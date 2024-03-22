Left Bank Bordeaux 2021 in bottle top wines score table

After tasting more than 450 Bordeaux 2021 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 108 Left Bank Bordeaux wines all with 90 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Ducru-BeaucaillouSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202197
Château Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé)202197
Château Lafite RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202197
Château Léoville-Las CasesSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202197
Château PalmerMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202197
Château Cos d'EstournelSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)202196
Château LatourPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202196
Château Les Carmes Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan202196
Château MargauxMargaux (1er Cru Classé)202196
Château MontroseSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)202196
Château Mouton RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202196
Château Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202196
Château Brane-CantenacMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Calon SégurSt-Estèphe (3ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Grand-Puy-LacostePauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Gruaud-LaroseSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château La Mission Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202195
Château Léoville PoyferréSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Pichon BaronPauillac (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château BelgraveHaut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Branaire-DucruSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Cantenac BrownMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Clerc MilonPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202194
Château d'ArmailhacPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202194
Château d'IssanMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Duhart-MilonPauillac (4ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Léoville BartonSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Léoville PoyferréSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Mouton Rothschild, Petit-MoutonPauillac202194
Château Palmer, Alter EgoMargaux202194
Château Rauzan-SéglaMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202194
Domaine de ChevalierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202194
Château AngludetMargaux202193
Château Cos LaborySt-Estèphe (5ème Cru Classé)202193
Château DauzacMargaux (5ème Cru Classé)202193
Château du TertreMargaux (5ème Cru Classé)202193
Château GiscoursMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Grand-Puy-LacostePauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202193
Château KirwanMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Lafite Rothschild, Carruades de LafitePauillac202193
Château LagrangeSt-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Langoa BartonSt-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Malartic-LagravièrePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202193
Château Margaux, Pavillon Rouge, ,Margaux202193
Château Marquis de TermeMargaux (4ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Phélan SégurSt-Estèphe202193
Château Prieuré-LichineMargaux (4ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan202193
Château TalbotSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202193
Château BeychevelleSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202192
Château Branas Grand PoujeauxMoulis-en-Médoc202192
Château ClarkeListrac-Médoc202192
Château Clerc Milon, Pastourelle, ,Pauillac202192
Château Couhins-LurtonPessac-Léognan202192
Château de PezSt-Estèphe202192
Château FonréaudListrac-Médoc202192
Château La GardePessac-Léognan202192
Château La LaguneHaut-Médoc (3ème Cru Classé)202192
Château La Mission Haut-Brion, La Chapelle de la Mission Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan202192
Château Larrivet Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan202192
Château Latour, Le Forts de LatourPauillac202192
Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, C de CarmesPessac-Léognan202192
Château Marquis d'AlesmeMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202192
Château MeyneySt-Estèphe202192
Château OlivierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202192
Château Pape ClémentPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202192
Château Paveil de LuzeMargaux (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202192
Château PédesclauxPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202192
Château SiranMargaux202192
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Les Hauts de SmithPessac-Léognan202192
Château Sociando-MalletHaut-Médoc202192
Château CantemerleHaut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)202191
Château Croizet BagesPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202191
Château de CamensacHaut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)202191
Château de MalleretHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202191
Château DesmirailMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202191
Château GloriaSt-Julien202191
Château La Tour CarnetHaut-Médoc (4ème Cru Classé)202191
Château LabégorceMargaux202191
Château Lafon-RochetSt-Estèphe (4ème Cru Classé)202191
Château Le BoscqSt-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202191
Château Le ThilPessac-Léognan202191
Château Lilian LadouysSt-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois)202191
Château Malescot St ExupéryMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202191
Château PoujeauxMoulis-en-Médoc202191
Château Saint-PierreSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202191
Château Tronquoy-LalandeSt-Estèphe202191
Château CarbonnieuxGraves202190
Château Chasse-SpleenMoulis-en-Médoc202190
Château d’ArsacMargaux (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202190
Château de RouillacPessac-Léognan202190
Château Duhart-Milon, Moulin du DuhartPauillac202190
Château Grand-Puy DucassePauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202190
Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste, Lacoste-BoriePauillac202190
Château La Fleur LaugaSt-Julien202190
Château La Tour de BessanMargaux202190
Château Latour-MartillacPessac-Léognan202190
Château Lespault-MartillacPessac-Léognan202190
Château MonbrisonMargaux202190
Château Patache d'AuxMédoc202190
Château PibranPauillac202190
Château Rauzan-GassiesMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202190
Château TeynacSt-Julien202190

