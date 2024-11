Rhône 2023 en primeur: Full vintage report and top-scoring wines

Northern Rhône 2023: 3.5 / 5

Fresh, supple and drinkable reds at the southern pole; more concentration in the northern reaches, making for some very fine Côte-Rôtie. Vibrant, fresh whites, particularly good in Hermitage.

Southern Rhône 2023: 3.5 / 5

A juicy, ripe vintage, relatively soft in tannin and acidity, but nonetheless displaying detailed terroir expression. Châteauneuf more mixed; some excellent, others overripe. Consistently good vintage for whites throughout the region.