2021 91 View Lots of fruit on the nose - notes of floral perfume and concentration as well as green notes. A calm wine, not too high acidity compared to some so it feels as if it's missing some life and verve, with quite austere, grainy tannins that grip and hold on. Tight and quite restrained for the moment with blackcurrants, plum and cherry accents. It doesn't feel too pushed but needs time to come together a bit more. Shows promise.



Château Poujeaux Moulis-en-Médoc 2021 91 View Nice fragrance on the nose, perfumed and vibrant with red and black fruits. Smooth and round, but straight too, nice definition, a shot of bright acidity with slightly tangy black berry fruit, mineral sides and just gripping salty, stony tannins. Good balance and weight on the palate, not light or too austere, but mouthwatering with character and length. Not shouting but quite complete.



Château Saint-Pierre St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé) 2021 91 View High acidity, bright and tangy then creamy and soft. Gentle persistency, smooth tannins and nice just-ripe blackcurrant and black cherry. It's quite savoury, with some dry, almost green and chalky tannins on the finish. A good example, perhaps missing a touch more vibrancy and lift, but it's structured and well balanced with concentration.



Château Tronquoy-Lalande St-Estèphe 2021 91 View Nice menthol fragrance to the nose with some pink flowers, raspberries, aniseed, liquorice and cinnamon. Juicy and fresh, there's lift to this, a good bounce to the profile still with a salty, mineral core that drives in one straight line. Well made with finesse and elegance, structure from the Cabernet with herbal aspects and a fine grained tannins. A good effort.



Château Carbonnieux Graves 2021 90 View Supple and friendly, textured and serious. Tannins are a little dry and raspy, just giving some austerity on the mid palate and finish but I like the weight and sense of drive. Really not a bad effort with high acidity, good juiciness mixed with dried herbs and Cabernet aspects and licks of oak and dark chocolate on the finish suggesting more time to age and settle. Nice construction and potential.



Château Chasse-Spleen Moulis-en-Médoc 2021 90 View Such a pretty nose with raspberries and rose petals. Bright and supple, a nice energy to this straight away, lively and juicy, missing some more push and length towards the finish, but starts off nicely with bright strawberries and red cherries before a mineral, wet stone element comes into play. I love the initial juiciness, before it fades away, but the lingering salty, stone minerality is nice. Straight and lean, I'd like this to have a bit more push and mid palate depth but perhaps it'll expand given some time.



Château d’Arsac Margaux (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2021 90 View Bright and shiny, lovely purity to the fruit expression - clear and clean strawberries, raspberries and cherries. A little light but sleek and streamlined, with a touch of tension keeping the direction. Nicely worked and presented, not weighty, but this has definition and nuance and cooling mint and wet stone aspects on the finish.



Château de Rouillac Pessac-Léognan 2021 90 View Fruity and forward, a nice energy straight away which gives focus. It's quite lean and light, the fruit loses some impact towards the mid palate and then keeps a relatively lean and direct route to the finish ending a touch salty. Tannins are present and support the fruit, giving a touch of texture to the mid palate, so give this a bit more time to harmonise and fill out.



Château Duhart-Milon, Moulin du Duhart Pauillac 2021 90 View Softly fragrant red berries - raspberries and rose petals with fresh strawberries too. Round and lively in the mouth, softly grippy and chalky around the edges with a tang and bite too - bright and fresh acidities give a sense of leanness while the herbal and fragranced fruit profile adds texture and weight. Juicy and nicely balanced, not a showstopper, on the delicate side in terms of texture but still with red berry fruit and a menthol freshness on the finish. A lovely lick of salty stones to end the taste. Not the most persistent.



Château Grand-Puy Ducasse Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 90 View Smooth and silky, with high acidity, quite lean and straight, all in one line - a little light - very mineral and taught - lots of tenison driving this wine from start to finish with clear lines of liquorice, menthol, dark chocolate, flint and wet stone. It's missing a bit more density and vibrancy but I do like the dried herbs and cola, liquorice stoniness. I had high expectations for this based on my Primeurs tasting but it didn't quite meet them.



Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste, Lacoste-Borie Pauillac 2021 90 View Lovely strong concentrated nose, full of Cabernet menthol and blackcurrant markers. Concentrated and so lively and juicy, really lifted with bright acidity, almost tart, but then pulled back by the salty, gravel minerality. Long with bite and a sense of power. A really nice, shining, tangy example. Not so tannic, they're super fine, but this has plenty of flavour and sense of excitement. I like it with its strong mentholated finish alongside clove, liquorice and tobacco.



Château La Fleur Lauga St-Julien 2021 90 View Bright and pure, an unfussy style with clarity to the red and black cherry and berry fruit and high acidity that lifts the expression. Feels delicately and sensitively made, not pushed with fruit expression at the fore. Nice detail and cooling aspects. Not heavy or weighty but nice and stylish with definition and energy. I like the finesse.



Château La Tour de Bessan Margaux 2021 90 View Gorgeous fragrance and florality on the nose, rose petals, black cherries and raspberries. Nicely plump texture in the soft chew to the salty, mineral-edged tannins - a metallic tang joining some herbal edges and liquorice on the finish. I like the character and the frame, this has some bounce to it and sustains the flavour to a long finish. Not weighty, built not lean, with the minerality showing through all the way.



Château Latour-Martillac Pessac-Léognan 2021 90 View Fragranced and pretty on the nose. Juicy and nicely plump, a little bit of tangy, salty texture. Good energy and sense of life to this, clean and precise, very drinkable and appealing to drink now. Lovely finesse and just sense of gentle calmness and sleek presentation. All in balance and long. Red berries, some dried herbs, vanilla, clove, tobacco and cola. Cool and fresh.



Château Lespault-Martillac Pessac-Léognan 2021 90 View Great fragrance and intensity of aromatics on the nose. Clear and clean, juicy and lively, a nice sense of restraint to this with just ripe, cool blueberries and red cherries with grippy, salty tannins. A success in that they didn't overdo it here. An easy drinking example with signature.



Château Monbrison Margaux 2021 90 View Lively and bright, a nice initial burst of energy and quite pristine strawberry juice acidity to this. It has balance but doesn't quite carry the same sense of fun all the way through just tapering on the finish with an edge of salty, wet stone. Nothing harsh here, carefully worked, not dry or bitter with high acidity. Easy to drink with a cooling fresh undercurrent of blueberry and cola.



Château Patache d'Aux Médoc 2021 90 View Scented and heavily fragrant on the nose, some green fruit and herbal tones also, nice aromatic range. Juicy and fresh, there's lift straight away on this, not the weightiest in the mouth, this is sleek but I like the tannin profile, the soft chalkiness and sense of texture on the tongue. Good with food and nice to crack open and enjoy young. Summer red and black berries with blue fruits, liquorice, stones and a touch of clove.



Château Pibran Pauillac 2021 90 View Roses and milk chocolate with some soft dried herbs on the nose. Fruity and high toned, a touch of juiciness then softens and calms, a little raw towards the finish in terms of flavours even though the texture is nice and grippy. Sharp acidity is there, just tapers with salty elements, green peppers, dried herbs and blackcurrant leaf. Give this some time.



Château Rauzan-Gassies Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 90 View Full and fruity, supple and agile, this has a lovely density to the fruit with quite prominent mineral tannins that give this a slight bite and edge of chalkiness in the mouth. The two elements aren't quite harmonised yet but this has promise. Feels well made with fruit maturity, high acidity and long finish. The fruit does taper but this feels like it has good potential.

