DECANTER FINE WINE ENCOUNTER SINGAPORE 2024The world-famous Decanter Fine Wine Encounter makes its spectacular debut in Singapore on
Saturday, 26 October at the prestigious Shangri-La Hotel.
Taste, savour and enjoy outstanding fine wines from around the world, in an all day walk-around Grand Tasting featuring 60 highly prestigious producers. You can also learn from three remarkable Masterclasses, guided by world-renowned experts from Burgundy's Clos de Vougeot, Château Lafite Rothschild, and Japanese distillery Nikka Whisky . Sample a selection of Decanter Award Winning Wines and be part of an exclusive crowd of the most prominent wine lovers in the heart of Southeast Asia.
The Decanter Fine Wine Encounter's first appearance in Singapore is not just an event but a milestone in the city-state's cultural calendar, promising an unforgettable day of unmatched luxury and elegance.