Matt Walls is an award-winning wine writer, consultant, and Rhône specialist. A contributing editor for Decanter and author of the blog mattwalls.co.uk, he won the 2015 IWSC Blogger of the Year award. His book Drink Me! earned the 2013 Fortnum & Mason Best Newcomer award. Walls also consults on wine lists, hosts tastings, and judges competitions, including serving as Rhône Regional Chair for the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards.